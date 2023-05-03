Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Cal Thomas: The debt limit: Same old song

From the commentary: According to the Congressional Budget Office, Clinton had "budget surpluses for fiscal years 1998-2001, the only such years from 1970 to 2023.

Bonus editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Guy Parson draws on the debt limit battle between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress.
Guy Parson / Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by Cal Thomas
Today at 11:54 AM

The very term "debt limit" makes a mockery of any kind of responsible budgeting. Each time the government reaches the "limit" it gets raised with the familiar scenarios that include threats of a government shutdown (an idea that increasingly appeals to some conservatives) and the claim that the "full faith and credit" of the U.S. is at stake. We have faith and credit? Who knew?

Cal Thomas commentary
Cal Thomas Commentary
Tribune graphic
More CAL THOMAS:
Cal Thomas commentary
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: The decline of a nation
Summary: I once heard the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham say America was not at a crossroads, but had traveled down the wrong road and needed to come back to the crossroads and take the right road. What if we can no longer agree on the right road and where the wrong road is leading us?
June 22, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on the Ellipse on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the White House in Washington, D.C., shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Lock him up? Is that the right strategy?
Summary: Donald Trump would do well to withdraw from the field and allow younger and less controversial candidates to replace him. His record of policy successes while president are undeniable (except for those in denial), but his narcissistic personality contributed to his loss. It is also contributing to the work of the January 6 committee. If that committee wishes to "bring us together," it will forgo recommendations of criminal prosecution and let voters decide, as they should and ultimately will, the future of Donald Trump.
June 18, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022, in Chevy Chase, Maryland. An armed man was arrested near Kavanaugh's home Wednesday morning as the court prepares to announce decisions for about 30 cases.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Sticks, stone and worse
Summary: When rhetoric gets heated, perhaps the best way to be heard is to speak in a tone Scripture attributes to God — "a still, small voice." As noted by the writer of Proverbs: "A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. (Proverbs 15:1)
June 16, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol on the second day of pro-Trump events on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Prime time for anti-Trumpers
Summary: Many viewers might want to know why Congress can't seem to fix any of the country's real problems. That perennial question is why increasing numbers of Americans have grown sour about Washington. They see members of Congress more interested in re-election, in their careers and in perks than in the people they are supposed to represent.
June 08, 2022 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Load More

Republicans usually cave, or in the case of a shutdown, succumb to media pressure and the Democrats and allow the spending and debt to grow, along with trillions in interest on our $31.4 trillion debt.

And Republicans are no different. President Ronald Reagan took the deficit from $70 billion to $175 billion. Bush41 took it to $300 billion. Clinton got it to zero. Bush43 took it from zero to $1.2 trillion. President Obama halved that to $600 billion. Trump jumped it back to 3.3 trillion.

But maybe not this time? House Republicans have passed a bill that could put Senate Democrats and President Biden on the defensive. Yes, it would raise the debt limit, though only for one year, but it also would do something unheard of in Washington in recent years and that is reduce spending.

The proposed cuts are small - just $4.8 trillion compared to the overall debt - but just as a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, breaking an addiction to constant spending increases and more debt begins with a step in the opposite direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats appear interested in focusing solely on the debt ceiling, not the need for spending cuts. Neither do they appear interested in negotiations with Republicans. What happened to President Biden's promise to "lower the temperature" in Washington and restore bipartisanship? Maybe he forgot as he failed to recall his recent trip to Ireland when asked by a child, "What was the last country you traveled to?" Another child had to remind him.

Clearly not interested in the House bill, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said, "I think we need to focus on the debt ceiling. There's an urgency here that absolutely requires immediate attention." Blumenthal did seem to leave the door slightly open to a deal when he added, "I think the president should sit down with Kevin McCarthy to talk about the debt ceiling and then, at some later point, talk about the budget."

That sounds to me like bait and switch. It is reminiscent of the "deal" made between then-Speaker of the House Jim Wright (D-TX) with President George H.W. Bush. Wright said he would agree to spending cuts if Bush would first agree to a tax increase. Wright got his tax hike, but Bush never got his spending cuts and the concession doomed Bush's re-election.

Maybe this time things will be different if Republicans can get their message about the danger of massive debt through to the public in time to overcome the Democrats' predictable scenario of a government shutdown. If a corporation engaged in what Democrats are doing it would be called extortion. But the rules don't ever seem to apply to Democrats who keep changing them as needed to maintain political power.

More Commentary:
U.S. Supreme Court building
Columns
Noah Feldman: Sorry senators, but kids have free speech rights too
From the commentary: The precise rights of the platforms when recommending content are currently before the Supreme Court and may be clarified by the end of its term in June, so it is too soon to be absolutely sure.
May 02, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Noah Feldman / Bloomberg Opinion
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Democratic Party pols squelch dissent and opponents
From the commentary: These are the kinds of moves you’d see in totalitarian states where they don’t allow any opposition.
May 02, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
Screenshot of a GoFundMe site.
Columns
Jody Armour: How self-defense laws can allow violent racism to go unpunished
From the commentary: A major problem arises, however, when anti-Black bias is so typical, ordinary and commonplace in American society. And because it is, actions taken that kill or maim Black people are, in that sense, “reasonable.”
May 01, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Jody Armour / Los Angeles Times

The last Democrat to behave responsibly on the economy was Bill Clinton. According to the Congressional Budget Office, Clinton had "budget surpluses for fiscal years 1998-2001, the only such years from 1970 to 2023. Clinton's final four budgets were balanced budgets with surpluses, beginning with the 1997 budget. The ratio of debt held by the public to GDP, a primary measure of U.S. federal debt, fell from 47.8% in 1993 to 33.6% by 2000."

It's enough to make one nostalgic for those good old economic days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Cal Thomas commentary is his opinion. He can be reached at cthomas@wctrib.com.

Commentary logo
Commentary logo
Tribune graphic

What To Read Next
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: In AI, life or something like it
May 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
A gray tabby cat sits on the back of a green sofa.
Columns
No excuse is good enough to abandon a pet
May 01, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
A person holds the neck of an artificial human skeleton during the al-Quds day, an annual pro-Palestinian event in Kuala Lumpur
Columns
Susan Estrich: Israel's 75th Anniversary
May 01, 2023 01:58 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
030323 Warroad2.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota education bills, which include ban on American Indian nicknames, move to conference committee
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Sartell Sabres sweep Willmar Cardinals, 7-0
May 02, 2023 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls 4th at Brainerd meet
May 02, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar's Tyler Evans clears the bar in the pole vault during the Alexandria Relays on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Alexandria.
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinals compete at Alex Relays
May 02, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott