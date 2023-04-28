99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Froma Harrop: A foreigner comes for Tucker's job

From the commentary: How little did he know that an immigrant would be coming for his job. It was an Australian who apparently liked money a lot more than he liked his highest-rated host. In sum, Carlson had become a drag on the bottom line.

wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Froma Harrop Commentary
By Froma Harrop
Today at 1:48 PM

It wasn't his nightly rants, his contempt for American democracy, his racism, his willingness to spread ludicrous conspiracy theories. It was the money.

wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Froma Harrop Commentary
Tribune graphic
More Froma Harrop
A classic Ford Mustang departs Mel's Sport Shop & Shell Station in Spicer as gas prices hit $4.79 a gallon on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: High gas prices do not stop traffic
Summary: Demand for gasoline keeps rising. But so apparently is demand for space on the roads. Moan about high gas prices, if you must. The traffic doesn't seem to have noticed.
June 20, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
A voter exits after casting their ballot in the California primary at The Park in La Habra Heights Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: California Democrats had to educate the media
Summary: If the activist left succeeded in portraying itself as the heart and soul of the Democratic Party, the fault lies in much of the political media. Rather than sending Democrats a message, California has sent the media a message on where Democrats really stand on crime. ... Guess what? They don't like it.
June 10, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
2445457+BERNIE-SANDERS.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: The Left Fringe almost always loses
Summary: Had Cuellar lost to Cisneros in the Texas primary, the results would not have been a new lefty in Congress but another Democratic seat lost to a Republican. Smart progressives know that real power comes from supporting candidates, who, even if not their ideal, can get elected.
June 09, 2022 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Cast and crew including actors Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly pose for a group photo at the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London, Britain May 19, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: Sometimes you need a really big screen
Summary: OK. We don't really know whether big movies with a touch of IQ will bring in audiences the theaters need. Let's just say the coming attractions were doing their bit. "Jurassic World: Dominion," here we come.
June 08, 2022 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Load More

When Tucker Carlson was making money for Fox, boss Rupert Murdoch was perfectly fine with his star carnival attraction. But when Carlson started costing money, the Australian gave him the ax.

And Carlson did turn into one expensive date, costing Fox three-quarters of a billion dollars in its settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. The case against Fox centered largely on internal communications revealing that Carlson knew full well that the dangerous lies he was spreading about Dominion were dangerous lies. Murdoch likes money quite a lot.

Carlson was also into money, and getting paid $20 million a year to debase his country apparently seemed a fair deal. He would study audience numbers to determine which streams of insanity drew the most viewers and then drill down on them, all the way to hell.

Carlson professed to hate Donald Trump and the bizarre cartoon characters populating Trump world. And he knew full well that the 2020 election went to Joe Biden. But he pounded night after night on the big lie that "the outcome of our election was seized from the hands of the voters."

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, there was profit in it. Losing viewers to competitors willing to indulge the fantasy that Trump won meant losing money.

There was also money in making excuses for the thugs who beat up police during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Spreading the nutty theory that the insurrection was an FBI false flag operation surely added to the revenue stream, even as it stunned law enforcement. "FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the capital," is how he put it.

Carlson's bashing of efforts to get Americans vaccinated against COVID mainly hurt those who believed him. Not nice, and forgive my lack of compassion here, but these were willing victims.

Tucker's profanity-laced comments about his bosses at Fox couldn't have endeared him to the brass. You have to be one confident lad to say such things about the higher-ups.

Signing off his 8 p.m. show on Friday, Carlson said, "See you on Monday." But come Monday, he was so thoroughly erased that there was no goodbye. A lesser Fox personality popped into his spot, opening with a short, passionless "wishing him well." It was clear at that point that Carlson had been disappeared, as the Soviets would say.

I tuned in at 8 p.m. to make sure that Carlson was really gone, and he was. His replacement was there playing the same angry tape about transgender people and Hunter Biden.

Let me briefly interrupt this discussion to put in a good word for another news channel firing — that is, the defenestration of Don Lemon at CNN. The precipitating factor seemed to be his on-air opinion that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was "past her prime." He dug the hole deeper when he added that "a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s." That was worse than sexist. It was immature.

But back at Tucker Carlson. One of his extremist rants pushed The Great Replacement Theory, the belief white workers were being replaced by immigrants "of color," whom, he said, make America "poorer, dirtier and more divided."

ADVERTISEMENT

More Commentary:
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 facility in Accokeek, Maryland, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Columns
Matthew A. Winkler: The truth about the Biden economy
From the commentary: ... As political consultant James Carville will tell you, all those things are just a sideshow to the economy when it comes elections. The key for Biden is finding a way to get voters to ignore perception and focus on reality.
April 28, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Matthew A. Winkler / Bloomberg Opinion
Republican presidential hopefuls make their pitch to evangelical voters at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-off in West Des Moines
Columns
Froma Harrop: Donald Trump's extremism on abortion cannot be hid
From the commentary:
April 27, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
People look at electric BMWs and Volkswagens on the test track at the Chicago Auto Show on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Columns
Charles J. Murray: EPA’s electric vehicle plan would hurt working-class car buyers
From the commentary: So now we have an EPA plan to solve this dilemma. It’s a fix for a century-old technology struggling toward prime time. By handicapping the competition, the plan could make it possible for the electric car to finally reach its five-year goal of glory.
April 27, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Charles J. Murray / Chicago Tribune
FILE PHOTO: French President Macron on state visit in China
Columns
Cal Thomas: This should not be surprising
From the commentary: Macron's rationale for raising the retirement age is that the French must work longer or else the pension budget will fall billions of euros into a deficit each year by the end of the decade. Again, this mirrors the trajectory of the U.S. Social Security and Medicare programs absent reform.
April 26, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
News headlines on the impeachment trial of Donald Trump are displayed outside of the Fox headquarters on Feb. 9, 2021, in New York.
Columns
Melinda Henneberger: Fox News alert: Andrew Lester didn’t act alone, even if only he shot Ralph Yarl
From the commentary: If violent lyrics can inspire murder rather than merely reflecting it, and books about race and gender should be banned to prevent them from “indoctrinating kids to a dangerous ideology,” why wouldn’t watching hour after hour of terrifying stories about urban crime impact behavior?
April 26, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Henneberger / The Kansas City Star
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Jamie Stiehm: Missing 'DiFi' in the Senate: A Dilemma for Democrats
From the commentary: Back to Feinstein's plight. She proposed a temporary removal from the Judiciary committee. Republicans refused. She counted many as friends, but that time is past, DiFi, partisanship is all.
April 25, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  042523.op.wct.Stiehm.Diane
If a Texas judge’s interpretation of the 1873 Comstock Act stands, it could ban abortion even in states where it’s legal.
Columns
Aaron Tang: Would a nationwide abortion ban be constitutional?
From the commentary: Congress can — and should — repeal the 1873 act for many reasons. To the extent the law can be read to block access to safe medication used by pregnant people, it intrudes dangerously on private, medical decisions.
April 25, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Aaron Tang / Los Angeles Times
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Ron DeSantis 2024 campaign looks over before it’s even started
From the commentary: DeSantis hasn’t been impressive on the stump. His rather wooden delivery is a stark contrast to Trump’s bombast.
April 24, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
Brandon Johnson, Chicago mayor-elect
Columns
Cal Thomas: Promoting lawlessness in Chicago
From the commentary: Chicago voters are largely to blame for the mess in their city. They keep electing leaders like Brandon Johnson and Lori Lightfoot. Do they expect different outcomes?
April 22, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Abortion rights protestors
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf : The political impact of the abortion issue is clear
From the commentary: ... There is no confusion about the political impact of the overall abortion issue, after last year’s Supreme Court revocation of a woman’s right to choose.
April 22, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / Dallas Morning News

How little did he know that an immigrant would be coming for his job. It was an Australian who apparently liked money a lot more than he liked his highest-rated host. In sum, Carlson had become a drag on the bottom line.

What incredible change will Fox make next? Drop the lies about the 2020 election is one suggestion.

Froma Harrop is an American writer and author. She can be reached at fharrop@wctrib.com or on Twitter @FromaHarrop.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More commetary:
Minnesota Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (right) and defensive lineman Thomas Rush (left) tackle Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield after a short gain in the first quarter of an Oct. 1, 2022, game in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers linebackers looking to follow in Jack Gibbens, Carter Coughlin’s footsteps
Mariano Sori-Marin and Thomas Rush are set to join the Gophers’ best-represented position in the pros
April 28, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Logo for Business News over a stock photo background showing a boardroom
Business
Bollig Engineering of Willmar adds new branch office in Two Harbors, Minnesota
Bollig Engineering, with a corporate office in Willmar, offers municipal and aviation engineering services at several locations, including a new branch office in Two Harbors, Minnesota.
April 28, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Ridgewater
Business
Ridgewater College's Dr. Bradley Wolfe receives recognition from Phi Theta Kappa
Phi Theta Kappa adviser Dr. Bradley Wolfe has earned a 2023 Paragon Award for New Advisors for efforts in 2022.
April 28, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) is held back by guard Anthony Edwards (left) after receiving a technical foul against the Denver Nuggets during Game 2 an NBA playoff series April 19, 2023, in Denver.
Pro
Timberwolves know they must eliminate immature emotional outbursts next season
Minnesota led the NBA in technical fouls, flagrant fouls and ejections during the regular season
April 28, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Gratitude for time with a friend
Denis Register “had an innate way of making lifetime connections with everyone he met. The first time he met you, he would quickly get to know your life story and would remember that the next time you met.”
April 28, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Minnesota United forward Luis Amarilla takes a shot in the first half against Detroit City FC on April 25, 2023, in Hamtramck, Michigan.
Pro
Loons will be challenged by Philadelphia Union in next round of US Open Cup
MNUFC’s upcoming foe has been one of the best teams in the country
April 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
US-NEWS-MAN-SHOT-DEAD-MINNEAPOLIS-DURING-1-MS.jpg
Minnesota
Man shot dead in Minneapolis during standoff with FBI
"Clearly, from his own social media, this person was armed during this incident," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara
April 28, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Paul Walsh and Liz Sawyer / Star Tribune
People gather around the remains of a C-47 Skytrain crash.
Members Only
The Vault
Only 3 men survived the 1954 last flight of this 'Gooney Bird'
A routine C-47 flight from Indianapolis ended with tragedy for many and a very close brush with death for the three people who survived.
April 28, 2023 08:20 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Vaping.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: It's time to confront under-aged vaping
From the editorial: It’s good to see the health department is trying new inventive ways to reach young people to inform them of the drawbacks of vaping and e-cigarettes.
April 28, 2023 06:13 AM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
Waterfowl 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Open waters usher in return of waterfowl to Kandiyohi County
As area lakes and streams thaw, waterfowl moving north inundate open waters throughout Kandiyohi County.
April 28, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

What To Read Next
A cat stands by a door.
Columns
The secret life of a spoiled farm cat
April 24, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
People take part in a "March for Queer & Trans Youth Autonomy" in Washington
Columns
Cal Thomas: Splitting the difference, or just splitting?
April 21, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
A photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Colin P. Clarke: How could a 21-year-old leak national security data without the Pentagon knowing?
April 21, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Colin P. Clarke / Los Angeles Times
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Alexandria dominates Willmar, 7-0
April 27, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats boys, Litchfield Dragons girls take home team titles
April 27, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater Warriors fall to St. Cloud, 10-1
April 27, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
MACCRAY junior Greta Meyer connects with a pitch for a two-run single during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Granite Falls.
Prep
Softball roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines makes the most of it
April 27, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown