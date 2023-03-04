99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Cal Thomas: Who(m) do you trust?

From the commentary: Public trust reached a three-decade high shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but declined quickly thereafter. Since 2007, those saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30 percent.

Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration picture
FILE PHOTO: Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Opinion by Cal Thomas
March 04, 2023 02:34 PM

Before he became host of "The Tonight Show" on NBC, Johnny Carson hosted a show on ABC called "Who Do You Trust?" The grammatical error aside (WHOM do you trust would have been correct), it's a question many are asking when it comes to their government, scientists and politicians. Perhaps an updated version might be whom CAN you trust?

Cal Thomas commentary
Cal Thomas Commentary
Tribune graphic
More CAL THOMAS:
Cal Thomas commentary
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: The decline of a nation
Summary: I once heard the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham say America was not at a crossroads, but had traveled down the wrong road and needed to come back to the crossroads and take the right road. What if we can no longer agree on the right road and where the wrong road is leading us?
June 22, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on the Ellipse on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the White House in Washington, D.C., shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Lock him up? Is that the right strategy?
Summary: Donald Trump would do well to withdraw from the field and allow younger and less controversial candidates to replace him. His record of policy successes while president are undeniable (except for those in denial), but his narcissistic personality contributed to his loss. It is also contributing to the work of the January 6 committee. If that committee wishes to "bring us together," it will forgo recommendations of criminal prosecution and let voters decide, as they should and ultimately will, the future of Donald Trump.
June 18, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022, in Chevy Chase, Maryland. An armed man was arrested near Kavanaugh's home Wednesday morning as the court prepares to announce decisions for about 30 cases.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Sticks, stone and worse
Summary: When rhetoric gets heated, perhaps the best way to be heard is to speak in a tone Scripture attributes to God — "a still, small voice." As noted by the writer of Proverbs: "A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. (Proverbs 15:1)
June 16, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol on the second day of pro-Trump events on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Cal Thomas commentary: Prime time for anti-Trumpers
Summary: Many viewers might want to know why Congress can't seem to fix any of the country's real problems. That perennial question is why increasing numbers of Americans have grown sour about Washington. They see members of Congress more interested in re-election, in their careers and in perks than in the people they are supposed to represent.
June 08, 2022 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Load More

With respect to just the latest lies about the origin, prevention and treatment for the virus that causes COVID-19, the misinformation and disinformation are now being uncovered.

The latest comes from the Department of Energy. While labeling its conclusions "low confidence," it is the first revelation from any federal agency that early allegations that the virus originated from a laboratory leak in Wuhan, China, might have credibility.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has since come out to say that the COVID pandemic was "likely caused" by the Chinese lab leak.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the story was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan claimed there is no "consensus" in the intelligence or scientific communities about the origin of the virus. Since when did a lack of consensus keep them from reaching conclusions? When there has been consensus, it has often been wrong (i.e. the missed Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1962, the Tet Offensive in Vietnam in 1968, the Yom Kippur War in 1973, the Iranian Revolution in 1978, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, and the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Check these and others out at https://foreignpolicy.com/2012/01/03/the-ten-biggest-american-intelligence-failures/ .

Let's not forget those 50 retired intelligence officers who were all-in when it came to agreeing that the Hunter Biden laptop story was part of a "Russian disinformation" operation. Joining the pile-on was Hillary Clinton, who claimed then-Rep Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) was a Russian "asset." None has apologized for these lies, nor have their media enablers.

The list of misinformation and lies is long. They involved masks (good, not good), school closures (effective, ineffective), vaccines (prevent infection, then don't, but wear masks anyway), social distancing (effective, but then not so much).

There was one overwhelming consensus among the "experts" — anyone who disagreed with them was a conspiracy theorist, a denier, wore a tin hat, and was stupid and racist.

The media aided and abetted the "experts" by calling critics names to silence them. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) was a special target. About Cotton's view the virus came from a Chinese lab, a New York Times headline read "Senator Tom Cotton Repeats Fringe Theory of Coronavirus Origin." The Washington Post ran a nearly identical headline: "Tom Cotton keeps repeating a coronavirus fringe theory that scientists have disputed." Many others agreed.

On Feb. 20, the Post published this halfhearted statement without apology: "Earlier versions of this story and its headline inaccurately characterized comments by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) regarding the origins of the coronavirus."

Then there was Dr. Anthony "I am science" Fauci who made dubious and changing claims, debunking statements from anyone who disagreed with him.

More Commentary:
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (left) talks with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as they arrive for a closed-door policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with the senators to encourage them to pass legislation to avert a nationwide railroad workers strike.
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Pete Buttigieg defames Pete Buttigieg
From the commentary: (Joe) Biden, who obviously believes in (Pete Buttigieg), just maybe has done America an unintended favor by putting his shortcomings on national display.
March 06, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose / Tribune News Service
Ukraine service men
Columns
Cal Thomas: Pay any price? Bear any burden?
From the commentary: The president should explain the goal )(of the United States in Ukraine) and in the meantime ask European nations to step up their aid to Kyiv.
March 06, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, walks to his office from the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2023.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Kevin McCarthy’s GOP leadership strategy shows no sign of working
From the commentary: (Kevin) McCarthy can defy extremist Republicans before a government default or he can defy them after a default. His real choice isn’t whether to avoid that clash; it’s whether or not to precipitate an economic calamity.
March 06, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion

The New York Post has compiled a list of misinformation that came from supposedly reliable sources. They include vaccinated immunity is better than natural immunity; school closures reduced COVID transmission; the vaccine has no side effects; young people benefit from a vaccine booster; vaccine mandates increased vaccination rates, and, of course, COVID origination from the Wuhan Lab is a conspiracy theory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pew Research Center has studied the trust Americans place in government: "When the National Election Study began asking about trust in government in 1958, about three-quarters of Americans trusted the federal government to do the right thing almost always or most of the time. ... Public trust reached a three-decade high shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but declined quickly thereafter. Since 2007, those saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30 percent.

Is it any wonder?

This Cal Thomas commentary is his opinion. He can be reached at cthomas@wctrib.com.

Commentary logo
Commentary logo
Tribune graphic

What To Read Next
A girl in a black coat, red dress, brown boots and tights sits next to a boy with tan pants, white socks, red sweater and white shirt sit in a brown chair.
Columns
Clinging to joy on the journey through life and death
March 06, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York
Columns
Froma Harrop: They would kill our democracy for money
March 04, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: I was a teenage librarian. Don't arrest me
March 03, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown