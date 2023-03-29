99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Editorial cartoon for x, 2023

Editorial cartoon for March 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist <a href="https://www.cagle.com/author/dave-granlund/" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9e5a-d72b-a9fd-de5bab130009&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1679943697307,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017d-76eb-d106-a97d-77ebde1b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1679943697307,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017d-76eb-d106-a97d-77ebde1b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.cagle.com/author/dave-granlund/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000187-2472-d07a-a7ff-7f7e6c380000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Dave Granlund&quot;,&quot;theme.forum-communications-theme-default.:core:enhancement:Enhancement.hbs.enhancementAlignment&quot;:null,&quot;theme.forum-communications-theme-default.:core:enhancement:Enhancement.hbs._template&quot;:null,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000187-2472-d07a-a7ff-7f7e6c140000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Dave Granlund</a> draws on the Israel turmoil over <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benjamin_Netanyahu" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9e5a-d72b-a9fd-de5bab130009&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1679943664512,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017d-76eb-d106-a97d-77ebde1b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1679943664512,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017d-76eb-d106-a97d-77ebde1b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benjamin_Netanyahu&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000187-2471-dff5-a7cf-6d7de5860000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Benjamin Netanyahu&quot;,&quot;theme.forum-communications-theme-default.:core:enhancement:Enhancement.hbs.enhancementAlignment&quot;:null,&quot;theme.forum-communications-theme-default.:core:enhancement:Enhancement.hbs._template&quot;:null,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000187-2471-dff5-a7cf-6d7de56e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Benjamin Netanyahu.</a>
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:02 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
