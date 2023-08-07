Editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Editorial cartoon Jeff Koterba draws on the status of the U.S. recession.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Jeff Koterba . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
This American Opinion editorial discusses how Canada's new work permit program targeting U.S.-based knowledge workers is attracting skilled foreign workers away from the U.S. due to its dysfunctional immigration system, causing economic consequences and urging President Joe Biden to address the issue.
From the time I was a child growing up on the farm, I’ve used twine for a variety of things besides for baling hay and straw.
Harry Litman: Trump is facing his most important indictment yet — and nearly insurmountable odds at trial
Columnist Harry Litman write that the indictment of former President Donald Trump in federal court initiates the most significant case in U.S. history, with charges related to obstructing the peaceful transfer of power and constitutional rule, leading to nearly insurmountable odds for Trump at trial.
From the column: "The impact of this legislative session goes beyond slowing the economy. We face a potential exodus of businesses and lost capital."
From the editorial: "Removing motorists posing a danger as a result of cannabis use will be a spotty proposition at best."
Bloomberg columnist Stephen Carter discusses the history of indicted populists staying in office by appealing to their supporters' sense of grievance and framing legal troubles as "us-versus-them" dynamics, drawing parallels to former President Donald Trump's ability to maintain popularity despite legal challenges.
"If that is where you find your peace, where your faith is buoyed, where you hear God speaking to you, then I can get behind it. No need to feel ashamed around me if that feels like church to you!"
This American Opinion editorial discusses the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election and emphasizes the need for consequences for such actions, including barring him from holding office in the future.
Katie Pinke participated in a Dinner on the Prairie event that connected agriculture to consumers and found a lot of meaning in the evening.
Linnea Hjelm's commentary advocates for participatory approaches and inclusivity in decision-making processes, highlighting the need to invite young people to the table, considering their perspectives, and utilizing their expertise to address the myriad crises faced by society.
