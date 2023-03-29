Editorial cartoon for x, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Israel turmoil over Benjamin Netanyahu.
Last year, residents made a record 5.5 million visits to food shelves, applications for “food stamps” are up more than 200 percent since 2019, and an estimated one in nine are food insecure.
From the commentary: If anchorman Ron DeSantis has his way, freedom (of speech) loses. Liberty loses. And that's not a victory for anyone.
From the commentary: Mexico is not our enemy. It's a friend, ally, trading partner and good neighbor. In fact, Americans don't realize how lucky we are that — unlike many other countries around the globe — we don't have a hostile country on our border.
From the editorial: "Thousands of service members and U.S. contractors paid for the administration’s mistakes with their lives. Others will forever bear debilitating physical and emotional scars."
From the commentary: If Stormy Daniels were all he had to worry about, Donald Trump would be in better shape than he is. Stay tuned.
From the commentary: Increasing the deposit insurance cap and focusing on small business transaction accounts could stabilize midsize banks, reduce more deposit transfers out of those institutions, and shore up confidence in the banking system. If there is enough support in Congress, the Biden administration should submit a request for rapid approval.
From the editorial: Laws intended to punish students who express gender nonconforming behavior have no place in California or elsewhere.
Small-town sporting triumphs pull a lot of people to big games. But the cows still need to get fed.
