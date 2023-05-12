99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for May 12, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Robert Kennedy Jr.'s run for the Democratic nomination for 2024.

Editorial cartoon for May 12, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Robert Kennedy Jr.'s run for the Democratic nomination for 2024.
Dick Wright / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:41 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dick Wright . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for May 11, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 11, 2023
Editorial cartoon Randall Enos draws on Anita Hill's 1991 warning about then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.
May 11, 2023 05:50 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 10, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 10, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 10, 2023 05:00 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 9, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 9, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Elon Musk's downfall at Twitter.
May 09, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 08, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 6, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 06, 2023 01:57 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the writers' strike impacting late-night television.
May 05, 2023 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Tom Stiglich / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
May 04, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Monte Wolverton. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 03, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Monte Wolverton
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023.
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the upcoming coronation of King Charles of the United Kingdom.
May 02, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the Florida conflict between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
May 01, 2023 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
More opinion content:
Three little girls pose for the camera. Another little girl is in a red wagon. A teenage girl is with them.
Columns
Rural child care is vital to rural community success
Agweek is starting a series on rural child care. Agweek publisher Katie Pinke and editor Jenny Schlecht tell their rural child care stories and the reasons for the series.
May 12, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Donald Trump
Columns
Cal Thomas: Crowning Donald Trump king will be costly
From the commentary: If evangelical Christians vote in large numbers for Trump next year, as they did in the last two elections, Trump will still likely lose again and doom Republican goals for years to come.
May 11, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
News headlines on the impeachment trial of Donald Trump are displayed outside of the Fox headquarters on Feb. 9, 2021, in New York City.
Columns
Lawrence Goldstone: Getting out-Foxed in media world
From the commentary: ... One makes choices that are based on the perception of the quality of the product. The quality of Fox News’s product to those consumers that the Republican Party needs the most might now be viewed in a harsher light.
May 11, 2023 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Lawrence Goldstone / The Fulcrum
Pizza Man
Editorials
Our View: C'mon Minnesota, a tax on pizza deliveries?
From the editorial: "(The) fee ... promises to be especially burdensome on elderly, handicapped, and lower-income Minnesotans who rely on deliveries because it’s harder for them to get out."
May 11, 2023 06:08 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: What happened on that F Train remains to be determined
From the commentary: The story's end has not been reached. Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who is Black, clearly understood the complications.
May 10, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Jim Swenson casts his ballot at the Word of Faith Family Church in Willmar on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: US elections are more democratic now. Thank the money
From the commentary: There are plenty of reasons to worry about the state of US democracy. Small money isn’t one of them.
May 10, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
The National Assessment of Educational Progress — the nation’s “report card” — released the results of standardized tests given last year to eighth graders across the country on civics and history.
Editorials
American Opinion: More disturbing news from the nation’s report card
From the editorial: The current push to ensure students are exposed to a more complete and robust view of this nation’s history — warts and all — is wise and worthwhile. Yet it makes little sense if kids don’t first develop a grasp of the fundamentals before moving on to more challenging subject matter.
May 10, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
Cook County jail detainees check in before casting their votes after a polling place was opened in the facility for early voting on Oct. 17, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. It is the first time pretrial detainees in the jail will get the opportunity for early voting in a general election.
Columns
Kristen Budd: Expanding voting rights to justice-impacted individuals can improve public safety
From the commentary: Now is the time for us to build on this momentum and work toward building a country where every citizen has the right to vote — regardless of their involvement in the criminal legal system.
May 09, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Kristen Budd / InsideSources.com
Joe Biden
Editorials
American Opinion: In a Biden-Trump rematch, here’s why Biden should come out on top
From the editorial: Just as in 2020, Biden can succeed simply by being the most rational and least scary option to lead this country in a time of uncertainty.
May 09, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Baltimore Sun Editorial Board
481275298
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Minnesota can't legalize pot with another plan that's half-baked
We believe Minnesota has learned from the mistakes it made last year, so the rollout of recreational marijuana sales should be considerably smoother.
May 09, 2023 06:36 AM
 · 
By  Rocheseter Post Bulletin Editorial Board

What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Rick McKee
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
April 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls golf finishes 10th at St. Cloud
May 11, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors rally to beat SCTC Cyclones, 3-1
May 11, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals take a tumble twice at Marshall
May 11, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Bryce Sneller readies a pitch during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Baseball roundup: YME Sting pitching dominates against D-B Blackjacks
May 11, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown