Editorial cartoon for July 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writers and actors' strikes in Hollywood.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Iowa Legislature's latest abortion restrictions.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the pending fight between the CEO's of Facebook and Twitter.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' ruling on affirmative action.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the danger of Fourth of July fireworks.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the loss of lives at the Titantic shipwreck site.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Repubcan concern over Hunter Biden's plea deal.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the summer heat and intense rain storms.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the evolution of artificial intelligence.
From the editorial, "The desire to make Russia pay for its aggression is understandable, but Western leaders must be mindful of political realities and the rule of law. The best way to hold Putin accountable is to adhere to the principles of due process and respect for property that Russia has sought to destroy."
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Mike Pence's appearance with Tucker Carlson in Iowa.
From the commentary, "If America is going to again be a beacon of hope atop “the shining city on a hill,” we will need to relight the flame of our democratic values. Whether you vote for a Democrat or Republican, we all should vote for someone of character and integrity. On the Republican side, I think that person is Mike Pence."
American Opinion: Ron DeSantis tries to goad Donald Trump into showing up for the GOP debate. He’s not wrong
From the editorial, "(Nothing) changes the fact that Republicans, whose party has been hijacked by (Donald) Trump, deserve to see a full debate on Aug. 23. Unfortunately, what they’ll probably get is a pale version of that, with everyone in the room dancing around the one man who isn’t there.
Editorial cartoon Taylor Jones draws on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bizarre conspiracy theories.
Editorial cartoons Rivers draws on the summer of heat in 2023.
From the commentary, "This continues to be a perilous moment for U.S. democracy and the future, of course, remains uncertain. While we face the surreal possibility that Trump could somehow find a path to winning the presidency in 2024, that path will be rocky. A lot will depend on how he navigates multiple criminal prosecutions and whether Republican elites continue to stand behind him."
From the commentary, "There's an opportunity here — if northern towns want it, that is — to transform some of the communities near lakes or the northern Atlantic Ocean to revolve even more around tourism, catering to southerners who may or may not be familiar with places like Maine, Michigan, or Minnesota. ..."
From the editorial, "This is a problem for Republicans, not the Pentagon, to solve. Thus far, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has only chided Tuberville obliquely. He needs to go further. He should insist, in private and public if necessary, that the Alabama senator back down and lift his holds without delay. Tuberville may know football, but he has no right to play with the nation’s security."
