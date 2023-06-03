Editorial cartoon for June 3, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
From the commentary: It's not yet a done deal. Plenty more could happen before the measure is approved, or not. Whether approved in the current or another form, given past scenarios it is more likely to benefit the politicians and their careers than a majority of overburdened and fed-up taxpayers.
From the commentary: There can be only one priority in 2024 if Trump is a candidate: making sure the country's fate is not put back into the hands of a man already proved to be reckless, undemocratic, dishonest, self-dealing and supportive of violence.
"It’s unfortunate that so many opt out of their church lives ... thinking that so little is going on. This time of year is just as important to the cycle of church life as the biggest celebrations of the year."
From the editorial: On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, they’ll have a final say over whether to reward or punish those who acted responsibly in this matter and those who did not. We should not have to tolerate these insanely irresponsible Dooms Day tactics ever again.
Katie Pinke's first glimpse of her future husband came at a state track meet. Nearly 30 years later, their daughters' track experiences brought them back to a state meet.
From the commentary: Based on what he has done to date, Ron DeSantis' pledge to do for America what he has done for Florida may not frighten the right wing of the Republican Party, many of them Trumpers, but it may not hold up so well among general election voters, who overwhelmingly support Roe v. Wade and think well of Mickey Mouse. And Trump remains the 600-pound gorilla on the Republican side.
From the commentary: The growing number of entrants is good news for the front-runner, who benefits from facing fragmented opposition as he did in 2016. But it's also good news for Republican voters, who are not only getting more candidates to choose from, but also more ideas about their party's post-Trump future — even though that may not arrive until 2028.
From the editorial: Donald Trump himself remains remarkably unpopular, with a favorability rating about 10 points underwater. This seems unlikely to improve. In the past two months, he has been indicted on 34 felony fraud counts and found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a civil suit.
