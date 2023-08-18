Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 18, 2023

An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the staff shortages facing schools.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 11:10 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
