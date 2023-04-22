99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Carl P. Leubsdorf : The political impact of the abortion issue is clear

From the commentary: ... There is no confusion about the political impact of the overall abortion issue, after last year’s Supreme Court revocation of a woman’s right to choose.

Abortion rights protestors
Abortion rights activists rally in Miami after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.
(Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
By Carl P. Leubsdorf / Dallas Morning News
Today at 9:23 AM

A trio of federal court decisions has left uncertainty and confusion about the legality of abortion pills and the conditions under which they can be used, leaving it to the Supreme Court to sort things out.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
People take part in a "March for Queer & Trans Youth Autonomy" in Washington
Columns
Cal Thomas: Splitting the difference, or just splitting?
From the commentary: Today, the debate is about sports. Tomorrow it's anyone's guess when "off limits" will apply only to signs at a military base or construction site and nowhere else.
April 21, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
A photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Colin P. Clarke: How could a 21-year-old leak national security data without the Pentagon knowing?
From the commentary: The U.S. government needs to get to work on preventing future leaks and must do so immediately, with the same sense of urgency as other pressing national security threats.
April 21, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Colin P. Clarke / Los Angeles Times
Children playing in kindergarten
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Will our children have better lives than us? That's the wrong question.
From the commentary: Our children will travel their own path, and the decisions they make along the way will determine where the road leads.
April 20, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Load More

But there is no confusion about the political impact of the overall abortion issue, after last year’s Supreme Court revocation of a woman’s right to choose, an array of state actions banning or limiting abortions, and the current efforts to restrict or ban abortion pills.

“It changed the whole electoral environment,” said Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina on Fox News Sunday. An abortion rights foe, she wants the GOP to moderate its stance by supporting exceptions to an outright abortion ban.

What Mace meant is that, politically speaking, the unwavering Democratic support for abortion rights has given their party a political advantage. Meanwhile, Republicans have dug themselves into a political hole by lining up virtually en masse against legalized abortion rights.

The politics didn’t always break this way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until last year’s high court ruling, the prevailing consensus was that Republican efforts to restrict or revoke the right granted by the high court in 1973 helped their party politically by motivating the turnout of anti-abortion religious conservatives who backed GOP candidates.

They helped elect Donald Trump in 2016 after he pledged to name abortion foes to the Supreme Court. Trump probably benefited again in 2020 from nominating the three justices who ultimately supplied the votes to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

But that was then. This is now.

Soon after the court’s June 2022 ruling threw the volatile issue back to the states, the revised partisan balance came into focus.

Republican governors and legislatures in “red” states like Texas began passing ever more restrictive anti-abortion measures, while Democrats in “blue” states sought to provide legal sanction for abortions.

At the same time, Democrats, facing an uphill fight in last November’s midterm elections, made the issue their top national priority after a Kansas referendum in which voters, by a 3-to-2 margin, kept legalized abortion in the state constitution.

The wisdom of their political calculation was confirmed last November. Nearly as many voters cited abortion as the top issue as did inflation, and they voted 3-to-1 for Democratic candidates. Even Trump, whose nominees had major responsibility for the Supreme Court decision, reportedly said Republicans may have hurt themselves politically by ruling out exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

In the unfolding GOP race for the 2024 presidential nomination, only slight differences have emerged in the anti-abortion positions of most candidates and prospective candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President Mike Pence, not yet a formal candidate, said after the Supreme Court decision “we must not rest and must not relent” until abortion is banned in every state in the country.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen in polls as Trump’s leading rival, last week signed legislation barring most abortions in Florida after just six weeks of gestation.

But Trump, whose judicial nominees produced last year’s decision, has said little about it in campaign speeches — not that he can escape responsibility for his role in the court’s decision. And some Republicans have stumbled in addressing the issue.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., epitomized the difficulty on his first trip after creating a presidential exploratory committee. He told New Hampshire television station WMUR he favored a ban at 20 weeks but later said he would consider a 15-week ban. Then, he told MSNBC, “I would literally sign the most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress.”

The only potential GOP candidate who supports abortion rights is New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who signed legislation in 2021 allowing the procedure up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. “Any conversation about banning abortion or limiting it nationwide is an electoral disaster for the Republicans,” he said last year.

But those words seem to have fallen on deaf ears, because of continuing strong opposition to legalized abortion in the Republican base.

Meanwhile, a new political battlefield arose after a federal judge in Texas overturned the Food and Drug Administration’s 23-year approval of the abortion drug mifepristone, Top Democrats immediately denounced the ruling, while most Republicans avoided comment, though Pence hailed it.

With another federal judge in Washington state simultaneously upholding the FDA’s authority and a federal appeals court in New Orleans issuing a nixed ruling, the Supreme Court is poised to straighten out the legalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any decision that upholds the judge’s ruling, either wholly or partially, will certainly spur the Democrats’ drive to make abortion a central 2024 issue. But it won’t change the basic politics of the issue.

The political danger for the GOP is underscored by the fact that recent polls show a minority of all voters support the Texas judge’s ruling on the abortion drug, just as only a minority backed the Supreme Court ruling denying a woman’s right to an abortion.

More Opinion:
Beautiful luxury kitchen and dining room with view windows.
Columns
Froma Harrop: They're very rich but also very lonely
From the commentary: Everyone in Xanadu was miserable. We eventually learn that Kane's lifetime of unhappiness stemmed from a loss of affection in far more humble surroundings. ... It's surprising how lonely the rich can be.
April 20, 2023 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
FILE PHOTO: Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks in Conroe
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Politics is about reaching people. Instead, two Republican governors act like creeps.
From the commentary: Neither of these amateurs is ready for prime time. Make no mistake, if they do enter the 2024 race, Trump will eat them both for breakfast — and still have enough appetite left over to devour a Big Mac.
April 19, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
FILE PHOTO: Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks in Conroe
Columns
Cal Thomas: More or less debt — that is the question
From the commentary:
April 19, 2023 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Susan Estrich: The twilight of a legend of Congress
From the commentary: Feinstein has had a distinguished career of vigorous leadership. She should be remembered as such a leader. There is no honor in limping across a finish line.
April 18, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Jason Sudeikis of the hit comedy, “Ted Lasso"c on Apple TV+.
Columns
Lyn Schmidt: Find me an Abraham Lasso
From the commentary: This person is someone who believes in all of us, not just the ones who voted for that person, identifies the virtue in each other, knows we are not each other’s enemies, and affirms that there are better days ahead.
April 18, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Lynn Schmidt / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Nancy Reagan
Columns
Cal Thomas: Politics then and now
From the commentary: Kindness and praise for one's political opponent can affect others, especially voters. As Abraham Lincoln said about the South: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection."
April 17, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
President Joe Biden visits Carlingford Castle, in Carlingford, on April 12, 2023
Columns
Martin Schram: Making history in Ireland
From the commentary: And if dishing the blarney (see also: Irish chutzpah) ever becomes a measure of ethnicity, that may become famous as the day when Irish Dick Nixon stood in Timahoe and finally out-Irished all the Kennedys combined.
April 17, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Martin Schram / Tribune News Service
Abortion rights supporters attend "Rally for Our Rights" ahead of the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court in Madison
Columns
Susan Estrich: Supreme hypocrisy
From the commentary: The Texas case will, in the short run, go up to the circuit court and potentially the Supreme Court on the issue of whether the judge's decision will be stayed pending appeal — meaning that the drug will continue to be available pending appeal — and whether the Supreme Court will ultimately decide to hear the case.
April 15, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Supreme Court
Columns
Robin Abcarian: Hang on to the pill and your IUD. After abortion, birth control is the next fight
From the commentary: The idea that abortion and contraception are two sides of the same coin is not a fringe view in right-wing Christian circles. And it's why women of childbearing age in the United States should be very, very afraid.
April 15, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Robin Abcarian / Los Angeles Times
Glorifi Bank
Columns
Froma Harrop: Do you worry that your bank is too liberal?
From the commentary: The enterprise shut down last November, right after Thiel spent $32 million trying to elect a Congress to his liking. The super-patriot was also obtaining a passport from Malta. That gave him citizenship in four countries.
April 14, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop

And in the latest sign of public attitudes on the issue, voters in the crucial presidential swing state of Wisconsin decisively elected a woman to the state Supreme Court who made protection of abortion rights the centerpiece of her campaign.

“This is an issue that Republicans have been largely on the wrong side of,” Mace told CNN after the Texas ruling. She said the GOP needs to show more compassion on the abortion issue because “most Americans aren’t with us.”

Carl P. Leubsdorf is the former Washington bureau chief of the Dallas Morning News. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A diverse world exists outside our bubbles
April 21, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
7M1A9360.JPG
Columns
240 quilts emerge from Sundahl Lutheran's church basement, handmade with farm roots and experience
April 21, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
3205277+0B52DXJ0KvwFraERIbXRMQm0yYzg.jpg
Opinion
McFeely: In a fit of seriousness, Republicans introduce bill to secede from Minnesota
April 20, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Benson-KMS vs. Litchfield 041423.011.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Litchfield's Alex Draeger has some unfinished business
April 21, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson-KMS vs. Litchfield 041423.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Alex Draeger joins the show
April 20, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Getting back on the diamond
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown