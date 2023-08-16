Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Danny Westneat: The great debate about climate and gas prices is only heating up

Inflation's resurgence, with a 3.2% increase in July, has exposed the impact of "Bidenomics" and its contribution to rising prices, budget deficits, and a soaring national debt, ultimately challenging the claimed economic progress of the administration.

Electric car
A Nissan Leaf electric car is charged at the City of Palo Alto EV charging station in the public garage in Palo Alto, California, Nov. 5, 2015.
(LiPo Ching/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
By Danny Westneat / The Seattle Times
Today at 2:31 PM

There's one smidgen of good news for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Democrats, who have been getting roasted all this hot summer over the state's sizzling gas prices.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
Los Angeles city workers hold a rally in protest over labor negotiations, in Los Angeles
Columns
Susan Estrich: The wage gap in our United States
Columnist Susan Estrich writes on New Zealand's new legislation requires businesses to report gender pay gaps to promote workplace equity, in contrast to the widening wage gap in the United States.
2d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Abortion rights protestors
Columns
Susan Estrich: Abortion on the ballot in 2024
The recent Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade has ignited a significant political shift, evident in Ohio's rejection of a measure aimed at impeding abortion rights amendments and in the broader trend of abortion-related issues driving voter engagement, potentially impacting the 2024 elections.
2d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Election Workers
Columns
Tracy Adair: Increased security a must for nation's election workers
Amid rising threats, election workers' safety and security urgently demand increased attention and funding to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process.
2d ago
 · 
By  Tracy Adair / The Fulcrum
Load More

They're not No. 1 anymore.

California has reclaimed its spot as most expensive, with an average per-gallon cost of $5.07 as of Aug. 8, 2023, according to AAA. Washington, which had surged into the national lead for the first time in June, has fallen back to second, at $5 per gallon.

The bad news: The backlash against the Democrats' climate change policies, which experts say helped boost fuel prices here, is now out of the gate.

"This was a sneaky tax," said Brian Heywood, a major Republican donor who was speaking on video before a recent political gathering at his ranch in Redmond. "I don't think they were honest with voters about it, so we'll be looking to repeal it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Heywood — a Harvard grad who got rich with an Asian investment firm — has launched an initiative campaign against the new climate law as well as five other Democratic policies, such as the capital-gains tax.

I was surprised nobody challenged the state's carbon cap-and-trade system two years ago when it first passed.

That's mostly because fossil fuel companies have so much money and power. But also because voters haven't exactly been easygoing about paying more at the pump, even when it's to cut dangerous carbon emissions.

"Voters here recently rejected climate-change laws twice, in large part because the measures would have jacked the price of gasoline," I wrote in 2021, when the state Legislature first passed the Climate Commitment Act over Zoom in a pandemic session. "The fight about climate change and the price of gas is probably only revving up."

It didn't, though, until now. Last year, when Heywood ran a quixotic campaign to try to qualify 11 conservative ballot measures simultaneously, he didn't include repealing the climate law. All 11 measures failed to gain enough signatures, anyway.

This fall marks the fourth year in a row with zero statewide citizen initiatives on the ballot — the longest such drought in Washington politics going back to the 1920s.

Two things now have changed.

One is that gas prices thing. It's not going to be waved away by blaming the oil companies (even if they do deserve blame).

ADVERTISEMENT

I remain convinced, until shown otherwise, that climate change is a uniquely tricky political issue with voters. It's the biggest problem in the world — so we sure ought to do something about it! But because it's global, tackling it at the local level can seem futile, especially if it's also costing you 50 cents a gallon extra at the pump.

Advocates stress that the money raised will be put to things like building electric-charging infrastructure for cars. Those benefits are off in the future, though, while the costs are very clear right here, right now. (I had an $80 fill-up this past weekend, and though I generally support climate change policies, I admit I winced.)

California and then Washington have gone first with carbon-pricing systems, hoping to set an environmental trend. It's no coincidence, though, that California and Washington also are the two states with gas at $5 a gallon.

Will climate change laws work to bring emissions down, and so all be worth it? To be determined — which is not a great place to be in politics.

The other thing that's changed: Heywood says he's all-in this time around. He tried to qualify his initiatives last year using only volunteer signature-gatherers. Now he's paying them.

"I'm looking to hire up to 200 people to work full-time at this," he said, in the same video series late last month. "We're paying between $18 and $20 an hour."

The old rule was a million bucks buys you a spot on the public's ballot. The new price point is maybe $2 million to $3 million (the number of signatures required went up, for one thing). Any rich person willing to spend in that ballpark can likely qualify, in this case to put the issue before the next Legislature and then on the ballot in fall 2024. Ain't our democracy democratic?

Heywood has put in around $200,000 so far this year, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

His climate measure would not only repeal the current cap-and-trade law that's causing some of the gas-pump anxiety; it would also bar our state from ever doing another one.

I'm against it for that last part alone. We're going to have do something to shift away from fossil fuels, eventually. That shift won't come free. Maybe this current plan needs fixing — for starters, Inslee and the rest need to do a far better job being upfront about its obvious costs. But handcuffing future lawmakers as they struggle to address the biggest problem in the world seems foolish — reckless, even.

The pandemic acted like a lid on a lot of simmering political debates. This one, I predict, by next year will be at full boil.

More Opinion:
FILE PHOTO: Biden's tough sell in Pennsylvania: green energy to union workers
Columns
Commentary: Inflation Reduction Act helped make America healthier
The Inflation Reduction Act effectively decreased inflation, lowered energy costs, and improved healthcare affordability, contributing to a healthier economy in the US.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jamie DeMarco and Vincent DaMarco / The Baltimore Sun
090121.op.wct.AmericanOpinion.AfghanPartners.02.jpg
Columns
Cal Thomas: The Afghanistan withdrawal re-examined
Rep. Darrell Issa held a forum where parents of service members killed during the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal criticized the Biden administration for insensitivity and a lack of information, while also questioning the accountability of military and civilian leadership, raising concerns about lies, incomplete reports, and disrespectful handling of the situation.
4d ago
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Utah
Columns
Solomon D. Stevens: Finding a path to healthy conflict
Spencer Cox, chairman of the National Governors Association, advocates for "healthy conflict" in addressing toxic arguments and personal attacks that hinder productive disagreements, emphasizing the need to focus on substantive issues rather than resorting to ad hominem attacks to promote understanding and unity in a divided society.
4d ago
 · 
By  Solomon D. Stevens / Tribune News Service
2541413+Robbery -3-5-18-16.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Privacy versus safe streets: Hard choice
Columnist Froma Harrop explores the balance between privacy concerns and public safety, discussing the effectiveness of surveillance cameras in crime prevention and apprehension of criminals, ultimately advocating for regulated surveillance to enhance safety.
5d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
2541412+05202016.N.WCT_.Robbery1.png
Columns
Froma Harrop: Privacy versus safe streets: hard choice
This Froma Harrop commentary explores the balance between privacy concerns and public safety, discussing the effectiveness of surveillance cameras in crime prevention and apprehension of criminals, ultimately advocating for regulated surveillance to enhance safety.
5d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Minnesota drought
Columns
Heather Hampton-Knodle: In a Midwest drought, here’s how Congress can help farmers cope
Amid a severe drought affecting the Midwest, the commentary highlights the need for increased public funding in agricultural research and development through initiatives like the Farm Bill to ensure the resilience of farmers and the availability of affordable food supplies in the face of escalating climate challenges.
5d ago
 · 
By  Heather Hampton-Knodle / Chicago Tribune
Robert Kennedy Jr. cartoon
Columns
Froma Harrop: The Kennedy story was never that hot
Collumnist Froma Harrop scrutinizes the Kennedy family's celebrated reputation, citing nepotism, controversial conduct, and conspiracy theories, spotlighting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s contentious behavior and other family members' deficiencies.
6d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Climate change cartoon
Columns
Commentary: What does climate change have to do with migration? More than you think
The commentary discusses the connection between climate change and migration, highlighting the complexities of the issue and advocating for a polycentric approach involving diverse local organizations and individuals to address the challenges posed by climate migration.
6d ago
 · 
By  Nathan Goodman and Justus Enninga / Tribune News Service
3001632+Crime general (1).jpg
Columns
Cal Thomas: Fight crime with strong deterrence methods
Addressing rising crime rates and controversial prosecutorial approaches, columnist Cal Thomas suggests employing deterrent measures like displaying warning signs and enacting legislation to safeguard businesses, while questioning the state of societal morality and its implications for public safety.
Aug 9
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Mississippi River Flooding
Columns
Christine Ledbetter: The Midwestern flood of 1993 was devastating. Climate change has made conditions worse.
Columnist Christine Ledbetter writes that the devastating Midwestern flood of 1993 serves as a stark reminder of the worsening impact of climate change on flooding and highlights the need for a comprehensive action plan to address the increased risks and vulnerabilities posed by changing weather patterns and inadequate flood management strategies.
Aug 8
 · 
By  Christine Ledbetter / Chicago Tribune

Danny Westneat is a columnist for the Seatlle TImes. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

(c)2023 The Seattle Times. Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
A close up of the inside of a summer squash plant.
Columns
Finding new recipes before the squash squashes me
2d ago
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Even WE Fest offers a place to serve
5d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
PinkeFamilyAugust23.JPEG
Columns
Finding faith, family and honor in a Medora road trip
5d ago
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Raymond's Tanner Bauman watches the ball after making contact during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Rockets like their chances
22h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
ELLIOTT: Bullfrogs are ready for another run
23h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
RuterHighFive.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Willmar Legion coach receives honor
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.006.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne