99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Francis Wilkinson: Trump’s wall settles into a strange, costly afterlife

From the commentary: The (Trump) wall is largely ineffective as policy. ... It’s a silent scream of fear and loathing directed at the people on the other side.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with members of the US Customs and Border Patrol as he tours the border wall between the United States and Mexico in Calexico, California on April 5, 2019.
US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the US Customs and Border Patrol as he tours the border wall between the United States and Mexico in Calexico, California on April 5, 2019.
(Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
By Francis Wilkinson / Bloomberg Opinion
February 08, 2023 09:56 AM

Donald Trump’s signature border wall is morphing in strange and costly ways — even as it seems to play little role in stemming illegal migration.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (left) talks with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as they arrive for a closed-door policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with the senators to encourage them to pass legislation to avert a nationwide railroad workers strike.
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Pete Buttigieg defames Pete Buttigieg
From the commentary: (Joe) Biden, who obviously believes in (Pete Buttigieg), just maybe has done America an unintended favor by putting his shortcomings on national display.
March 06, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose / Tribune News Service
Ukraine service men
Columns
Cal Thomas: Pay any price? Bear any burden?
From the commentary: The president should explain the goal )(of the United States in Ukraine) and in the meantime ask European nations to step up their aid to Kyiv.
March 06, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, walks to his office from the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2023.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Kevin McCarthy’s GOP leadership strategy shows no sign of working
From the commentary: (Kevin) McCarthy can defy extremist Republicans before a government default or he can defy them after a default. His real choice isn’t whether to avoid that clash; it’s whether or not to precipitate an economic calamity.
March 06, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
Load More

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been busy spending state money — in hundred-million-dollar chunks — to erect his own political statement on the Texas-Mexico border. Abbott’s wall, which the Texas Observer calls a “colossal waste of money,” has generated contracts for GOP campaign donors and a talking point for Abbott’s political future. But Abbott’s wall is running into some of the same difficulties that plagued Trump’s wall. As USA Today reported in 2017, 4,900 privately owned land parcels in Texas "sit within 500 feet of the border." Thus, building a wall provides annuities for an army of lawyers as well as for construction firms. The Texas Observer estimates that at its current rate, completing the state wall would cost around $17 billion.

In Congress, Representative Clay Higgins of Louisiana, a leading Republican defender of those who overran the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, just introduced the Finish The Wall Act. The legislation is largely self-explanatory. It’s designed to complete the Trump wall and stop the “horror” that President Joe Biden is “forcing on America.”

Meanwhile, in Arizona, before leaving office in January, Governor Doug Ducey agreed to remove the shipping-container wall that had transformed parts of Arizona’s southern border into a linear junkyard. The state’s taxpayers will spend about $76 million or so to remove the eyesores, which is a bargain compared with the roughly $95 million that they spent to install them in the first place.

Each of these barriers, state and federal, has something in common beyond the waste of public money and the hazards they pose to wildlife: Each can be surmounted by a ladder, a technology that is many thousands of years old and widely available in Mexico. Smugglers with a taste for more elaborate gear can deploy an inexpensive power saw to get through. The Washington Post reported last year that traffickers had done exactly that — 3,272 times in the preceding three years. Some of the openings they created were large enough to drive a vehicle through. Occasionally, authorities find a tunnel that enables passage beneath the wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re young and athletic, you can climb freestyle. But in places where the height of the wall was raised to 30 feet, some migrants have been getting injured or even dying, according to Mexican consulate data provided to Border Report. Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego, told Border Report that the higher wall hasn’t deterred migrants but has led to hundreds of cases of bruises, fractures and lacerations as well as spinal cord or brain injuries. Hospitalizations from falls have increased.

The correlation between the wall and deterrence is shaky at best. “In fiscal year 2022,” states a report by the Cato Institute, a libertarian, pro-immigration think tank, “the border wall was breached 4,101 times — more than 11 times per day. This was far more than the number of breaches in any of the prior six years and double the number of breaches for fiscal year 2016 before any of the Trump wall was built.”

It's a paradox, isn’t it? Apparently, the more wall you build, the more it is breached for illegal access. Sometimes the breaches are cosmetically repaired by the same smugglers who created them, so that the opening can be used over and over.

All of which raises the question of why so many Republican politicians, and the voters who elect them, are so enamored of this costly symbol of failure and futility. After all, the same data that I quoted above are available to governors and members of Congress. And it’s not as if champions of the wall are recalling the glory of some ancient ruined rampart. For most of American history there was barely a border, let alone a wall, between the US and Mexico.

“Even after the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo established the international boundary, the dividing line remained loosely marked, haphazardly maintained and casually observed,” writes Michael Dear in “Why Walls Won’t Work.”

The tensions and complexities of 21st-century migration surely demand a less casual approach to the border. But that doesn’t explain why so many have rallied around the notion of a wall — often against their own better judgment — instead of more effective responses. When Senators Krysten Sinema and Thom Tillis recently offered a modest proposal that included money for migrant processing centers at the border and badly needed immigration courts, one result of which would almost certainly be speedier expulsions of migrants from the US, the idea was promptly killed. Yet Trump’s wall lives on.

Perhaps the wall has an emotional resonance that no courts or processing centers can match. The wall is largely ineffective as policy. But it’s very effective as an assertion of values. It’s a silent scream of fear and loathing directed at the people on the other side. In which case maybe the wall is not a costly, colossal failure. It’s therapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Opinion:
FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York
Columns
Froma Harrop: They would kill our democracy for money
From the commentary: ... Rupert Murdoch, chairman of his conservative media empire, admitted that Fox hosts "endorsed" ludicrous and dangerous claims against Dominion Voting Systems' machines — and acknowledged that they were "BS."
March 04, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration picture
Columns
Cal Thomas: Who(m) do you trust?
From the commentary: Public trust reached a three-decade high shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but declined quickly thereafter. Since 2007, those saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30 percent.
March 04, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: I was a teenage librarian. Don't arrest me
From the commentary: Threats against librarians begin the end of civilization.
March 03, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Don Lemon
Columns
Leonard Greene: Open mouth, insert foot is the Don Lemon formula for CNN success
From the commentary: Any man stupid enough to even tackle this topic in public deserves a little time off.
March 02, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Leonard Greene / New York Daily News
Chickens are kept indoors due to Avian Flu on Feb. 23, 2023, in Lancashire, England.
Columns
Adam Minter: Want to control bird flu? Vaccinate the chickens!
From the commentary: The current (avian flu) outbreak is a stark reminder that the virus continues to spread, becoming endemic in some regions, while posing a growing risk to life and property.
March 02, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Adam Minter / Bloomberg Opinion
Former US President Donald Trump, joined by US Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) (R), and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (L), speaks at a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28, 2023.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump and the curse of the front-runner
From the commentary: (Donald Trump) has to do all of this against a backdrop of continuing investigations, which is not only a distraction of gargantuan proportion but a financial drain of unimaginable dimension.
March 01, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Sen. Feinstein ignored Latinos — which, coming from California, is hard to do
From the commentary: Besides, the Republican brand is toxic with Hispanics because of the GOP's fearmongering over immigration. Still, Hispanics had the right to expect some loyalty from Feinstein in return.
February 28, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley campaigns in Iowa
Columns
Froma Harrop: Ah, Nikki Haley. Change your shoes
From the commentary: Nikki Haley is clearly a long shot, but ditching pointy toes for sharper counterattacks would be the way to go.
February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Pres. Calvin Coolidge
Columns
Cal Thomas: History in black and white
From the commentary: Is history repeating itself in our day with the failures of progressivism? If it is, will history repeat next year should voters reject the progressive agenda?
February 27, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing about Twitter's handling of 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop, in Washington
Columns
Susan Estrich: A national divorce?
From the commentary: There has to be a better way, better than screaming for a divorce and then screaming back that we don't need one. What we need is less screaming all together.
February 25, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich

Francis Wilkinson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering U.S. politics and policy. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com/opinion. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
A girl in a black coat, red dress, brown boots and tights sits next to a boy with tan pants, white socks, red sweater and white shirt sit in a brown chair.
Columns
Clinging to joy on the journey through life and death
March 06, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: It's not the job of Christians to 'convert' others
March 03, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Bottle feeding
Columns
How to respond when non-agriculturalists say goofy things
March 01, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown