6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Froma Harrop: Biden knew full well to resist DC's softer criminal code

From the commentary: So what's Biden up to? His motive could be simple opposition to a law that reduces punishments for serious crimes. It could be to seem tough-on-crime at a time when public disorder has become a potent campaign issue. It could be both.

U.S. President Joe Biden in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 9, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS
By Froma Harrop
March 13, 2023 01:35 PM

Yes, Joe Biden believes that the District of Columbia should rule itself.

More Froma Harrop
A classic Ford Mustang departs Mel's Sport Shop & Shell Station in Spicer as gas prices hit $4.79 a gallon on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: High gas prices do not stop traffic
Summary: Demand for gasoline keeps rising. But so apparently is demand for space on the roads. Moan about high gas prices, if you must. The traffic doesn't seem to have noticed.
June 20, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
A voter exits after casting their ballot in the California primary at The Park in La Habra Heights Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: California Democrats had to educate the media
Summary: If the activist left succeeded in portraying itself as the heart and soul of the Democratic Party, the fault lies in much of the political media. Rather than sending Democrats a message, California has sent the media a message on where Democrats really stand on crime. ... Guess what? They don't like it.
June 10, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
2445457+BERNIE-SANDERS.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: The Left Fringe almost always loses
Summary: Had Cuellar lost to Cisneros in the Texas primary, the results would not have been a new lefty in Congress but another Democratic seat lost to a Republican. Smart progressives know that real power comes from supporting candidates, who, even if not their ideal, can get elected.
June 09, 2022 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Cast and crew including actors Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly pose for a group photo at the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London, Britain May 19, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: Sometimes you need a really big screen
Summary: OK. We don't really know whether big movies with a touch of IQ will bring in audiences the theaters need. Let's just say the coming attractions were doing their bit. "Jurassic World: Dominion," here we come.
June 08, 2022 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Load More

But no, there isn't a disconnect between the first belief and the second. It's true that some of the changes in a criminal code have been misrepresented. But lowering the maximum prison time for a brutal crime, such as carjacking, is a terrible look when public fear of crime is high.

Thus, Biden is supporting a move in the Senate to reject the new law. Some history:

Mayor Muriel Bowser had rejected the measure, but the D.C. Council overrode her veto. Then the Republican-controlled House voted to kill it. Now the Democratic-majority Senate, with Biden's support, seems set to do the same.

The main gripe against Congress ditching something passed by the city council is that the district should not be controlled by politicians from Hawaii, Arizona or Maine. It should be a state with two senators and a fully empowered representative in the House. Thus, those who want the district to enjoy state-level sovereignty should not want legislators from elsewhere interfering with a law the city passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The good argument for D.C.-statehood is that the district has more people than Vermont or Wyoming. And racism surely plays a part in much of the reluctance to establish a new majority Black state.

Biden may agree but could also argue: That's fine, but until D.C. becomes a state, Congress gets a say on laws that get passed there. That's in the U.S. Constitution.

As for what's in the new criminal code, it's accurate to note that the maximum time in prison for carjacking would have been reduced to 24 years from 40 years. In the eight cases of armed carjacking from 2016 to 2020, the average sentence was only 15 years, so the change in the law wouldn't have done much soften the punishment. And in vetoing the law, Bowser said that she objected to only about 5% of the changes and could support an improved version.

As for the politics of it, some Republicans rant on about Democratic-run cities being pits of criminality. Most big cities are Democratic for a variety of reasons, and some suffer high crime.

That said, the rate of violent crime in Miami with a Republican mayor is nearly two times that of New York City, headed by a Democrat. Miami's rate of property crime, meanwhile, is more than twice New York's. (Weaker gun laws, as many Florida Republicans now advocate, is the last thing Miami needs.)
Also, the few fringe-left voices advocating for greater tolerance of criminality have little company. Voters in New York have been rejecting Democrats perceived as soft-on-crime Democrats — witness the significant move of many Asians and Latino voters toward Republican candidates in some neighborhoods.

More Commentary:
OPED-CARTER-HUMANRIGHTS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Elizabeth Shackelford: Jimmy Carter was right about human rights
From the commentary: If human rights records had the clout that Carter intended, reports like these would have shaped our foreign policy instead, ensuring that those who foster injustice and violence would not remain beneficiaries of U.S. support.
March 13, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Shackelford Chicago Tribune
2381563+jesus-christ-returns.jpg
Columns
Aaron Rosen: What would Jesus see in the world today? A Jewish take
From the commentary: Here was the kind of light Jesus was talking about, the kind I wanted my son to bask in. Prismatic, inclusive, but dazzlingly clear in the face of evil.
March 11, 2023 10:11 PM
 · 
By  Aaron Rosen / The Baltimore Sun
Supporters of then-President Donald Trump protest on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.
Columns
Cal Thomas: A different narrative on Jan. 6?
From the commentary: Donald Trump has accumulated his own heavy baggage, but the Fox videos are the alternative view of some on the right that the story of that day was only partially told and the narrative created by the committee was designed to produce a predetermined political outcome.
March 11, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Drag show
Columns
Susan Estrich: What's wrong with drag queens: Playing politics with prejudice
From the commentary: Drag shows are, at their core, political speech in the sense that they challenge our perception of gender and gender roles and force us to reexamine familiar stereotypes even as we laugh at the exaggerated representations of femininity.
March 10, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Airline pilots with ALPA National picket outside O’Hare International Airport in support of improved working conditions and benefits across their profession Sept. 1, 2022, in Chicago.
Columns
Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger: Safety in the skies is paramount. Don’t cheapen pilot training and experience
From the commentary: High levels of pilot training and experience literally make the difference between success and failure, life and death.
March 10, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger / Chicago Tribune
Susan Estrich
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump's fighting words
From the commentary: At best, it will be a costly distraction and, most likely, an embarrassing one, as is everything that revisits Jan. 6, and makes the case — without a word being spoken — that the Republicans need to move on beyond Trump.
March 09, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows ChatGPT logo
Columns
Vishal Gupta: Worried that ChatGPT is coming for your job? An old assessment tool may have the answer
From the commentary: Using Bloom’s Taxonomy we can see that effective human-AI collaboration will largely mean delegating lower-level cognitive tasks so that we can focus our energy on more complex, cognitive tasks.
March 09, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Vishal Gupta / Los Angeles Times
Newly announced Republican candidate for President Nikki Haley during a town hall on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Columns
Jenice Armstrong: Nikki Haley isn't past her 'prime.' But Don Lemon said what a lot of people think
From the commentary: America needs to get over its obsession with women's appearance and age. Lemon felt comfortable saying what he did because he knew a lot of people would agree with him.
March 08, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jenice Armstrong / The Philadelphia Inquirer
News headlines on the impeachment trial of Donald Trump are displayed outside of the Fox headquarters on Feb. 9, 2021, in New York.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Fox News and a defense of First Amendment
From the commentary: Did Fox News recklessly disregard the truth? To act recklessly is to know that there is a substantial risk of falsity and to act nonetheless.
March 07, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
DeSantis speaks at Reagan Library in Simi Valley
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: The GOP's war on woke
From the commentary: In a broader sense, its critics are signaling to the more conservative elements within the country’s shrinking white majority that they want to roll back the clock to an era where these issues were neither openly discussed nor accepted as valid influences.
March 07, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / The Dallas Morning News

Fears can be stoked. Even though violent crime in New York has been trending downward, the issue of public safety loomed large in a recent midterm election that flipped four congressional seats to Republicans. Most were in the suburbs where there is little violent crime.

So what's Biden up to? His motive could be simple opposition to a law that reduces punishments for serious crimes. It could be to seem tough-on-crime at a time when public disorder has become a potent campaign issue. It could be both.

But Biden knows full well that there is no easy way to explain criminal code reform that lowers maximum prison time for violent acts, even though the new maximum would still be high. If there's one thing Biden understands, it is politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Froma Harrop is an American writer and author. She can be reached at fharrop@wctrib.com or on Twitter @FromaHarrop.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More commetary:
a778b1-20230313-four-people-stand-behind-podium-2000.jpg
Minnesota
10 more charged in Feeding Our Future scandal, bringing total to 60
U.S. Attorney Andy Luger said the total amount of federal money reimbursed due to fraudulent claims in Minnesota now exceeds the $250M figure he gave in September
March 13, 2023 12:38 PM
 · 
By  Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press
a84077-20081223-jimmiller.jpg
Minnesota
Lakota spiritual leader, founder of Dakota 38+2 ceremonial ride, dies at 74
Nephew describes Jim Miller as “a loving uncle, a loving father, loving husband, loving grandfather, a loving patriarch”
March 13, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Hannah Yang / MPR News
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Macey Tesmer
Exclusive
Minnesota
SE Minn. jail team trains for developmentally disabled detainees
"It's scary to go to jail for anybody, but then you add somebody who doesn't really understand what's happening, and that makes it even scarier," said Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Macey Tesmer
March 13, 2023 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
a5e29e-20230310-a-person-speaks-to-others-at-a-podium-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Tax cuts likely in Minnesota session, but who benefits still unknown
High on the list of proposals are broader exemptions around income from Social Security benefits
March 13, 2023 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
111321.N.FNS.RHINES.McSwain.jpg
Exclusive
The Vault
Investigators hit dead end on 1985 Minnesota cold case, even after 2014 discovery
Cassandra Rhines was 19 when she went missing. She was last heard from in June 1985, when she called a friend to confirm that she would be attending her goddaughter's birthday party.
March 13, 2023 08:07 AM
 · 
By  Adelle Whitefoot
Documents
News
Public data belongs to all of us; we just have to ask
Journalists file public record requests to access information on government agencies — from public schools to police units. However, you don’t need to be a reporter. Anyone can access public records.
March 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 13, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through March 18, 2023
March 13, 2023 06:06 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
FILE PHOTO: Maryland Governor Hogan speaks at Saint Anselm College in Manchester
Editorials
American Opinion: Ex-Gov. Hogan rightly diagnoses the Trumpian personality cult that afflicts the GOP
From the editorial: America needs two functioning political parties, and at the moment, a large portion of one is more accurately defined as a right-wing cult of personality.
March 13, 2023 05:49 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for March 13, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the coming budget battle between President Joe Biden and the Republicans.
March 13, 2023 05:44 AM
A man wearing a black shirt and striped tie stands in a classroom.
Business
Ag education teachers are in demand across North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota
Many of the agricultural education openings in the northern Plains are the result of the addition of programs at high schools and career technical centers or expansion of existing programs.
March 13, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey

What To Read Next
Tight Soybean.jpg
Columns
Could your soybeans treat cancer?
March 13, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
031223.O.FNS.SUNSHINEweb.jpg
Columns
Column: Sunshine laws hold government accountable only when we use them
March 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rob Port
Sunshine Week logo 2023
Columns
Sunshine Week promotes open government and your right to know
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo junior Devin Ashling, 22, guards Redwood Valley's Elway Berg during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: Redwood Valley Cardinals earn a dramatic win over Montevideo Thunder Hawks
March 12, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS senior Aedan Andresen, 11, puts up a shot in the paint against an Eden Valley-Watkins defender during the Section 3AA-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats suffer a stunning loss
March 12, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht applauds the Blackjacks' student section after a 57-42 win over CMCS in the Section 3A-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: On to the final for Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
March 12, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott