99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Dr. Ken Holmen: Why our community should have an academic medical center

From the commentary: (CentraCare is committed to) the development of an academic medical center that supports a vibrant campus of the University of Minnesota Medical School focused on preparing doctors to practice in the rural and small-town communities we serve.

CentraCare logo.jpg
Contributed / CentraCare
By Ken Holmen, MD / President and CEO / CentraCare
Today at 6:30 AM

The communities in our region have been well served over the years by the clinics, hospitals and dedicated professionals that are vital to our communities. We’ve worked hard to attract excellent physicians and health care providers to ensure our families' and neighbors' health and well-being.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
A photo of a throwers' relay competitor raised some readers concerns, but the majority of readers were complimentary of the photo and especially the Willmar Cardinal thrower competing in a sprint relay.
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: A foreigner comes for Tucker's job
From the commentary: How little did he know that an immigrant would be coming for his job. It was an Australian who apparently liked money a lot more than he liked his highest-rated host. In sum, Carlson had become a drag on the bottom line.
April 28, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 facility in Accokeek, Maryland, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Columns
Matthew A. Winkler: The truth about the Biden economy
From the commentary: ... As political consultant James Carville will tell you, all those things are just a sideshow to the economy when it comes elections. The key for Biden is finding a way to get voters to ignore perception and focus on reality.
April 28, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Matthew A. Winkler / Bloomberg Opinion
Load More

Our shared passion to improve the lives and health of our patients, families, and communities is core to our purpose – and CentraCare’s collaboration with the University of Minnesota to build a medical school based in St. Cloud speaks to that purpose and passion.

The “why” is clear — it is about today and tomorrow. Today, we know that we have less than optimal healthcare outcomes in our communities and that to improve these outcomes we need to invest today for a brighter tomorrow. Additionally, demographic data clearly predict provider retirements for a population that already has too few health professionals.

Ken Holmen, CentraCare, Chief Executive Officer, June 2018
Ken Holmen, CentraCare, Chief Executive Officer
Contributed / CentraCare

We are committed to responding with an innovative solution that is a proven success. That is the development of an academic medical center that supports a vibrant campus of the University of Minnesota Medical School focused on preparing doctors to practice in the rural and small-town communities we serve.

We’re excited by the prospect of becoming an academic medical center because they are known for leading-edge health care found at the forefront of health advancements. Most of the top hospitals and health systems in the nation have an academic affiliation. We know that becoming an academic medical center will help us attract highly skilled providers to our communities. And our patients will benefit from access to innovative therapies and state-of-the-art treatments that may not be available elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much of academic medical center success has to do with the research and innovation that is core to their mission. Research and clinical trials are how medicine progresses by asking if there are better ways to treat a condition or disease, and offering new solutions and hope to those patients who could benefit most. The possibility of providing these advanced therapies to people in Greater Minnesota is driving our desire to become an academic medical center.

Then there’s the education and training that will be key to our mission. As CentraCare works with the University to create an educational program, we look forward to having a steady stream of medical students, residents, and fellows who will learn with us as they become highly skilled healthcare professionals for our communities. And, as an academic medical center, we look forward to providing additional opportunities for continuing education and professional development for our region’s current providers.

More Opinion:
Republican presidential hopefuls make their pitch to evangelical voters at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-off in West Des Moines
Columns
Froma Harrop: Donald Trump's extremism on abortion cannot be hid
From the commentary:
April 27, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
People look at electric BMWs and Volkswagens on the test track at the Chicago Auto Show on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Columns
Charles J. Murray: EPA’s electric vehicle plan would hurt working-class car buyers
From the commentary: So now we have an EPA plan to solve this dilemma. It’s a fix for a century-old technology struggling toward prime time. By handicapping the competition, the plan could make it possible for the electric car to finally reach its five-year goal of glory.
April 27, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Charles J. Murray / Chicago Tribune
FILE PHOTO: French President Macron on state visit in China
Columns
Cal Thomas: This should not be surprising
From the commentary: Macron's rationale for raising the retirement age is that the French must work longer or else the pension budget will fall billions of euros into a deficit each year by the end of the decade. Again, this mirrors the trajectory of the U.S. Social Security and Medicare programs absent reform.
April 26, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
News headlines on the impeachment trial of Donald Trump are displayed outside of the Fox headquarters on Feb. 9, 2021, in New York.
Columns
Melinda Henneberger: Fox News alert: Andrew Lester didn’t act alone, even if only he shot Ralph Yarl
From the commentary: If violent lyrics can inspire murder rather than merely reflecting it, and books about race and gender should be banned to prevent them from “indoctrinating kids to a dangerous ideology,” why wouldn’t watching hour after hour of terrifying stories about urban crime impact behavior?
April 26, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Henneberger / The Kansas City Star
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Jamie Stiehm: Missing 'DiFi' in the Senate: A Dilemma for Democrats
From the commentary: Back to Feinstein's plight. She proposed a temporary removal from the Judiciary committee. Republicans refused. She counted many as friends, but that time is past, DiFi, partisanship is all.
April 25, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  042523.op.wct.Stiehm.Diane
If a Texas judge’s interpretation of the 1873 Comstock Act stands, it could ban abortion even in states where it’s legal.
Columns
Aaron Tang: Would a nationwide abortion ban be constitutional?
From the commentary: Congress can — and should — repeal the 1873 act for many reasons. To the extent the law can be read to block access to safe medication used by pregnant people, it intrudes dangerously on private, medical decisions.
April 25, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Aaron Tang / Los Angeles Times
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Ron DeSantis 2024 campaign looks over before it’s even started
From the commentary: DeSantis hasn’t been impressive on the stump. His rather wooden delivery is a stark contrast to Trump’s bombast.
April 24, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
Brandon Johnson, Chicago mayor-elect
Columns
Cal Thomas: Promoting lawlessness in Chicago
From the commentary: Chicago voters are largely to blame for the mess in their city. They keep electing leaders like Brandon Johnson and Lori Lightfoot. Do they expect different outcomes?
April 22, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Abortion rights protestors
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf : The political impact of the abortion issue is clear
From the commentary: ... There is no confusion about the political impact of the overall abortion issue, after last year’s Supreme Court revocation of a woman’s right to choose.
April 22, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / Dallas Morning News
People take part in a "March for Queer & Trans Youth Autonomy" in Washington
Columns
Cal Thomas: Splitting the difference, or just splitting?
From the commentary: Today, the debate is about sports. Tomorrow it's anyone's guess when "off limits" will apply only to signs at a military base or construction site and nowhere else.
April 21, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas

Finally, we know that academic medical centers can have a significant positive economic impact for all communities in the region. By engaging in research and education, we will attract research funding and contribute to the regional economy by collaborating with local businesses. We know that these businesses depend on our clinicians, clinics and hospitals for the health of their employees. Based on the experience in other parts of the country, adding academic medicine to an already strong health system will certainly lead to increased investment and growth for the region.

We look forward to working with our community and our colleagues at the University of Minnesota as we pursue becoming an academic medical center for CentraCare. Thanks to the many people, businesses and organizations that have already expressed enthusiastic support for this project.

Dr. Ken Holmen is president and chief executive officer of CentraCare, a medical community of 12,000 employees in Greater Minnesota and headquartered in St. Cloud. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Gratitude for time with a friend
April 28, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
A cat stands by a door.
Columns
The secret life of a spoiled farm cat
April 24, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
A photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Colin P. Clarke: How could a 21-year-old leak national security data without the Pentagon knowing?
April 21, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Colin P. Clarke / Los Angeles Times
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater Warriors swept by Rochester
April 28, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS freshman Taylor VanHeuveln begins her wind-up during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints earn the 'W'
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals boys down by 1 stroke at Card/Cat Invite
April 28, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott