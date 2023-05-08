Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the information leak in the Department of Defenses.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the poor ethics of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
From the editorial: It’s true that many rules serve a vital purpose. Yet it’s naive to believe that the Federal Register has grown to more than 70,000 pages due only to the implementation of edicts created in service to public health and safety.
The fences are in rough shape after the long North Dakota winter. And the people fixing the fences aren't all that different. But spring may finally have come, and we'll shake off the rust.
From the editorial: Americans should closely watch this threat and Mexico's economy, not the cartoons Graham and Trump are drawing.
From the commentary: This is the predictable response from government leaders who refuse to take responsibility for their failed policies.
From the editorial: The 2024 election season looms, and the potential for misinformation and disinformation to infect the flow of news is larger than ever.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
From the commentary: One can only hope that sanity will prevail (on debt-limit talks). But given the vast political divide and the narrow margins in the House and Senate, it’s not obvious how this will occur.
"The loneliness crisis in the United States has reached the same danger level as daily smoking!"
From the commentary: In the AM era, no matter where you grew up, chances are some DJ — or a whole constellation of faraway DJs — influenced your life.
From the editorial: Such a framework would grant the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission broad powers to quickly rid the market of thousands of bad actors, without getting bogged down in definitional details — and without diminishing their authority in their traditional jurisdictions.
ADVERTISEMENT