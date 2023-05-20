99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Cal Thomas: Joe Biden vs. Calvin Coolidge at Howard

From the commentary: The president told the graduates the biggest threat to America is "white supremacy." Not China, Russia, the debt, or the open border? Nope. White supremacy.

Pres. Calvin Coolidge
Pres. Calvin Coolidge
Contributed / The White House
Opinion by Cal Thomas
Today at 1:36 PM

President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address last weekend at Howard University, a historically Black college in Washington, D.C., from which many students have gone on to great success.

Cal Thomas commentary
Cal Thomas Commentary
Tribune graphic
More CAL THOMAS:
Cal Thomas commentary
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: The decline of a nation
Summary: I once heard the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham say America was not at a crossroads, but had traveled down the wrong road and needed to come back to the crossroads and take the right road. What if we can no longer agree on the right road and where the wrong road is leading us?
June 22, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on the Ellipse on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the White House in Washington, D.C., shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Lock him up? Is that the right strategy?
Summary: Donald Trump would do well to withdraw from the field and allow younger and less controversial candidates to replace him. His record of policy successes while president are undeniable (except for those in denial), but his narcissistic personality contributed to his loss. It is also contributing to the work of the January 6 committee. If that committee wishes to "bring us together," it will forgo recommendations of criminal prosecution and let voters decide, as they should and ultimately will, the future of Donald Trump.
June 18, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022, in Chevy Chase, Maryland. An armed man was arrested near Kavanaugh's home Wednesday morning as the court prepares to announce decisions for about 30 cases.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Sticks, stone and worse
Summary: When rhetoric gets heated, perhaps the best way to be heard is to speak in a tone Scripture attributes to God — "a still, small voice." As noted by the writer of Proverbs: "A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. (Proverbs 15:1)
June 16, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol on the second day of pro-Trump events on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Prime time for anti-Trumpers
Summary: Many viewers might want to know why Congress can't seem to fix any of the country's real problems. That perennial question is why increasing numbers of Americans have grown sour about Washington. They see members of Congress more interested in re-election, in their careers and in perks than in the people they are supposed to represent.
June 08, 2022 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Load More

The president told the graduates the biggest threat to America is "white supremacy." Not China, Russia, the debt, or the open border? Nope. White supremacy.

Commencement speeches are supposed to be congratulatory, encouraging and optimistic. Instead, President Biden's speech sounded like he was warning about an America 100 years ago that featured a rise in the Ku Klux Klan and the lynching of Black people.

Contrast this downer of an address with what another president said nearly a century ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calvin Coolidge, our 30th president, addressed Howard graduation on June 6, 1924. He titled it "The Progress of a People." His remarks were the opposite of Mr. Biden's. Possibly realizing some were still alive who remembered Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation and some graduates may have known relatives who were slaves, Coolidge praised what he called "the Negro race" for their achievements out of difficult circumstances. He said, "the progress of the colored people on this continent is one of the marvels of modern history."

He called Howard "a great university, a sort of educational laboratory for the production of intellectual and spiritual leadership among a people whose history ... is one of the striking evidences of our civilization."

Coolidge praised "the accomplishments of the colored people in the United States in the brief historic period since they were brought here from the restrictions of their native continent..." He called those accomplishments "one of the marvels of modern history."

While acknowledging the "painful and difficult experience ... of Negro slavery in America, of civil war and emancipation," Coolidge noted the "rapid advancement of the American colored people both materially and spiritually...".

Coolidge credited Black men with helping to win World War I and suggested victory might not have come without their participation.

Sounding like a prophet, Coolidge said in the "history of the Negro race in America, we may find the evidence that the black man's probation on this continent was a necessary part in a great grand plan by which the race was to be saved to the world for a service which we are now able to vision and, even if yet somewhat dimly, to appreciate."

Keep in mind this was before the modern civil rights movement, which recognized Black people - indeed all people - are endowed by rights from their Creator and not given to them by government, although government's job is to protect those rights as we would come to see 40 years later when Congress began passing civil rights legislation over the opposition of Southern Democrats.

These two commencement addresses — one from Biden, the other from Coolidge — sound as if they could have been reversed. Biden's speech might have been more fitting in 1924 and Coolidge's in 2023. One was full of praise and optimism about the future and the value of African Americans; the other was depressing and invoked a false indictment of America from a president who ought to know better.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Commentary:
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Columns
Richard Davies: If it’s Biden vs. Trump…will Americans tune out the next election?
From the commentary: The 2024 political season is just beginning. A great deal may change. But if you feel disenchanted and depressed by the choice voters may well be presented with, you are not alone.
May 19, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Richard Davies / The Fulcrum
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Lower the voting age, don’t raise it
From the commentary: Democracies require the vote for all citizens, or at least all who are capable of minimal levels of participation. We should err in the direction of extending the franchise, not restricting it.
May 19, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Columns
Doyle McManus: A 2024 Biden-Trump election would be a contest of unpopularity
From the commentary: So the campaign is likely to be a double referendum: a battle over which candidate voters loathe more.
May 18, 2023 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Doyle McManus / Los Angeles Times

Pandering is what you do when you disrespect your audience. Recall Biden once telling another Black audience that Republicans "want to put you back in chains."

Coolidge concluded his commencement speech with this: "We cannot go out from this place and occasion without refreshment of faith and renewal of confidence that in every exigency our Negro fellow citizens will render the best and fullest measure of service whereof they are capable."

If you are a Black student graduating this year, which speech would you have preferred to hear?

This Cal Thomas commentary is his opinion. He can be reached at cthomas@wctrib.com.

Commentary logo
Commentary logo
Tribune graphic

What To Read Next
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: Working to stay connected
May 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A letter to a graduating child
May 19, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Donald Trump is not our type, believe me
May 18, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. MCA, 051923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late rally sparks NLS Wildcats
May 19, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
ACGC sophomore Kendall Miller fires off a pitch during a non-conference game against D-C on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Grove City.
Prep
Softball roundup: ACGC Falcons take it on the chin, 14-0
May 19, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals grab 3rd at CLC meet
May 19, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.011.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinals aim for a state title
May 19, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott