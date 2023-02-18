Dave Baker: Legislature's one-way partisianship will harm all Minnesota

In my eight years serving in the Minnesota House of Representatives, I have always been engaged in deep conversations about public policy that can move Minnesota forward whether serving in the majority or the minority.

Dave Baker, R-Willmar, House 16B Representative Contributed / Minnesota Legislature

Whether it was my four years in the majority or four years in the minority, I have always worked on solutions with folks from across the political spectrum.

One of the most fulfilling moments I have had while serving is writing strong, well-thought-out policy, and seeing it passed and signed into law. This process always included people helping draft a bill while providing insight into how it would impact the people they represent.

Unfortunately, the 2023 legislative session has seen little collaboration from the House DFL majority.

After an election that saw Democrats take control of the Governor’s mansion, the House, and the Senate, I am deeply concerned with the speed and depth of the social changes being passed in St. Paul.

Seeing the Governor’s budget proposal and his call to raise government spending by more than 25% is alarming.

The proposal includes things like a new tax on successful residents pushing Minnesota to one of the highest tax brackets in the nation and an increase in the payroll tax that would take money directly out of your paycheck and harm businesses while creating a massive new bureaucracy.

I’m also witnessing the House and Senate move major bills without hardly a chance to provide input or amendments to make the legislation more workable.

Recently, a Democrat member I have worked with on bipartisan bills in prior sessions told me, ”With the change in the political landscape Dave, I’m sorry but we don’t need to make the changes you are looking for.”

These types of “gut checks” are hard to hear.

When bills are branded with catchy titles, they may sound great as a headline, however, it is reckless to pass bills that represent significant shifts in policy without concern about the unintended consequences that will follow.

We all want to make Minnesota a more prosperous place where we can lift families and help our businesses thrive.

Unfortunately, this one-size-fits-all, my way or the highway approach to legislating will have negative repercussions for years to come. Anyone who has an election certificate has the responsibility to get bills drafted properly.

Finally, what happened to the Social Security income tax repeal that Gov. Tim Walz promised last year?

The truth is, the governor is proposing an increase in taxes while nursing homes and home-based services are closing because of a dire worker shortage.

Governor Walz and legislative leaders should focus their efforts on helping our seniors instead of pushing an extreme agenda aimed at satisfying their most ardent political supporters. We just completed the first six weeks of session and I fear that we are on the verge of a cataclysmic shift in what a balanced Minnesota has looked like for many decades.