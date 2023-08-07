Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Columns

Froma Harrop: Scams against old people are a scourge of our society

Columnist Froma Harrop highlights the alarming issue of scams targeting elderly people, resulting in significant financial losses and emotional distress, with perpetrators exploiting various means, including phone calls, false charities, and family members.

Rokewood Court Care Home in Kenley
Care home residents sit in the garden on July 29, 2023.
REUTERS/Hollie Adams<br/><br/><br/>
By Froma Harrop
Today at 11:32 AM

I oversaw the care of an elderly friend in his last years. Up until age 86, Frank was pretty much in control. But then he was diagnosed with cancer. The disease and the drugs greatly sapped powers that old age had already altered. The telephone became his conduit to the outside world.

wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Froma Harrop Commentary
Tribune graphic

Scammers love people like him. As Frank's friend and power of attorney, I soon learned the necessity of building a stockade between him and the armies of creeps.

The amount of money older Americans lose to financial abuse could be as high as $10 billion a year, according to M.T. Connolly, author of "The Measure of Our Age." It's a hard number to pin down, because many older people are too embarrassed to admit their gullibility to the authorities. Crimes against the elderly are known to spike right after the Social Security checks go out.
And the stress of knowing one's been exploited takes years off their lives, according to a study at Weill Cornell Medical College. Some commit suicide.

I took over Frank's affairs the day a neighbor called to report that an electric company truck was parked in front of his house. It turned out that his power was being turned off because he had stopped paying bills.

As I went through his finances, I found disturbing evidence of his being taken advantage of by home repair companies. For example, he had used a company that replaced windows but whose main business was trapping buyers in high-interest installment plans.

There was no crime. The windows were put in. And Frank had signed the contract. But would he have accepted this bad deal in his younger days? Doubtful. I had the loan immediately paid off.
While writing checks to Frank's plumber, the cable company and so forth, I'd hear the phone ring seemingly every hour. He'd pick it up, and it became obvious that it was not anyone he knew, but I could hear from the warmth of the conversation that a connection was being made.

It was someone wanting money for a fund allegedly benefiting police. Frank would proudly say his family was fourth-generation law enforcement. The sturdy voice at the other end sounded like his people, except that they weren't his people. It may have not even been people.

Calls raising money for police groups are the highest-volume phone messages in most major U.S. markets, according to Nomorobo, a call-blocking company. They are almost all super PACs whose operators pocket the money. That doesn't make them illegal, according to the AARP. It depends on the wording of the message. The voice, by the way, is often a prerecorded response using soundboard technology.

Some scammers prey on the elderly in person. My aunt's retirement community actually let one give a talk on annuities. He was a young man, who lied about having been wounded in the Iraq War. The widow of a World War II veteran, my aunt was charmed by this attentive fellow who proceeded to drain her savings. My brother got the money back after a long legal struggle.

Crooks are known to roam religious dating sites, such as Christian Mingle and JDate, preying on lonely older people. What looks like romance tied to faith turns out to be ruses to take their money.

The most dangerous abusers are often family members, whom the victim wants to trust. Children, nephews, sisters or whoever are known to groom isolated relatives to sign over their property to them. Or they simply worm into their accounts.

How can anyone with a conscience milk someone who is vulnerable and elderly? People do. It's a sickness of our times.

Froma Harrop is an American writer and author.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the threat of Vladimar Putin.
7m ago
 · 
By  Pat Bagley
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on Mike Pence's presidential aspirations.
11m ago
 · 
By  Rivers / Cagle Cartoons
Tou Thao 091120.jpg
Minnesota
Last ex-cop convicted in George Floyd’s killing sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison
Tou Thao was one of four ex-officers charged in Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death
1h ago
 · 
By  Matt Sepic / MPR News
starry st
Northland Outdoors
Volunteers needed across Minnesota, Wisconsin to search for invasive species
Aug. 19 event will search lakes, river across both states to check for new aquatic invaders.
1h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of semiconductor chips on a circuit board
Editorials
American Opinion: Don’t blame Canada for raiding America’s tech talent
This American Opinion editorial discusses how Canada's new work permit program targeting U.S.-based knowledge workers is attracting skilled foreign workers away from the U.S. due to its dysfunctional immigration system, causing economic consequences and urging President Joe Biden to address the issue.
5h ago
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 7, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 12, 2023
5h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Editorial cartoon Jeff Koterba draws on the status of the U.S. recession.
6h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Koterba
Green twine in brown paper.
Columns
Blessed be the twine that binds
From the time I was a child growing up on the farm, I’ve used twine for a variety of things besides for baling hay and straw.
6h ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
4459142+Courtroom.jpg
Local
Willmar man charged with attempted murder of neighbor whose wounds needed 57 stitches
Imer Josue Calderon-Cruz, 21, was charged July 31 with second-degree attempted murder. According to filings in Kandiyohi County District Court, a man required approximately 57 stitches for knife wounds.
6h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 7, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
6h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

