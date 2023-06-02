99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Cal Thomas: The debt deal: Could it have been better?

From the commentary: It's not yet a done deal. Plenty more could happen before the measure is approved, or not. Whether approved in the current or another form, given past scenarios it is more likely to benefit the politicians and their careers than a majority of overburdened and fed-up taxpayers.

Republican lawmakers meet over proposed debt limit legislation in Washington
U.S. Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) walks to a Republican conference meeting about proposed debt limit legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2023.
REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Opinion by Cal Thomas
Today at 1:47 PM

It was either the best deal that could have been reached given the political makeup of the House, Senate and White House, or it was a bad deal that might have been much better had Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans held out for more.

Cal Thomas commentary
Cal Thomas Commentary
Tribune graphic
More CAL THOMAS:
Cal Thomas commentary
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: The decline of a nation
Summary: I once heard the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham say America was not at a crossroads, but had traveled down the wrong road and needed to come back to the crossroads and take the right road. What if we can no longer agree on the right road and where the wrong road is leading us?
June 22, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on the Ellipse on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the White House in Washington, D.C., shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Lock him up? Is that the right strategy?
Summary: Donald Trump would do well to withdraw from the field and allow younger and less controversial candidates to replace him. His record of policy successes while president are undeniable (except for those in denial), but his narcissistic personality contributed to his loss. It is also contributing to the work of the January 6 committee. If that committee wishes to "bring us together," it will forgo recommendations of criminal prosecution and let voters decide, as they should and ultimately will, the future of Donald Trump.
June 18, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022, in Chevy Chase, Maryland. An armed man was arrested near Kavanaugh's home Wednesday morning as the court prepares to announce decisions for about 30 cases.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Sticks, stone and worse
Summary: When rhetoric gets heated, perhaps the best way to be heard is to speak in a tone Scripture attributes to God — "a still, small voice." As noted by the writer of Proverbs: "A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. (Proverbs 15:1)
June 16, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol on the second day of pro-Trump events on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Prime time for anti-Trumpers
Summary: Many viewers might want to know why Congress can't seem to fix any of the country's real problems. That perennial question is why increasing numbers of Americans have grown sour about Washington. They see members of Congress more interested in re-election, in their careers and in perks than in the people they are supposed to represent.
June 08, 2022 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Load More

Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation, a conservative Washington, D.C., think tank, is on the side of those who think it could have been made better: "Most fiscally conservative and pro-growth policies contained in the House-passed (bill) were stripped out or diluted. When Americans last gave their representatives in Washington this much support to rein in the government in 2011, Congress signed into law the Budget Control Act, which cut discretionary spending roughly 15 times more than the deal in front of us today. The new agreement essentially leaves untouched Biden's slush fund for 87,000 new IRS agents to audit American families. Additionally, this bill will likely lead to increased overall spending levels next year, giving up on the $132 billion in real upfront cuts promised by (the bill). In exchange, this bill would give the Biden administration and the federal bureaucracy a blank-check debt limit suspension for two years."

On the other side is The Wall Street Journal, which editorialized: "The deal is a significant victory for GOP priorities, in return for raising the debt ceiling that had to be raised anyway. Mr. Biden tried to jam the GOP into a clean debt increase, but Republicans forced him to the table when they passed the Limit, Save, Grow bill. The lesson is that political unity pays."

There are some good provisions in the agreement, including capping non-defense spending at $704 billion for fiscal 2024, which is higher than Republicans said they wanted when they proposed a return to 2022 spending levels. "Clawing back" unspent COVID-19 funds is helpful, but will members find a way to spend it on other things instead of applying it to debt reduction? I am doubtful. There are work requirements for some able-bodied people now receiving food assistance.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, mocked the deal and Speaker McCarthy's claim that the agreement "did not have one thing for Democrats." Cruz said "There are $4 trillion" things in the deal for Democrats. He was likely referring to an estimated figure of the amount the debt has to increase in order for the country to extend borrowing for two years. Reuters reported the deal lifts the cap by $4 trillion.

ADVERTISEMENT

As mentioned many times in this column, the federal government does not suffer from a lack of revenue; it suffers from a lack of discipline. It spends more than it takes in, but keeps asking for more. How many times do we have to hear from Democrats that "the rich" aren't paying their "fair share"? Why shouldn't that be turned around and they be forced to defend their wasteful spending and refusal to reform entitlement programs?

The agreement is likely to be changed by the time it reaches the president's desk, if it gets there in time to ward off a default, which itself is a construct that needs to be reformed. The debt ceiling isn't a ceiling. It is an open roof with the sky being the limit for politicians to spend more.

More Commentary:
The presidential inaugural platform is under construction in front of the U.S. Capitol as part of the West Front lawn is closed to the public Nov. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Nicholas Goldberg: Don't fall for any third-party baloney. It's the last thing we need in 2024
From the commentary: There can be only one priority in 2024 if Trump is a candidate: making sure the country's fate is not put back into the hands of a man already proved to be reckless, undemocratic, dishonest, self-dealing and supportive of violence.
June 02, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Nicholas Goldberg / Los Angeles Times
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Columns
Susan Estrich: The more the merrier in Election 2024
From the commentary: Based on what he has done to date, Ron DeSantis' pledge to do for America what he has done for Florida may not frighten the right wing of the Republican Party, many of them Trumpers, but it may not hold up so well among general election voters, who overwhelmingly support Roe v. Wade and think well of Mickey Mouse. And Trump remains the 600-pound gorilla on the Republican side.
June 01, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
Columns
Doyle McManus: Republicans are crowding the 2024 race. It boosts Trump, but may help the GOP in the end
From the commentary: The growing number of entrants is good news for the front-runner, who benefits from facing fragmented opposition as he did in 2016. But it's also good news for Republican voters, who are not only getting more candidates to choose from, but also more ideas about their party's post-Trump future — even though that may not arrive until 2028.
June 01, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Doyle McManus / Los Angeles Times

Maybe the agreement is a first step and maybe more steps toward fiscal responsibility will be taken should a Republicans win the White House and a congressional majority in the next election.

Let's not forget, though, that Republicans don't have clean hands when it comes to spending. As The Wall Street Journal editorial reminds, Donald Trump "joined Mr. Biden in attacking entitlement reform."

It's not yet a done deal. Plenty more could happen before the measure is approved, or not. Whether approved in the current or another form, given past scenarios it is more likely to benefit the politicians and their careers than a majority of overburdened and fed-up taxpayers.

This Cal Thomas commentary is his opinion. He can be reached at cthomas@wctrib.com.

Commentary logo
Commentary logo
Tribune graphic

What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: 'Ordinary Time' doesn't need to be slow
June 02, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
7M1A9918.JPG
Columns
Life comes full circle at the North Dakota State Class B Track Meet
June 02, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Joe Biden
Columns
Cal Thomas: No will, no way for the United States
May 31, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Senior Tate DeKok, 1, and the rest of the BBE baseball team celebrate after DeKok hit an RBI single for an 8-7 walk-off win during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Upsala/Swanville Area on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris.
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars have a splendid day
June 01, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's girls golf roundup
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals in 9th place at Section 8AAA tournament
June 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, Edan Smith of Montevideo, Hunter Kallstrom of Benson/KMS, Sebastian Cisneros of MACCRAY/RCW and Fox Huber of Montevideo sprint to the finish line in the 100-meter dash at the Section 3A championships Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Montevideo. Kallstrom and Smith were the top two in the event, earning them spots at the Class A State meet.
Prep
Track and field roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawk boys claim Section 3A title
June 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska sends 7 athletes to state meet
May 31, 2023 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott