99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Cal Thomas: Mitt Romney and authoritarianism in America

From the commentary: Mitt Romney and authoritarianism in America

Senators are briefed on U.S. defense readiness in Washington
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) arrives at a closed-door all-Senators briefing on the state of U.S. defense readiness with respect to China at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 15, 2023.
REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Opinion by Cal Thomas
February 20, 2023 02:10 PM

A forthcoming biography of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) reportedly includes the former presidential candidate's view that his party is sliding toward "authoritarianism." The book, "Romney: A Reckoning," is scheduled for publication in October. The Guardian has published a story about its contents.

Cal Thomas commentary
Cal Thomas Commentary
Tribune graphic
More CAL THOMAS:
Cal Thomas commentary
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: The decline of a nation
Summary: I once heard the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham say America was not at a crossroads, but had traveled down the wrong road and needed to come back to the crossroads and take the right road. What if we can no longer agree on the right road and where the wrong road is leading us?
June 22, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on the Ellipse on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the White House in Washington, D.C., shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Lock him up? Is that the right strategy?
Summary: Donald Trump would do well to withdraw from the field and allow younger and less controversial candidates to replace him. His record of policy successes while president are undeniable (except for those in denial), but his narcissistic personality contributed to his loss. It is also contributing to the work of the January 6 committee. If that committee wishes to "bring us together," it will forgo recommendations of criminal prosecution and let voters decide, as they should and ultimately will, the future of Donald Trump.
June 18, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022, in Chevy Chase, Maryland. An armed man was arrested near Kavanaugh's home Wednesday morning as the court prepares to announce decisions for about 30 cases.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Sticks, stone and worse
Summary: When rhetoric gets heated, perhaps the best way to be heard is to speak in a tone Scripture attributes to God — "a still, small voice." As noted by the writer of Proverbs: "A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. (Proverbs 15:1)
June 16, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol on the second day of pro-Trump events on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Prime time for anti-Trumpers
Summary: Many viewers might want to know why Congress can't seem to fix any of the country's real problems. That perennial question is why increasing numbers of Americans have grown sour about Washington. They see members of Congress more interested in re-election, in their careers and in perks than in the people they are supposed to represent.
June 08, 2022 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Load More

In the story, author McKay Coppins is quoted as telling Axios he was surprised by Romney's "candor" and his sharing of personal emails and texts which tell of what he considers the party's wrong direction.

Romney lost the 2012 presidential election to Barack Obama. Should Republicans now take advice from him about what he perceives as the GOP's "authoritarian" image?

Let's start with a definition of authoritarian. Among them is this brief one: "favoring complete obedience or subjection to authority as opposed to individual freedom." Is that what Romney thinks Republicans favor? The last I checked the position of the GOP is advancing and protecting individual liberty, while the philosophy of the Democratic Party is sliding toward bigger government, ever-higher taxes and increased spending. That sounds more authoritarian to me.

The Romney criticism is part of an ongoing requirement by the left and their media allies for Republicans to prove a negative. These include allegations of racism from a party with a long history of that ugly behavior; favoring only the wealthy, who never pay their "fair share" in taxes; and wanting to eliminate Social Security and Medicare, a lie Democrats have successfully told for decades to dupe low information voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is it authoritarian to want to roll back excesses from the left, such as abortion and the rest of the "woke" cultural agenda? Is it authoritarian to wish to weaken the power of the state over individuals? Is it authoritarian to hold criminals accountable and not release violent ones on low or no bail, resulting in many of them committing new crimes? Romney should be asked for examples of what he means.

Isn't it the Democratic Party that is sliding us into authoritarianism? Hasn't that party used the courts, especially the Supreme Court until recently, to impose radical views on the law — even making law — instead of deferring to Congress to pass laws and be held accountable to the voters? Why doesn't Romney criticize their agenda instead of heaping criticism on his party?

Writing in the fall of 2021, Washington Examiner commentator Zachary Faria said this: " (President) Biden , as any good authoritarian would, announced that governors no longer matter. 'I'll use my power as president to get them out of the way,' Biden said as he announced his ridiculous (and possibly unconstitutional) vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. ... When a Republican is in the White House, Democrats cheer on their governors as they buck the administration. Now that a Democrat is president, any states that don't buy into the Democratic agenda must be bludgeoned into submission."

More Commentary:
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (left) talks with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as they arrive for a closed-door policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with the senators to encourage them to pass legislation to avert a nationwide railroad workers strike.
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Pete Buttigieg defames Pete Buttigieg
From the commentary: (Joe) Biden, who obviously believes in (Pete Buttigieg), just maybe has done America an unintended favor by putting his shortcomings on national display.
March 06, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose / Tribune News Service
Ukraine service men
Columns
Cal Thomas: Pay any price? Bear any burden?
From the commentary: The president should explain the goal )(of the United States in Ukraine) and in the meantime ask European nations to step up their aid to Kyiv.
March 06, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, walks to his office from the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2023.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Kevin McCarthy’s GOP leadership strategy shows no sign of working
From the commentary: (Kevin) McCarthy can defy extremist Republicans before a government default or he can defy them after a default. His real choice isn’t whether to avoid that clash; it’s whether or not to precipitate an economic calamity.
March 06, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion

That sounds more like authoritarianism than what Romney is trying to sell.

Why does Romney consider his party sliding toward authoritarianism when most Republicans simply want to stop the Democrats' authoritarian slide? Consider what is being imposed on children in too many public schools. When parents rise up against what many consider propaganda they are called names, but no such names are given to those imposing their left-wing and secular ideology on the next generation.

See how this works? If you stand for proven values, you are right-wing, radical, extreme, out of the mainstream, fanatical and authoritarian. If you are from the left, you are "progressive" and seeking to "make the world a better place."

Those who control the labels get to define the issues. If that's not authoritarian, what is?

ADVERTISEMENT

This Cal Thomas commentary is his opinion. He can be reached at cthomas@wctrib.com.

Commentary logo
Commentary logo
Tribune graphic

What To Read Next
A girl in a black coat, red dress, brown boots and tights sits next to a boy with tan pants, white socks, red sweater and white shirt sit in a brown chair.
Columns
Clinging to joy on the journey through life and death
March 06, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York
Columns
Froma Harrop: They would kill our democracy for money
March 04, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration picture
Columns
Cal Thomas: Who(m) do you trust?
March 04, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown