Editorial cartoon for May 9, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Elon Musk's downfall at Twitter.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Pat Bagley.
From the commentary: King Charles might appear to be the vestige of an archaic system, and no doubt his realm will shrink in the coming years. But it will not disappear, and for his remaining subjects that may be a very good thing.
From the editorial: It’s true that many rules serve a vital purpose. Yet it’s naive to believe that the Federal Register has grown to more than 70,000 pages due only to the implementation of edicts created in service to public health and safety.
The fences are in rough shape after the long North Dakota winter. And the people fixing the fences aren't all that different. But spring may finally have come, and we'll shake off the rust.
From the editorial: Americans should closely watch this threat and Mexico's economy, not the cartoons Graham and Trump are drawing.
From the commentary: This is the predictable response from government leaders who refuse to take responsibility for their failed policies.
From the editorial: The 2024 election season looms, and the potential for misinformation and disinformation to infect the flow of news is larger than ever.
From the commentary: One can only hope that sanity will prevail (on debt-limit talks). But given the vast political divide and the narrow margins in the House and Senate, it’s not obvious how this will occur.
"The loneliness crisis in the United States has reached the same danger level as daily smoking!"
From the commentary: In the AM era, no matter where you grew up, chances are some DJ — or a whole constellation of faraway DJs — influenced your life.
