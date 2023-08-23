Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Cal Thomas: Questions I would ask the GOP candidates

Columnist Cal Thomas suggests questions for GOP candidates: responsibilities of citizens vs. government, national debt reduction, social issues, abortion, immigration, school choice, justice system restoration, Joe Biden impeachment, fitness for office, primary system reform, faith influence.

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 23, 2023 on the first Republican Presidential Debate
Editorial cartoonist Bill Day draws on the first Republican Presidential Debate.
Bill Day / Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by Cal Thomas
Today at 12:34 PM

Wednesday night's GOP primary debate in Milwaukee for the Republican candidates for the presidency will be more a Q&A session than a classic debate, but that's OK. Viewers will have a chance to take the measure of the men — and woman — who wish to become president.

Cal Thomas commentary
Cal Thomas Commentary
Tribune graphic
More CAL THOMAS:
Cal Thomas commentary
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: The decline of a nation
Summary: I once heard the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham say America was not at a crossroads, but had traveled down the wrong road and needed to come back to the crossroads and take the right road. What if we can no longer agree on the right road and where the wrong road is leading us?
Jun 22, 2022
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on the Ellipse on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the White House in Washington, D.C., shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Lock him up? Is that the right strategy?
Summary: Donald Trump would do well to withdraw from the field and allow younger and less controversial candidates to replace him. His record of policy successes while president are undeniable (except for those in denial), but his narcissistic personality contributed to his loss. It is also contributing to the work of the January 6 committee. If that committee wishes to "bring us together," it will forgo recommendations of criminal prosecution and let voters decide, as they should and ultimately will, the future of Donald Trump.
Jun 18, 2022
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022, in Chevy Chase, Maryland. An armed man was arrested near Kavanaugh's home Wednesday morning as the court prepares to announce decisions for about 30 cases.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Sticks, stone and worse
Summary: When rhetoric gets heated, perhaps the best way to be heard is to speak in a tone Scripture attributes to God — "a still, small voice." As noted by the writer of Proverbs: "A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. (Proverbs 15:1)
Jun 16, 2022
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol on the second day of pro-Trump events on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Prime time for anti-Trumpers
Summary: Many viewers might want to know why Congress can't seem to fix any of the country's real problems. That perennial question is why increasing numbers of Americans have grown sour about Washington. They see members of Congress more interested in re-election, in their careers and in perks than in the people they are supposed to represent.
Jun 8, 2022
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Load More

Each candidate brings something to the table, so imagine if we could create an AI candidate encompassing the gifts of each one. Probably for another day.

Debate hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier don't need my help, but here are some questions I would ask.

1. Everyone — Democrats and Republicans — talk about what the government should and should not do. What should be the responsibilities of citizens before turning to government?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall John F. Kennedy's line. "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country."

2. With a $32 trillion national debt — and counting — how would you reduce it and even balance the budget as Bill Clinton did during his presidency, and how would you respond to the inevitable attacks by Democrats who want to cut nothing? Follow-up: What agencies or programs come to mind that could be eliminated because they are outdated, or don't work?

3. Social issues — from abortion, to LGBTQ-plus, to trans women competing in women's sports. Are these things the federal government should address, or should it be left to local and state governments?

4. You all have said you are pro-life. There have been 62 million legal abortions in this country since Roe v. Wade. Women of color have the most abortions. Public opinion generally opposes abortion after 15 weeks. How would you influence opinion toward your position, especially with the availability of an abortion pill that can be taken at home?

5. As president would you finish the border wall and what would you do with the tens of thousands who have violated U.S. immigration laws? Deport them?

6. Especially since the pandemic, school choice has gained increasing support. Would you advocate for national school choice?

7. Former President Trump is facing 91 felony charges over several jurisdictions. Raise a hand if you would NOT pardon him in the cases where a pardon is constitutionally permitted.

8. Some of you have charged the Biden administration with weaponizing the Justice Department. How would you restore public confidence in the DOJ and other institutions that have lost public confidence?

ADVERTISEMENT

9. If it can be proved that Hunter Biden channeled money to his father and other family members, possibly as a quid pro quo to gain policy favors, should the president be impeached? Follow-up: Are we in danger of having a tit-for-tat with each change of administrations? Republicans go after Democrats and the reverse, and is this good for the country?

10. Even Democrats and certain media people who have supported the president are questioning whether he is mentally and physically fit to serve a second term. Should he be tested for cognition? Should Trump be tested? Should there be an age limit for people in high public office?

More Commentary:
OPED-COMMUNISTS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
David Mills: What do we do with the Communists?
David Mills commentary reflects on historical context of communism sympathizers in 1930s, draws parallels to evaluating contemporary political movements, focusing on the Republican right's stance against the administrative state.
1d ago
 · 
By  David Mills / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Ron DeSantis
Columns
Susan Estrich: Let the debate games begin for 2024
Debate frenzy before GOP presidential debate. Trump refuses participation, sparks speculation. Christie urges DeSantis to challenge Trump. Candidates prep strategies, potential attacks. Uncertainty about key players' roles.
1d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
FILE PHOTO: Trump attends a campaign event in Council Bluffs
Columns
Patricia Murphy: How Georgia became Donald Trump’s Waterloo
Georgia indictments against Donald Trump read like a thriller with secret meetings, taped calls, and Republican resistance. GOP figures like Georgia Brian Kemp, House Speaker David Ralston and Secretary of Date Raffensperger stopped Trump's bid to overturn elections. Drama continues as Trump vows exoneration, but Kemp firmly opposes fraud claims.
2d ago
 · 
By  Patricia Murphy / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

11. The primary system is structured so only the far left and far right candidates seem to get nominated. Would you change it so more moderate candidates have a chance and if so, how?

12. Many Republicans have been asked about their faith in God and how or if it influences their policies. Do any of you wish to answer that question?

Bret and Martha, feel free to choose any of the questions from my list to add to yours. I'll be watching.

This Cal Thomas commentary is his opinion. He can be reached at cthomas@wctrib.com.

Commentary logo
Commentary logo
Tribune graphic

What To Read Next
081720.AG.EasternMTGrasshoppers.jpg
Columns
Hopping into fall with trepidation
2d ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis
Columns
Harry Litman: What makes the Georgia indictment of Donald Trump so different from all the others
4d ago
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times
FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: To be president, you need good judgment - even when your son is involved
4d ago
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
2023 Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: An emotional time for Benson star
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Benson/KMS goes 2-0 at Long Prairie triangular
13h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield goes 1-2 at Pine City
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Elrosa's Gavin Kampsen snags the ball for an out during a Class C state first-round game against Hadley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island, Elrosa find out their venues
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott