99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Adam Minter: Want to control bird flu? Vaccinate the chickens!

From the commentary: The current (avian flu) outbreak is a stark reminder that the virus continues to spread, becoming endemic in some regions, while posing a growing risk to life and property.

Chickens are kept indoors due to Avian Flu on Feb. 23, 2023, in Lancashire, England.
Chickens are kept indoors due to Avian Flu on Feb. 23, 2023, in Lancashire, England.
(Nathan Stirk/Getty Images/TNS)
By Adam Minter / Bloomberg Opinion
March 02, 2023 10:31 AM

An especially virulent strain of bird flu has killed off more than 58 million birds in the U.S. since January 2022. That’s not the toll from disease. It’s mostly the result of whole flocks of poultry slaughtered by American farmers to prevent the virus from spreading after even one infected bird is found. But those drastic measures have failed to stop the devastation.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (left) talks with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as they arrive for a closed-door policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with the senators to encourage them to pass legislation to avert a nationwide railroad workers strike.
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Pete Buttigieg defames Pete Buttigieg
From the commentary: (Joe) Biden, who obviously believes in (Pete Buttigieg), just maybe has done America an unintended favor by putting his shortcomings on national display.
March 06, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose / Tribune News Service
Ukraine service men
Columns
Cal Thomas: Pay any price? Bear any burden?
From the commentary: The president should explain the goal )(of the United States in Ukraine) and in the meantime ask European nations to step up their aid to Kyiv.
March 06, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, walks to his office from the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2023.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Kevin McCarthy’s GOP leadership strategy shows no sign of working
From the commentary: (Kevin) McCarthy can defy extremist Republicans before a government default or he can defy them after a default. His real choice isn’t whether to avoid that clash; it’s whether or not to precipitate an economic calamity.
March 06, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
Load More

Vaccination of domesticated birds can provide a new line of defense. The world has had a vaccine available to help stop the spread of the virus since at least 2003. Its use in other countries, especially in Asia, has proven it effective at halting outbreaks.

The most recent wave of the disease has prompted more countries to move toward vaccinating their flocks. Yet despite the massive loss of life, the financial toll on farmers and the spiraling cost of eggs and other poultry-related consumer products, the US continues to dither over the pros and cons.

The key concern is that vaccinations could hinder U.S. poultry exports to other countries worried that shipments of vaccinated birds might contain hidden infections. Such opposition might have been justified when flare-ups of the virus were more easily controlled. But that's no longer the case. To stop future outbreaks, the U.S. must vaccinate its poultry.

What’s known as bird flu, or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N1), first emerged on Hong Kong farms and poultry markets in 1997, and eventually spread to humans, killing 6 of the 18 people who caught it. Hong Kong responded by destroying every one of the 1.5 million chickens located on the city-state's commercial farms and in local poultry markets. It was an expensive move, in terms of both life and money, but it worked to stop the outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

To reduce the risk of future outbreaks, Hong Kong successfully implemented new hygiene, biosecurity and virus-surveillance measures. But by 2001 the virus — spread by wild birds — began to appear in the markets again. “So that’s when I started looking at vaccination,” recalled Dr. Leslie Sims, who designed Hong Kong’s bird flu control methods after the 1997 outbreak, in a recent phone call from Hong Kong. “I had to have an extra level of protection.”

Hong Kong trialed vaccinations in 2002 and determined that they were effective at both protecting chickens from infection and at interrupting transmission. In 2003, the city made vaccination mandatory on all poultry farms that supply Hong Kong.

Today more than 30 countries have adopted bird flu vaccinations for poultry. Successes have been notable and go beyond just eliminating threats to chickens. In China, the country that has deployed vaccinations most widely, research reveals that a drop in poultry infections reduced human infections, too.

Nonetheless, until the most recent outbreak, most countries — especially poultry exporters — hesitated to adopt vaccinations. The reasons are several. First, vaccines become less effective over time due to mutations in the virus. For example, in Egypt researchers found that vaccine strains were no longer matched to circulating strains. Those less effective vaccines can lend a country a false sense of security — especially when other interventions, such as biosecurity and surveillance measures, aren't adopted, too.

Second, many scientists and regulators worry that so-called "hidden infections" might remain among vaccinated birds and slip through safety nets and border controls. That’s a primary reason the U.S. poultry industry and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have resisted adopting vaccines for fear of jeopardizing the $6 billion in poultry and eggs products the U.S. exported in 2022. But that opposition is not absolute.

As costs rise, farmers re-evaluate the costs and benefits. For example, in 2015, the USDA stockpiled hundreds of millions of vaccine doses as the then worst-ever U.S. bird flu outbreak resulted in the deaths of more than 50 million chickens and turkeys. It was never used — the outbreak burned off before the vaccines were authorized.

The ongoing 2022-2023 outbreak is far worse and, as a result, many reluctant countries are reconsidering bird flu vaccinations. In Europe, France, the Netherlands, Hungary and Italy are testing vaccines and will probably start vaccinating in the fall.

In February, the European Commission agreed on harmonized rules for vaccination, including surveillance and biosecurity rules that will detect infections (if any) in vaccinated flocks. Those rules are designed to enable trading of vaccinated poultry among EU nations. Meanwhile, France is pursuing talks with non-EU trade partners to allow trade in vaccinated poultry.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Opinion:
FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York
Columns
Froma Harrop: They would kill our democracy for money
From the commentary: ... Rupert Murdoch, chairman of his conservative media empire, admitted that Fox hosts "endorsed" ludicrous and dangerous claims against Dominion Voting Systems' machines — and acknowledged that they were "BS."
March 04, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration picture
Columns
Cal Thomas: Who(m) do you trust?
From the commentary: Public trust reached a three-decade high shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but declined quickly thereafter. Since 2007, those saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30 percent.
March 04, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: I was a teenage librarian. Don't arrest me
From the commentary: Threats against librarians begin the end of civilization.
March 03, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Don Lemon
Columns
Leonard Greene: Open mouth, insert foot is the Don Lemon formula for CNN success
From the commentary: Any man stupid enough to even tackle this topic in public deserves a little time off.
March 02, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Leonard Greene / New York Daily News
Former US President Donald Trump, joined by US Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) (R), and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (L), speaks at a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28, 2023.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump and the curse of the front-runner
From the commentary: (Donald Trump) has to do all of this against a backdrop of continuing investigations, which is not only a distraction of gargantuan proportion but a financial drain of unimaginable dimension.
March 01, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Sen. Feinstein ignored Latinos — which, coming from California, is hard to do
From the commentary: Besides, the Republican brand is toxic with Hispanics because of the GOP's fearmongering over immigration. Still, Hispanics had the right to expect some loyalty from Feinstein in return.
February 28, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley campaigns in Iowa
Columns
Froma Harrop: Ah, Nikki Haley. Change your shoes
From the commentary: Nikki Haley is clearly a long shot, but ditching pointy toes for sharper counterattacks would be the way to go.
February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Pres. Calvin Coolidge
Columns
Cal Thomas: History in black and white
From the commentary: Is history repeating itself in our day with the failures of progressivism? If it is, will history repeat next year should voters reject the progressive agenda?
February 27, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing about Twitter's handling of 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop, in Washington
Columns
Susan Estrich: A national divorce?
From the commentary: There has to be a better way, better than screaming for a divorce and then screaming back that we don't need one. What we need is less screaming all together.
February 25, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Let’s pretend that Biden says he’s sorry
From the commentary: After all, politicians are not successful out of pure luck, and twisting facts in a big-time speech just might help induce public gullibility and keep supporters fooled in 2024 voting booths, if it comes to that.
February 25, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose / Tribune News Service

Now the U.S. should step up. Recently, CBS News reported that federal government scientists are “gearing up” to test bird flu vaccines on U.S. poultry. No timeline was announced, but that shouldn't stop regulators from creating surveillance guidelines (perhaps based on Europe’s) to reassure trading partners.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration should follow France’s lead, reach out to trading partners, and begin the process of working out guidelines for trading in vaccinated poultry. It won’t be easy or quick; some trading partners are likely to see the negotiation as leverage to use over other trade issues.

But those talks are increasingly necessary. The current outbreak is a stark reminder that the virus continues to spread, becoming endemic in some regions, while posing a growing risk to life and property. Vaccination, if done thoughtfully, is a proven means of halting transmission and outbreaks. It’s time for the U.S. to join countries that are embracing this tool.

Adam Minter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asia, technology and the environment. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com/opinion. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
A girl in a black coat, red dress, brown boots and tights sits next to a boy with tan pants, white socks, red sweater and white shirt sit in a brown chair.
Columns
Clinging to joy on the journey through life and death
March 06, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: It's not the job of Christians to 'convert' others
March 03, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Bottle feeding
Columns
How to respond when non-agriculturalists say goofy things
March 01, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown