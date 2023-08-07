Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023

Editorial cartoon Jeff Koterba draws on the status of the U.S. recession.

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Editorial cartoon Jeff Koterba draws on the status of the U.S. recession.
Jeff Koterba / Cagle Cartoons
By Jeff Koterba
Today at 5:56 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Jeff Koterba . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More opinion content:
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of semiconductor chips on a circuit board
Editorials
American Opinion: Don’t blame Canada for raiding America’s tech talent
This American Opinion editorial discusses how Canada's new work permit program targeting U.S.-based knowledge workers is attracting skilled foreign workers away from the U.S. due to its dysfunctional immigration system, causing economic consequences and urging President Joe Biden to address the issue.
1h ago
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Green twine in brown paper.
Columns
Blessed be the twine that binds
From the time I was a child growing up on the farm, I’ve used twine for a variety of things besides for baling hay and straw.
2h ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces charges at federal court in Washington
Columns
Harry Litman: Trump is facing his most important indictment yet — and nearly insurmountable odds at trial
Columnist Harry Litman write that the indictment of former President Donald Trump in federal court initiates the most significant case in U.S. history, with charges related to obstructing the peaceful transfer of power and constitutional rule, leading to nearly insurmountable odds for Trump at trial.
1d ago
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times
Doug Loon.jpg
Columns
Doug Loon: Unbridled spending won't result in another 'Minnesota miracle'
From the column: "The impact of this legislative session goes beyond slowing the economy. We face a potential exodus of businesses and lost capital."
1d ago
 · 
By  Doug Loon
080323.op.dnt.edittoon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Legal weed means more danger on Minnesota highways
From the editorial: "Removing motorists posing a danger as a result of cannabis use will be a spotty proposition at best."
2d ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
OPED-CARTER-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Stephen L. Carter: Indicted populists have a history of staying in office
Bloomberg columnist Stephen Carter discusses the history of indicted populists staying in office by appealing to their supporters' sense of grievance and framing legal troubles as "us-versus-them" dynamics, drawing parallels to former President Donald Trump's ability to maintain popularity despite legal challenges.
2d ago
 · 
By  Stephen L. Carter / Bloomberg Opinion
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Nature lets us get close to God
"If that is where you find your peace, where your faith is buoyed, where you hear God speaking to you, then I can get behind it. No need to feel ashamed around me if that feels like church to you!"
2d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Former U.S. President Trump charged in U.S. special counsel probe in efforts to overturn 2020 election
Editorials
American Opinion: Trying to overturn an election must have consequences, even for former presidents
This American Opinion editorial discusses the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election and emphasizes the need for consequences for such actions, including barring him from holding office in the future.
3d ago
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
IMG_6048.JPG
Columns
Dinner on the Prairie shines near Minot, North Dakota
Katie Pinke participated in a Dinner on the Prairie event that connected agriculture to consumers and found a lot of meaning in the evening.
3d ago
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Young people and smokey skies
Columns
Linnea Hjelm: Young people deserve a seat at the table
Linnea Hjelm's commentary advocates for participatory approaches and inclusivity in decision-making processes, highlighting the need to invite young people to the table, considering their perspectives, and utilizing their expertise to address the myriad crises faced by society.
3d ago
 · 
By  Linnea Hjelm / Progressive Perspectives

