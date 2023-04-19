99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Cal Thomas: More or less debt — that is the question

From the commentary:

FILE PHOTO: Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks in Conroe
FILE PHOTO: Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott running for re-election as governor of Texas in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, speaks during a rally, in Conroe, Texas, U.S., January 29, 2022. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Opinion by Cal Thomas
Today at 2:26 PM

Everywhere one looks these days it appears services and products cost more but deliver less than they once did. That seems especially true when it comes to the federal government.

Cal Thomas commentary
Cal Thomas Commentary
Tribune graphic
More CAL THOMAS:
Cal Thomas commentary
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: The decline of a nation
Summary: I once heard the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham say America was not at a crossroads, but had traveled down the wrong road and needed to come back to the crossroads and take the right road. What if we can no longer agree on the right road and where the wrong road is leading us?
June 22, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on the Ellipse on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the White House in Washington, D.C., shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Lock him up? Is that the right strategy?
Summary: Donald Trump would do well to withdraw from the field and allow younger and less controversial candidates to replace him. His record of policy successes while president are undeniable (except for those in denial), but his narcissistic personality contributed to his loss. It is also contributing to the work of the January 6 committee. If that committee wishes to "bring us together," it will forgo recommendations of criminal prosecution and let voters decide, as they should and ultimately will, the future of Donald Trump.
June 18, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022, in Chevy Chase, Maryland. An armed man was arrested near Kavanaugh's home Wednesday morning as the court prepares to announce decisions for about 30 cases.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Sticks, stone and worse
Summary: When rhetoric gets heated, perhaps the best way to be heard is to speak in a tone Scripture attributes to God — "a still, small voice." As noted by the writer of Proverbs: "A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. (Proverbs 15:1)
June 16, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol on the second day of pro-Trump events on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Prime time for anti-Trumpers
Summary: Many viewers might want to know why Congress can't seem to fix any of the country's real problems. That perennial question is why increasing numbers of Americans have grown sour about Washington. They see members of Congress more interested in re-election, in their careers and in perks than in the people they are supposed to represent.
June 08, 2022 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Load More

President Biden wants to raise taxes again. Unlikely, given the Republican House majority, but this Tax Day offers us our annual opportunity to explore what we are getting in exchange for what we're paying Washington. Out-of-control spending, not lack of revenue, is responsible for our crushing national debt.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget — the name reflects a pipe dream if ever there was one - has issued the following statement: "The Treasury Department's latest numbers show that we've borrowed more than a trillion dollars so far this fiscal year and we're only halfway through. But despite the need for a comprehensive plan to address our runaway borrowing, in Washington, all we're hearing from our elected officials is crickets."

One reason is that too many Americans are hooked on "benefits" and "entitlements" and can't imagine living without them, so they mostly vote for those who will keep the goodies flowing.

The CRFB statement continued: "We're nearly at the point where our debt will be larger than the economy itself and on track to exceed its highest level ever as a share of the economy - truly unprecedented territory - in five years. And it's getting more and more expensive to service that debt - interest on the debt is on track to exceed $10 trillion over the next decade. We'll spend more on interest over the decade than we will on defense or Medicaid. That's truly astounding, especially against a backdrop of policymakers who continue to demagogue on the important challenges we face funding Social Security and Medicare."

ADVERTISEMENT

Why aren't enough elected officials taking projections that show Social Security will run out of money in 10 years with prospects of benefit cuts and tax increases seriously?

Again, the CRFB gets it right: "We need a plan to cut back on borrowing and put the country's finances on a path towards sustainability. Otherwise, our habit of ignoring these issues and perpetually relying on the decisions of tomorrow will leave the next generation with colossal burdens to overcome."

Where to find such a plan? How about starting with discretionary spending, which has ballooned 37 percent in the last five years.

CRFB has such a plan: "...reducing next year's appropriations to FY 2022 levels and then growing spending by 1 percent per year would save $288 billion over two years and $3 trillion over a decade. As a result, it would reduce the national debt by 8.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2033 versus baseline projections."

More Commentary:
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Susan Estrich: The twilight of a legend of Congress
From the commentary: Feinstein has had a distinguished career of vigorous leadership. She should be remembered as such a leader. There is no honor in limping across a finish line.
April 18, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Jason Sudeikis of the hit comedy, “Ted Lasso"c on Apple TV+.
Columns
Lyn Schmidt: Find me an Abraham Lasso
From the commentary: This person is someone who believes in all of us, not just the ones who voted for that person, identifies the virtue in each other, knows we are not each other’s enemies, and affirms that there are better days ahead.
April 18, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Lynn Schmidt / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Nancy Reagan
Columns
Cal Thomas: Politics then and now
From the commentary: Kindness and praise for one's political opponent can affect others, especially voters. As Abraham Lincoln said about the South: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection."
April 17, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas

They even provide a "Build Your Own Discretionary Budget" link allowing individuals to decide on what and how much to spend with cost savings included in the calculations. Try it by visiting crfb.org .

Solutions like this exist for reducing our $31 trillion debt, but like the indecipherable tax code, politicians benefit from the spending and the tax breaks for big contributors to their re-election campaigns. Heaven forbid they make actual cuts and eliminate unnecessary agencies that no longer perform as originally intended.

I hate to repeat myself, but in a previous book, I noted that no nation in history has survived with such massive debt as ours. None. What makes us think we are any different? Those other in-debt nations probably thought of themselves as exceptions to basic economic rules. History does repeat if we don't cease doing what causes its repetition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Cal Thomas commentary is his opinion. He can be reached at cthomas@wctrib.com.

Commentary logo
Commentary logo
Tribune graphic

What To Read Next
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: The swans show the way
April 19, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
President Joe Biden visits Carlingford Castle, in Carlingford, on April 12, 2023
Columns
Martin Schram: Making history in Ireland
April 17, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Martin Schram / Tribune News Service
A boy in a red sweatshirt and a boy in a gray sweatshirt are covered with mud.
Columns
Flood and mud season is here
April 17, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Getting back on the diamond
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore shortstop Hannah Magnuson throws the ball to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Softball roundup: An unusual home opener for the Willmar Cardinals
April 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar opens with a win and a loss
April 18, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press