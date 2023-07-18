Bonus editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Angel Boligan draws on the ban of books trend.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Arend van Dam . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on Biden's economy challenge.
Editorial cartoonist Frank Hansen draws on the summer heatwave in the world.
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on Sen. Tuberville's opinion of "white nationalists."
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writers and actors' strikes in Hollywood.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Iowa Legislature's latest abortion restrictions.
Editorial cartoonist Emad Hajjaj draws on U.S. and Turkey relations.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the deniers of global warming.
Editorial cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on the new social media Thread's inroads into Twitter's world.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on NATO's improving strength against Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the fizzling start to Ron DeSantis' 2024 campaign for president.
From the editorial, "The West should reaffirm its commitment to helping Ukraine repel Putin’s invasion — and make clear that the blood of innocent victims is on his hands alone."
From the editorial, "This is progressive “equity” at work. Never mind that Mr. Hostman doesn’t know what he’s talking about. The remote learning tragedy was hardly spread equally among students and will weigh down underprivileged kids the most."
From the commentary, "Why kids with summer birthdays face surprising health risks."
From the editorial. "Recently, The Associated Press reported that Americans have no need for such sorcery to find the like-minded: Republicans and Democrats are separating physically at such a furious pace, the news agency reported, the ideological divide between the states is now starker than at any point in living memory."
I'm not concerned with whether anyone won or lost, honestly, because while we're in the business of raising cattle, we're a lot more concerned with raising kids.
From the commentary, "All of this is sure to set up a fight with the Democratic-controlled Senate, where the bill is headed next. In the meantime, what is at stake is an $886 billion bill that includes a 5.2% raise to military personnel, along with programs to deal with offensive moves by China and Russia, and creating a special inspector general for U.S. aid to Ukraine. So much for not social engineering."
Robin Abcarian: How the ripple effect of the Supreme Court's 303 Creative decision could swamp civil rights
From the commentary,m "Thanks to the Supreme Court, the possibilities for discriminating against those who have traditionally been protected by civil rights laws are endless."
From the editorial, "Every effort should be made to punish people who profited from the pandemic and to recover fraudulently obtained money. The continuing investigations, criminal charges, convictions and recovered monies should get as much attention as the shocking scope of the fraud."
From the commentary, "Heat has been killing people for decades — especially in cities acting as heat islands. As the Earth gets hotter, that will put more pressure on city officials to embrace heat warning systems, public cooling centers and science-based regulations aimed at preventing heat from killing us."
"Jonathan was radiant, ever-curious and intensely passionate about the people, animals and the things which he loved."
