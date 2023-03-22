99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Columns

Froma Harrop: Before DeSantis, Miami was fun

From the commentary: As bystanders in the political farce consuming much of the Republican race for president, we can give thanks that DeSantis has decided to battle against the sinister forces of wokeness and leave the important issues pretty much alone.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
FILE PHOTO: Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during his 2022 U.S. midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, U.S., November 8, 2022.
REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
By Froma Harrop
Today at 2:30 PM

Let's be grateful that Ron DeSantis devotes so much of his time raging over drag queens and bragging how he punished Disney for disagreeing with him. An obsessive pursuit of "woke" has kept the Florida governor and apparent presidential candidate from mucking around serious matters. But, sadly, not always.

wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Froma Harrop Commentary
Tribune graphic
DeSantis shocked many foreign policy experts, including some in his Republican Party, after characterizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a mere territorial dispute between two countries and of not much import to America. Cozying up to Tucker Carlson, DeSantis obediently mimicked the Fox News celebrity's on-air opinion, whether the governor and/or Carlson believed it and/or not.

When Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, then-Rep. DeSantis offered a very different view. "We in the Congress have been urging the president, I've been, to provide arms to Ukraine," he said back then. "They want to fight their good fight."

For DeSantis, spending grown-up time on a threat to the Western alliance might seem an unwanted distraction from his main theme of waging a comic-book war against "woke." For example, his administration has just revoked the Hyatt Regency Miami's alcohol license because it hosted "A Drag Queen Christmas."

The theatrical displeasure centered on the presence of young people in the audience. That the minors had to be accompanied by an adult did not apparently matter to the ministers of Miami morality. To DeSantis, the parental right to make such judgements is a sometimes thing, rhetoric to the contrary.

How fortunate that "Some Like It Hot" was made in 1959 and not 2023. It has Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon dressed in drag to hide from the mob as they scamper through the "Seminole Ritz Hotel" in Miami. Their exaggerated portrayals of women are hilarious to those with an intact sense of humor.

In one scene, Osgood Fielding III, a besotted rich yachtsman played by Joe E. Brown, proposes marriage to Lemon dressed as "Daphne." An exasperated Lemmon pulls off his wig and declares, "I'm a man!" to which Brown replies, "Well, nobody's perfect."

One can't imagine such gender-bending horseplay getting by the censors in a DeSantis-ized Miami.

Did the movie include performers "wearing sexually suggesting clothing" as specified in the charges against the Hyatt's drag queen show? It did, but the performer was Marilyn Monroe singing "I Wanna Be Loved By You" in an almost-dress, her gender identification unmistakable.

If Shakespeare's works are not to the Florida governor's taste, just as well. Some of the bard's female characters disguised themselves as men. And back in Elizabethan days, male actors took on female roles because women were not allowed on the stage. The term "in drag" originally referred to male actors wearing long skirts that dragged on the stage floor.

DeSantis might want to address the Bugs Bunny problem. On over 40 occasions, the "wacky wabbit" cavorts in female dress, most memorably as the Brazilian samba queen, Carmen Miranda.

We also had Donald Duck playing a "femme fatale" in "The Three Caballeros," a cartoon that sailed by the censors in 1944. Donald Duck is a product of the evil Disney studios, so going after him might seem a win-win in the DeSantis mindset.

The big risk for DeSantis is making his opponent Donald Trump seem deep by comparison. Trump was in Iowa talking about ethanol. He warned that DeSantis was against Social Security. "That's a bad one," Trump added, rubbing it in.

As bystanders in the political farce consuming much of the Republican race for president, we can give thanks that DeSantis has decided to battle against the sinister forces of wokeness and leave the important issues pretty much alone.

But too bad about Miami. It used to be fun.

Froma Harrop is an American writer and author. She can be reached at fharrop@wctrib.com or on Twitter @FromaHarrop.

WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published March 22, 2023
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to two weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Items may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.
March 22, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Gavel sits on a desk
Minnesota
St. Paul woman’s child torture conviction marks first in Minnesota
A doctor who evaluated one of the children told an investigator it was “the worst case of abuse he has seen in over 20 years,” the complaints said
March 22, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region published March 22, 2023
The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.
March 22, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Museums and historic sites published March 22, 2023
Museum hours and special events in the next month
March 22, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Minnesota
Human remains found in tote along shores of Mille Lacs Lake in central Minn.
“We have a person of interest in custody at the Mille Lacs County Jail related to this investigation,” sheriff says
March 22, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Midwest Machinery, Madison, Minn., March 21, 2023 - Photo 2
Local
Large fire destroys Madison, Minnesota, machinery dealership, forces evacuations but no injuries reported
After residents from 17 homes were evacuated Tuesday night, and with assistance from 23 different agencies, firefighters were able to control a blaze at Midwest Machinery in Madison, Minnesota. A citywide water restriction was enacted. Evacuees have since been allowed back in their homes.
March 22, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
WCT.STOCK.CollegeFineArts.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published March 22, 2023
Fine arts and student performances at area colleges
March 22, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames
Pro
Wild winger Marcus Foligno hoping injury bug is finally in his past
Though the production hasn’t been there to this point, he has a few weeks to get rolling before the playoffs.
March 22, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
portrait-joel-new.png
Members Only
The Vault
'A gentle giant' -- Loved ones describe Joel Lovelien, slain at 38
Joel Lovelien was a big man with a big personality. Not aggressive, but smart, with a dry, raunchy sense of humor. And don't forget his fondness for belting out the "SpongeBob Squarepants" theme song.
March 22, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
Stock image of a picket fence along a yard
Community
Good Neighbors published March 22, 2023
Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.
March 22, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton

