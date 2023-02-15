99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Froma Harrop: America is going green big time. Are we mean?

From the commentary: ... The biggest prize here may be more cosmic — a huge reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Kandiyohi Power Cooperative is among the state’s utilities that have built solar gardens for customers interested in supporting renewable energy, but not interested in building and maintaining their own systems.
Kandiyohi Power Cooperative is among the state’s utilities that have built solar gardens for customers interested in supporting renewable energy, but not interested in building and maintaining their own systems. The local cooperative has 140 solar panels in its garden, 90 of which are currently contracted for by customers.
Tribune file photo
By Froma Harrop
February 15, 2023 01:07 PM

Joe Biden's America has embarked on a muscular industrial policy aimed at curbing climate change, building U.S. manufacturing and competing with China. That's a lot of going on, though the broader public doesn't seem to be paying it much mind. Unidentified flying objects make for better visuals.

wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Froma Harrop Commentary
Tribune graphic
More Froma Harrop
A classic Ford Mustang departs Mel's Sport Shop & Shell Station in Spicer as gas prices hit $4.79 a gallon on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: High gas prices do not stop traffic
Summary: Demand for gasoline keeps rising. But so apparently is demand for space on the roads. Moan about high gas prices, if you must. The traffic doesn't seem to have noticed.
June 20, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
A voter exits after casting their ballot in the California primary at The Park in La Habra Heights Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: California Democrats had to educate the media
Summary: If the activist left succeeded in portraying itself as the heart and soul of the Democratic Party, the fault lies in much of the political media. Rather than sending Democrats a message, California has sent the media a message on where Democrats really stand on crime. ... Guess what? They don't like it.
June 10, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
2445457+BERNIE-SANDERS.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: The Left Fringe almost always loses
Summary: Had Cuellar lost to Cisneros in the Texas primary, the results would not have been a new lefty in Congress but another Democratic seat lost to a Republican. Smart progressives know that real power comes from supporting candidates, who, even if not their ideal, can get elected.
June 09, 2022 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Cast and crew including actors Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly pose for a group photo at the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London, Britain May 19, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: Sometimes you need a really big screen
Summary: OK. We don't really know whether big movies with a touch of IQ will bring in audiences the theaters need. Let's just say the coming attractions were doing their bit. "Jurassic World: Dominion," here we come.
June 08, 2022 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Load More

Our trading partners, on the other hand, are quite focused on — and rattled by — the unleashing of U.S. government subsidies, direct and indirect, for domestic industry. With the scales weighted on buying American products, there's been an explosion of activity making everything from electric vehicles to solar panels to equipment for capturing carbon.

The Biden administration is reversing decades of American economic policy that relied on free trade deals, tax cuts and less regulation for growth. The Inflation Reduction Act has made being green not only easier but quite profitable, too.

There's been a parallel push in turning the U.S. into a major maker of semiconductors — part of a bigger plan to bring home supply chains frayed by COVID. The West is especially concerned that Taiwan, the dominant producer of chips, could be taken over by China. (The CHIPS Act enjoyed considerable bipartisan support.)

U.S. automakers are betting that the generous tax credits for purchasing American-made electric vehicles will supercharge demand for them. Ford's storied River Rouge complex outside Detroit provides perhaps the most vivid symbol of the industrial revival. In the 1930s, its assembly line pushed out a new car every 49 seconds. River Rouge is now producing Ford's F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the bestselling pickup. There are tax credits for making them as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The law subsidizes a variety of investments in clean power, especially for operations that purchase American equipment. Solar panels? China currently makes 75% of the world's finished solar panels. Thanks to the "Buy American" push, Credit Suisse expects U.S.-made solar panels to meet 90% of U.S. demand by 2030.

This Buy American push is understandably not very popular with some of our trading partners, many of whom are good friends. South Korea is especially unhappy about the subsidies being poured onto U.S. makers of electric vehicles.

News that Northvolt, a Swedish battery maker, is showing interest in expanding operations in America set off jitters in Europe. The European Commission has just said it would help its members expand green manufacturing.

Other countries are asking what ever happened to our free-trade ethic. Some complain that these U.S. government subsidies are unfair and un-American — possibly even French.

The U.S. response is that the piles of money being poured into developing green technologies will produce opportunities for everyone. The science can be shared.

But the biggest prize here may be more cosmic — a huge reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. government now forecasts that in seven short years, America will have cut its emissions to 60% of their level in 2005. That would be a remarkable event putting our emissions 10 percentage points below what they would have otherwise been.

More Commentary:
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (left) talks with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as they arrive for a closed-door policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with the senators to encourage them to pass legislation to avert a nationwide railroad workers strike.
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Pete Buttigieg defames Pete Buttigieg
From the commentary: (Joe) Biden, who obviously believes in (Pete Buttigieg), just maybe has done America an unintended favor by putting his shortcomings on national display.
March 06, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose / Tribune News Service
Ukraine service men
Columns
Cal Thomas: Pay any price? Bear any burden?
From the commentary: The president should explain the goal )(of the United States in Ukraine) and in the meantime ask European nations to step up their aid to Kyiv.
March 06, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, walks to his office from the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2023.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Kevin McCarthy’s GOP leadership strategy shows no sign of working
From the commentary: (Kevin) McCarthy can defy extremist Republicans before a government default or he can defy them after a default. His real choice isn’t whether to avoid that clash; it’s whether or not to precipitate an economic calamity.
March 06, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York
Columns
Froma Harrop: They would kill our democracy for money
From the commentary: ... Rupert Murdoch, chairman of his conservative media empire, admitted that Fox hosts "endorsed" ludicrous and dangerous claims against Dominion Voting Systems' machines — and acknowledged that they were "BS."
March 04, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration picture
Columns
Cal Thomas: Who(m) do you trust?
From the commentary: Public trust reached a three-decade high shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but declined quickly thereafter. Since 2007, those saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30 percent.
March 04, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: I was a teenage librarian. Don't arrest me
From the commentary: Threats against librarians begin the end of civilization.
March 03, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Don Lemon
Columns
Leonard Greene: Open mouth, insert foot is the Don Lemon formula for CNN success
From the commentary: Any man stupid enough to even tackle this topic in public deserves a little time off.
March 02, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Leonard Greene / New York Daily News
Chickens are kept indoors due to Avian Flu on Feb. 23, 2023, in Lancashire, England.
Columns
Adam Minter: Want to control bird flu? Vaccinate the chickens!
From the commentary: The current (avian flu) outbreak is a stark reminder that the virus continues to spread, becoming endemic in some regions, while posing a growing risk to life and property.
March 02, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Adam Minter / Bloomberg Opinion
Former US President Donald Trump, joined by US Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) (R), and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (L), speaks at a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28, 2023.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump and the curse of the front-runner
From the commentary: (Donald Trump) has to do all of this against a backdrop of continuing investigations, which is not only a distraction of gargantuan proportion but a financial drain of unimaginable dimension.
March 01, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Sen. Feinstein ignored Latinos — which, coming from California, is hard to do
From the commentary: Besides, the Republican brand is toxic with Hispanics because of the GOP's fearmongering over immigration. Still, Hispanics had the right to expect some loyalty from Feinstein in return.
February 28, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette

This said, hopes that U.S. manufacturing jobs will explode as a result may be overblown. Robots and other automation will be doing much of the work (as is already the case). But the people employed in these factories can expect to make more money.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' list of the 20 occupations likely to grow fastest puts wind-turbine technicians in second place. And new jobs in green energy will be replacing jobs lost in the carbon economy. The law cleverly promotes manufacturing in the very places that are losing fossil-fuel employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

America is going green big time. Is it being mean in the process? Our investors and workers probably won't think so.

Froma Harrop is an American writer and author. She can be reached at fharrop@wctrib.com or on Twitter @FromaHarrop.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More commetary:
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
No. 3 Warriors knock off No. 1 Crusaders to win Section 2A-North title
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
No. 9 Trojans trip No. 8 Braves 63-53 in Section 6A-South playoffs
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
Warriors fall to the Lakers 3-2, then earn a 12-2 victory in the nightcap to open their spring trip in Florida
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Jamison Battle, Ta’Lon Cooper leaning toward moving on from Gophers
Battle was the second-leading scorer for Minnesota this season
March 06, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrates during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 4, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Pro
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards continues to adapt and adjust
Frustration and resignation are short-lived emotions for the guard
March 06, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DSC_0297.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House moves on $1.9 billion infrastructure bill; Senate GOP demands tax cuts
“We just want them to know that that bill is going to be dead on arrival because we believe that we need to see some tax cuts tied to that,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson told reporters Monday.
March 06, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Why wait? Now's the time to get your gardening tools good and sharp for spring.
Don and John go over some basic tips for maintaining your garden tools and discuss how to make sure your pesticides or fertilizers are ok for use after sitting all winter.
March 06, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
Legislation that would give state-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community will be discussed in a Minnesota House committee hearing Wednesday.
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno skates before the Jan. 28, 2023, game against the Buffalo Sabres in St. Paul.
Pro
The fight that bonded new Wild teammates Marcus Foligno and Oskar Sundqvist
After taking exception to a high hit, Foligno dropped the gloves in Sundqvist’s honor nearly five years ago
March 06, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
An image of a program for the funeral of Refugio Rodgriguez.
Exclusive
The Vault
National expert weighs in on Montevideo death investigation as new image of body surfaces 
An image obtained by Forum News Service of Refugio Rodriguez’s body before police arrived shows Rodriguez slouched, on his knees, on a retaining wall in a park in Montevideo, Minnesota.
March 06, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas

What To Read Next
A girl in a black coat, red dress, brown boots and tights sits next to a boy with tan pants, white socks, red sweater and white shirt sit in a brown chair.
Columns
Clinging to joy on the journey through life and death
March 06, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: It's not the job of Christians to 'convert' others
March 03, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Bottle feeding
Columns
How to respond when non-agriculturalists say goofy things
March 01, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Two Warriors place 7th at NJCAA Division III national championships
March 05, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott