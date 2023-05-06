99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Cal Thomas: Roosting chickens due to lack immigration

From the commentary: This is the predictable response from government leaders who refuse to take responsibility for their failed policies.

Texas National Guard troops block immigrants from entering a high-traffic border crossing area along Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Texas National Guard troops block immigrants from entering a high-traffic border crossing area along Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
(John Moore/Getty Images/TNS)
Opinion by Cal Thomas
Today at 2:15 PM

That loud clucking sound we are hearing from "sanctuary cities" and other cities run by Democrats is the consequence of lax immigration policies coming home to roost.

Cal Thomas commentary
Cal Thomas Commentary
Tribune graphic
More CAL THOMAS:
Cal Thomas commentary
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: The decline of a nation
Summary: I once heard the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham say America was not at a crossroads, but had traveled down the wrong road and needed to come back to the crossroads and take the right road. What if we can no longer agree on the right road and where the wrong road is leading us?
June 22, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on the Ellipse on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the White House in Washington, D.C., shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Lock him up? Is that the right strategy?
Summary: Donald Trump would do well to withdraw from the field and allow younger and less controversial candidates to replace him. His record of policy successes while president are undeniable (except for those in denial), but his narcissistic personality contributed to his loss. It is also contributing to the work of the January 6 committee. If that committee wishes to "bring us together," it will forgo recommendations of criminal prosecution and let voters decide, as they should and ultimately will, the future of Donald Trump.
June 18, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022, in Chevy Chase, Maryland. An armed man was arrested near Kavanaugh's home Wednesday morning as the court prepares to announce decisions for about 30 cases.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Sticks, stone and worse
Summary: When rhetoric gets heated, perhaps the best way to be heard is to speak in a tone Scripture attributes to God — "a still, small voice." As noted by the writer of Proverbs: "A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. (Proverbs 15:1)
June 16, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol on the second day of pro-Trump events on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Prime time for anti-Trumpers
Summary: Many viewers might want to know why Congress can't seem to fix any of the country's real problems. That perennial question is why increasing numbers of Americans have grown sour about Washington. They see members of Congress more interested in re-election, in their careers and in perks than in the people they are supposed to represent.
June 08, 2022 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Load More

After declaring with a straight face that the southern border is "secure," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is dispatching civilian employees to the border to help "process" migrants who have been coming in waves that resemble an invading army.

Notice the word "process" is being used. That so many are breaking immigration laws apparently doesn't matter to the Biden administration. If certain people intended to destroy the America many of us have known and loved and contributed to sustaining through military service, patriotism, and our tax dollars, they could find no better way than this. It reminds me of what the late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi: said about how Islam planned to take over Europe through immigration without firing a shot.

The outgoing mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, has sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas in which she complains: "We simply have no more shelters, spaces, or resources. Though I am sympathetic to the significant challenges that border cities face, this situation is completely untenable." New York City's mayor, Eric Adams, has said similar things, as have the mayors of other cities now that they've seen the results of their and the administration's bad border policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Center for Immigration Studies: "In March, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 162,000 illegal migrants at the Southwest border, up from just over 130,000 in February, and an increase of more than 33,000 over January. That's an almost 25 percent increase over the month before, and a greater than 25 percent increase over January."

The Washington Post reports "U.S. agents have recorded more than 8,000 migrant apprehensions along the southern border on some days this week, and officials say illegal crossings are expected to surpass 10,000 per day after May 11, the date the White House is planning to lift the emergency public health restrictions known as Title 42, which have been in place since March 2020."

How many more can we take? Occasionally, there are cases like the one involving a Mexican man who had been deported four times before he shot and killed five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old child after someone complained about his shooting off a rifle. He has since been taken into custody, but could these deaths have been prevented?

More Commentary:
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana) talks to reporters about the debt limit at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. could default on its debt as soon as June 1 if lawmakers do not increase the debt limit.
Columns
Bill Dudley: This debt-limit standoff could be really disastrous
From the commentary: One can only hope that sanity will prevail (on debt-limit talks). But given the vast political divide and the narrow margins in the House and Senate, it’s not obvious how this will occur.
May 05, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Bill Dudley / Bloomberg Opinion
The Ford Motor Co. plans to discontinue AM radios in most of its 2024 vehicles, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Columns
Cory Franklin: The impending death of AM radio
From the commentary: In the AM era, no matter where you grew up, chances are some DJ — or a whole constellation of faraway DJs — influenced your life.
May 05, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Cory Franklin / Chicago Tribune
Detention hearing for Air National Guard member Teixeira in Worcester
Columns
Froma Harrop: No, 21 Is Not Too Young to Properly Handle Classified Documents
From the commentary: "The vast majority of our military is young," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. "So it's not exceptional that young people are doing important things in the military."
May 04, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop

All Secretary Mayorkas could offer on "Meet the Press" was to send sympathies to the victims: "It's a horrific crime. And I can assure you and the American people that law enforcement will deliver accountability. The case is an active one under investigation so I really can't comment further."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the predictable response from government leaders who refuse to take responsibility for their failed policies. Mayorkas went on to say: "Our border is not open and will not be open after May 11."

This Cal Thomas commentary is his opinion. He can be reached at cthomas@wctrib.com.

Commentary logo
Commentary logo
Tribune graphic

What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Social connection is crucial to our wellbeing
May 05, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
IMG_0849.jpg
Columns
Hotdish, casserole, goulash or chop suey? Settle this debate
May 05, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
BigMantrapLakeOverhead050623.N.PRE.jpg
Business
McFeely: 3M selling 'breathtaking' 680-acre resort near Park Rapids valued at $15 million, report says
May 04, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo junior second baseman Daniel Gunlogson snags a chopper in the infield during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against BOLD on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks set the tone
May 05, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats have success
May 05, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Cards take 10th at Dacotah Ridge
May 05, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors force a Game 3 in the playoffs
May 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott