Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for May 9, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Elon Musk's downfall at Twitter.

Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
By Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:13 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Pat Bagley. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 08, 2023 05:32 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 6, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 06, 2023 01:57 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the writers' strike impacting late-night television.
May 05, 2023 05:39 AM
By  Tom Stiglich / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
May 04, 2023 05:24 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Monte Wolverton. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 03, 2023 05:02 AM
By  Monte Wolverton
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the upcoming coronation of King Charles of the United Kingdom.
May 02, 2023 05:58 AM
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the Florida conflict between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
May 01, 2023 05:45 AM
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 29, 2023 05:26 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Editorial cartoon for April 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the firing of Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon.
April 28, 2023 05:54 AM
By  Rick McKee
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 27, 2023 05:30 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Donald Trump
Susan Estrich: The Trump surge in the latest polls
From the commentary:
May 08, 2023 01:27 PM
By  Susan Estrich
OPED-CORONATION-PLEDGE-COMMENTARY-GET
Tom Ginsburg: Having a king like Charles is a good defense for democracy
From the commentary: King Charles might appear to be the vestige of an archaic system, and no doubt his realm will shrink in the coming years. But it will not disappear, and for his remaining subjects that may be a very good thing.
May 08, 2023 08:19 AM
By  Tom Ginsburg / Los Angeles Times
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception celebrating Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2023.
American Opinion: Biden’s busy bureaucrats beef up regulatory state
From the editorial: It’s true that many rules serve a vital purpose. Yet it’s naive to believe that the Federal Register has grown to more than 70,000 pages due only to the implementation of edicts created in service to public health and safety.
May 08, 2023 06:05 AM
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal
Strands of barbed wire are stretched tight. The wire is mostly rusted and brittle but has been repaired.
Shaking off the rust from a long winter
The fences are in rough shape after the long North Dakota winter. And the people fixing the fences aren't all that different. But spring may finally have come, and we'll shake off the rust.
May 08, 2023 05:30 AM
By  Jenny Schlecht
Migrants walk to surrender to the United States Border Patrol seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on March 30, 2023. - Five people have been arrested over a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center near the US border that left 39 migrants dead and 27 injured, authorities said March 30, 2023.
American Opinion: Three things to keep in mind about the US-Mexico relationship
From the editorial: Americans should closely watch this threat and Mexico's economy, not the cartoons Graham and Trump are drawing.
May 06, 2023 09:35 PM
By  San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board
Texas National Guard troops block immigrants from entering a high-traffic border crossing area along Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Cal Thomas: Roosting chickens due to lack immigration
From the commentary: This is the predictable response from government leaders who refuse to take responsibility for their failed policies.
May 06, 2023 02:15 PM
By  Cal Thomas
Fake newspapers
American Opinion: Enough with fake newspapers where propaganda masquerades as news
From the editorial: The 2024 election season looms, and the potential for misinformation and disinformation to infect the flow of news is larger than ever.
May 06, 2023 06:22 AM
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana) talks to reporters about the debt limit at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. could default on its debt as soon as June 1 if lawmakers do not increase the debt limit.
Bill Dudley: This debt-limit standoff could be really disastrous
From the commentary: One can only hope that sanity will prevail (on debt-limit talks). But given the vast political divide and the narrow margins in the House and Senate, it’s not obvious how this will occur.
May 05, 2023 01:34 PM
By  Bill Dudley / Bloomberg Opinion
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Finding Faith: Social connection is crucial to our wellbeing
"The loneliness crisis in the United States has reached the same danger level as daily smoking!"
May 05, 2023 09:30 AM
By  Devlyn Brooks
The Ford Motor Co. plans to discontinue AM radios in most of its 2024 vehicles, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Cory Franklin: The impending death of AM radio
From the commentary: In the AM era, no matter where you grew up, chances are some DJ — or a whole constellation of faraway DJs — influenced your life.
May 05, 2023 09:06 AM
By  Cory Franklin / Chicago Tribune

Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 05:04 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
April 24, 2023 03:22 PM
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
April 24, 2023 05:05 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals fall in triangular to Fergus Falls, Sartell
May 08, 2023 10:38 PM
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals struggle in 7-3 loss to Princeton
May 08, 2023 10:36 PM
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.002.jpg
Golf roundup: Memorable day for the Willmar Cardinals, Joey Wisocki
May 08, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
Litchfield freshman Kelsey Palmer sets up a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Softball roundup: Litchfield Dragons snap their skid
May 08, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
