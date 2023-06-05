99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Froma Harrop: Taxing clean energy: What is wrong with these people?

From the commentary: Last year, over a third of the country's clean-power projects were in Texas. One reason, ironically, is that Texas is a low-regulation state that lets people easily build things. Plus, it has loads of open land swept by mighty winds.

Solar panels file photo
Solar panels file photo
(John M. Steiner / Forum News Service file photo)
By Froma Harrop
Today at 2:13 PM

Texas is currently America's leader in wind and solar power. It provides 28% of America's wind energy. If it were a country, it would be the fifth biggest source. Surprisingly, it's about to eclipse California in production of solar power.

wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Froma Harrop Commentary
Tribune graphic
More Froma Harrop
A classic Ford Mustang departs Mel's Sport Shop & Shell Station in Spicer as gas prices hit $4.79 a gallon on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: High gas prices do not stop traffic
Summary: Demand for gasoline keeps rising. But so apparently is demand for space on the roads. Moan about high gas prices, if you must. The traffic doesn't seem to have noticed.
June 20, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
A voter exits after casting their ballot in the California primary at The Park in La Habra Heights Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: California Democrats had to educate the media
Summary: If the activist left succeeded in portraying itself as the heart and soul of the Democratic Party, the fault lies in much of the political media. Rather than sending Democrats a message, California has sent the media a message on where Democrats really stand on crime. ... Guess what? They don't like it.
June 10, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
2445457+BERNIE-SANDERS.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: The Left Fringe almost always loses
Summary: Had Cuellar lost to Cisneros in the Texas primary, the results would not have been a new lefty in Congress but another Democratic seat lost to a Republican. Smart progressives know that real power comes from supporting candidates, who, even if not their ideal, can get elected.
June 09, 2022 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Cast and crew including actors Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly pose for a group photo at the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London, Britain May 19, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: Sometimes you need a really big screen
Summary: OK. We don't really know whether big movies with a touch of IQ will bring in audiences the theaters need. Let's just say the coming attractions were doing their bit. "Jurassic World: Dominion," here we come.
June 08, 2022 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Load More

And so why aren't Texas Republicans bragging about all that? Why, on the contrary, are they attacking clean energy with regulatory and tax burdens? Perhaps it's their co-dependance with oil and gas interests.

On the psychosis level, renewables serve as a right-wing, culture-war toy. After all, they are the pride and joy of Presidentjoe bide Joe Biden and concerned environmentalists everywhere. Same goes for the science behind planet warming.

Renewables have become "a four-letter word," according to a big Texas landowner trying to stop a real rancher from putting a wind farm near his rich-man ranch. (His land is his land, and so is his neighbor's.)

This leads to a plausible guess: Some of the older Texas money sees green energy's amassing of economic power -- with its growing empire of wind turbines and solar farms -- lording over parts of Texas they're supposed to be lording over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, we will need fossil fuels for the near future, but they are headed into the sunset. We don't power our lamps anymore with whale oil.

If there weren't so many Texans gaining economic benefit from America's green energy policies, one might say, "Boys and girls, go out and play your game."

But they're going after a source of big money and bigger money to come. In olden times, Gov. Rick Perry likened the state's wind projects to Spindletop, the spectacular 1901 gusher that turned Texas into an oil giant.

Last year, over a third of the country's clean-power projects were in Texas. One reason, ironically, is that Texas is a low-regulation state that lets people easily build things. Plus, it has loads of open land swept by mighty winds.

But one of the bills before the legislature would require renewable energy projects to get permits from the state and an environmental impact statement from the Parks and Wildlife Department. Any property owners "within 25 miles" could call for a hearing. It goes on.

The Earth Liberation Front would look on that regulatory aggression with envy.

You would think that the self-interests in green energy would stir some brain cells in the Texas Capitol. But Gov. Greg Abbott blamed the 2021 electricity blackouts that left millions of Texans without heat in frigid temperatures on ... wind turbines. They did freeze, as did gas-powered plants, coal-fired plants and a nuclear plant.

Industrial and consumer users of energy are complaining that the proposed disincentives for green energy will drive up their electricity costs. One of the biggest developers of renewables in Texas, Enel, now says it might reconsider its expansion plans if confronted with new bills targeting their projects with higher costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Imagine a governor in Florida threatening his largest taxpayer and employer over some minor disagreement and then the company saying it would halt a big planned development. These are strange times we live in.)

More Commentary:
Joe Biden
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: McCarthy declares victory, but Biden may be the real winner
From the commentary: Joe Biden has staked a substantial degree of his presidency on showing that he can work across the bitter partisan boundaries of recent years, already producing the massive bipartisan infrastructure law and measures to spur domestic chip production and protect the health of veterans.
June 05, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / The Dallas Morning News
U.S. Supreme Court
Columns
Larry Goldstone: Supreme Court math: 3x3=5
From the commentary: Whether public pressure can alter the course of the current Supreme Court is not at all a certainty. But with the justices serving with impunity for life, for those who wish to oppose this nation reversing the painful and tortuous progress it has made in moving toward the ideals it claims to espouse, there is little choice but to try.
June 03, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Larry Goldstone / The Fulcrum
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts debt limit talks with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2023.
Columns
Susan Estrich: President Biden agreed to a bad deal
From the commentary: Now it is up to the whips in the Congress to deliver. I always get nervous when politicians start talking about what the "American people" want, as if anyone can speak for a monolith, let alone one as divided as we are.
June 03, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Republican lawmakers meet over proposed debt limit legislation in Washington
Columns
Cal Thomas: The debt deal: Could it have been better?
From the commentary: It's not yet a done deal. Plenty more could happen before the measure is approved, or not. Whether approved in the current or another form, given past scenarios it is more likely to benefit the politicians and their careers than a majority of overburdened and fed-up taxpayers.
June 02, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
The presidential inaugural platform is under construction in front of the U.S. Capitol as part of the West Front lawn is closed to the public Nov. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Nicholas Goldberg: Don't fall for any third-party baloney. It's the last thing we need in 2024
From the commentary: There can be only one priority in 2024 if Trump is a candidate: making sure the country's fate is not put back into the hands of a man already proved to be reckless, undemocratic, dishonest, self-dealing and supportive of violence.
June 02, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Nicholas Goldberg / Los Angeles Times
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Columns
Susan Estrich: The more the merrier in Election 2024
From the commentary: Based on what he has done to date, Ron DeSantis' pledge to do for America what he has done for Florida may not frighten the right wing of the Republican Party, many of them Trumpers, but it may not hold up so well among general election voters, who overwhelmingly support Roe v. Wade and think well of Mickey Mouse. And Trump remains the 600-pound gorilla on the Republican side.
June 01, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
Columns
Doyle McManus: Republicans are crowding the 2024 race. It boosts Trump, but may help the GOP in the end
From the commentary: The growing number of entrants is good news for the front-runner, who benefits from facing fragmented opposition as he did in 2016. But it's also good news for Republican voters, who are not only getting more candidates to choose from, but also more ideas about their party's post-Trump future — even though that may not arrive until 2028.
June 01, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Doyle McManus / Los Angeles Times
Joe Biden
Columns
Cal Thomas: No will, no way for the United States
From the commentary: If we have lost our will as a nation to define what's right and to do it, then we have lost our way in a world that is increasingly being dominated by China, whose president, Xi Jinping, may have correctly diagnosed us as a nation in "decline."
May 31, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey after DeSantis was elected governor in 2018
Columns
Susan Estrich: Lady Macbeth? Here we go again.
From the commentary: Casey DeSantis has three young children to raise while her husband runs for president. Anyone and everyone can find something to fault her for in how she chooses to balance her family and the campaign and on her roles as wife, partner and mother, which is why none of us should be sitting in judgment.
May 30, 2023 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
College graduation
Columns
Maureen Downey: Where the boys aren’t — college graduations
From the commentary: College grads not only make more money on average; they live longer, according to research.
May 26, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Maureen Downey / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two years ago, Elon Musk moved his electric vehicle carmaker, Tesla, to Texas. His plan was to "end the Oil Age." And when Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Accords, Musk quit Trump's advisory council.

Sure, Musk has gone mental over woke activism —whose clout he greatly overestimates — but you wonder what he thinks about the bold efforts in Texas to punish the very industry he relies on. America now has 55 plants making EVs.

As for the Texas political leaders or anyone else who wants to stymie green energy: What's wrong with these people?

Froma Harrop is an American writer and author. She can be reached at fharrop@wctrib.com or on Twitter @FromaHarrop.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

What To Read Next
IMG_2748.jpeg
Columns
The evolution of a garden
June 05, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: 'Ordinary Time' doesn't need to be slow
June 02, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
7M1A9918.JPG
Columns
Life comes full circle at the North Dakota State Class B Track Meet
June 02, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Benson/KMS senior Hunter LeClair keeps a rally going during his No. 1 singles match in the Section 3A team semifinals against LQPV/D-B on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Redwood Falls.
Prep
Boys tennis: Braves proud to be headed to state tournament
June 05, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Bevy of Willmar Cardinals, NLS Wildcats head to the state meet
June 04, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME senior Nahum Tarin, 4, is greeted at the dugout after scoring a run during a Section 3A playoff game against RTR on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Yankee Field in Milroy.
Prep
Baseball roundup: YME Sting on the cusp of history
June 03, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf: Willmar closes out the season at Section 8AAA
June 02, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott