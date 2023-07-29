Editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the legalization of marijuana in Minensota.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the growing world population threat.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger's 80th birthday.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Ron DeSantis' claim that slaves benefited from their slavery experience.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writers and actors' strikes in Hollywood.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Iowa Legislature's latest abortion restrictions.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the pending fight between the CEO's of Facebook and Twitter.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' ruling on affirmative action.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the danger of Fourth of July fireworks.
From the commentary, ".. if you talk to reporters covering DeSantis, as I do, that's not what you hear. You hear about a guy who doesn't really like retail politics, the kind of one-on-one politics that is the magic of Iowa and New Hampshire."
"While I cannot answer the bigger question ... I take comfort in knowing that God does act amidst the chaos," columnist Devlyn Brooks writes
In this commentary, the columnist explores the question of why ticket prices for highly popular movies like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" don't rise despite selling out in advance. He presents several explanations, including the value of younger audiences in generating buzz and cultivating a cult following, the importance of customer goodwill in maintaining movie popularity, and the significant revenue generated by concessions, which reduces the reliance on ticket sales for profit.
From the editorial, "The rule of law means you face the consequences of your actions, no matter who you are."
Columnist Cal Thomas reminisces about his encounter with Tony Bennett in the early '60s and reflects on Bennett's remarkable talent as a singer and interpreter of songs. Thomas praises Bennett for his cross-generational appeal, sartorial elegance, and the emotional power he brought to his performances, highlighting his unique ability to touch listeners' hearts and souls through the American Songbook.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the hot earth.
This commentary highlights the consequences of donor interference in academia, specifically at Texas A&M University, where conservative politics influenced the appointment process for the director of the journalism school. Despite initially praising the chosen candidate, Kathleen McElroy, for her leadership in diversity and inclusion, political pressure led to her appointment being reduced to a one-year contract, ultimately causing her to decline the offer.
From the editorial: "As the Minnesota Poison Control System pointed out, 'No one wants a child to be exposed to a life-threatening substance.'" But they are at an alarming rate.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draw on Florida's revised history curriculum agenda.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Bidennomics.
ADVERTISEMENT