6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Froma Harrop: The summer of Barbie couldn't come too soon

From the commentary, "This summer's Barbiecore craze has spawned parties for which grownup women dress in the pink spandex and platform shoes covered in glitter. Has anyone found a pink Corvette?"

Premiere of "Barbie" in London
Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of "Barbie" in London, Britain July 12, 2023.
REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
By Froma Harrop
Today at 10:40 AM

Every summer has an obsession. The best ones are inconsequential.

wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Froma Harrop Commentary
Tribune graphic
More Froma Harrop
A classic Ford Mustang departs Mel's Sport Shop & Shell Station in Spicer as gas prices hit $4.79 a gallon on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: High gas prices do not stop traffic
Summary: Demand for gasoline keeps rising. But so apparently is demand for space on the roads. Moan about high gas prices, if you must. The traffic doesn't seem to have noticed.
Jun 20, 2022
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
A voter exits after casting their ballot in the California primary at The Park in La Habra Heights Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: California Democrats had to educate the media
Summary: If the activist left succeeded in portraying itself as the heart and soul of the Democratic Party, the fault lies in much of the political media. Rather than sending Democrats a message, California has sent the media a message on where Democrats really stand on crime. ... Guess what? They don't like it.
Jun 10, 2022
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
2445457+BERNIE-SANDERS.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: The Left Fringe almost always loses
Summary: Had Cuellar lost to Cisneros in the Texas primary, the results would not have been a new lefty in Congress but another Democratic seat lost to a Republican. Smart progressives know that real power comes from supporting candidates, who, even if not their ideal, can get elected.
Jun 9, 2022
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Cast and crew including actors Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly pose for a group photo at the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London, Britain May 19, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: Sometimes you need a really big screen
Summary: OK. We don't really know whether big movies with a touch of IQ will bring in audiences the theaters need. Let's just say the coming attractions were doing their bit. "Jurassic World: Dominion," here we come.
Jun 8, 2022
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Load More

Way back in 2013, we were "arguing" over Robin Thicke's song "Blurred Lines," also featuring Pharrell Williams. The song came under attack for allegedly reinforcing rape myths. The suspect line -- "I know you want it" -- was oft repeated. Frankly, that sounded to me like an observation, accurate or not, but hardly forced sex.
Rolling Stone laughed it off. "Thanks to its lascivious, Pharrell-spun hook," the magazine smirked, "it held the whole world in its slightly skeevy grasp all summer long."

This summer the talk is of Barbie. Finding any controversy over the renewed fascination with the 64-year-old Mattel doll will be quite a stretch. The inspiration is Greta Gerwig's upcoming movie "Barbie," about what happens when the doll enters the human world. Due perhaps to the lack of anything else that's fun, bubblegum Barbie pink is now everywhere, even on the cover of Businessweek.

Now I haven't seen the movie. (It has yet to open at this time of writing.) But it should be a happy trip in Gerwig's imaginative hands. And Ken is with her.

Though I don't know much about "Barbie" the movie, I know a whole lot about Barbie the doll, having been handed an early version some years back. I recall being intimidated by the "mature" figure, particularly her generous bazoom and freakishly tiny waist. Up until then, our dolls took the form of babies or young children. Suddenly we went from roller skates to pink Corvettes. Mattel reproportioned Barbie a few years later to reflect the human female a bit more realistically.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Barbie wardrobe was always flashy. There's Barbie in slinky cocktail dresses. There's Barbie the foxy stewardess from the Pan Am days. Even Barbie Rodeo Cowgirl! had a come-on look, with her low-slung bell bottoms and cropped red sparkly vest.

I recall an 8-year-old who came to visit carrying her "box of Barbies." It was a shoebox containing heads, legs, naked torsos and tiny hip boots made of gold Mylar. The young visitor saw nothing macabre about the contents. I think she planned to assemble a whole Barbie -- or most of a Barbie -- as the afternoon went on.

An aunt in Houston, fearful of leaving her house, would sit all day at her sewing machine and make spectacular sun dresses for my cousin's Barbie. Nowadays, home sewers and foreign sweatshops alike churn out Barbie outfits.

The French took to the doll but not to the American brash styling. And so, some years ago, a French fashion designer created tailored tweed suits for Barbie.

As an international phenomenon, Barbie was not free of controversy. In 1994, Kuwait's College of Sharia and Islamic Studies supported a fatwa against the she-devil doll, joining Iran's ayatollahs, who had long banned her.

In 1998, sensitive souls in Puerto Rico objected to the Puerto Rican Barbie as too Anglo. This took Mattel by surprise. The toymaker had proudly presented one of the dolls, in a traditional white ruffled dress, to the wife of the Puerto Rican governor. Whatever. Come Christmas, Puerto Rican Barbies flew off the store shelves in San Juan and environs.

More Commentary:
U.S. House of Representatives
Columns
John M. Crisp: We should acknowledge, rather than deny, our racist past
From the commentary, "A more honest acknowledgment of our racial past would help us understand — and improve — our racial present. The Republican amendment on the defense spending bill has just the opposite effect."
1d ago
 · 
By  John M. Crisp / Tribune News Service
Mike Pence
Columns
Lynn Schmidt: Mike Pence: A man of character and integrity
From the commentary, "If America is going to again be a beacon of hope atop “the shining city on a hill,” we will need to relight the flame of our democratic values. Whether you vote for a Democrat or Republican, we all should vote for someone of character and integrity. On the Republican side, I think that person is Mike Pence."
2d ago
 · 
By  Lynn Schmidt / The Fulcrum
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden
Columns
Cal Thomas: It's time of President Joe Biden to be tested
From the commentary, "If he has been tested, the public deserves to see the results. If he hasn't, he should be tested to put the issue to rest and allow voters to determine whether he should serve, or is up to serving, a second term. For the ultimate in credibility, testing should be conducted outside of the White House physician's office, perhaps at the Mayo Clinic."
2d ago
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Donald Trump
Columns
Chris Edelson: The surreal possibility of another Donald Trump term
From the commentary, "This continues to be a perilous moment for U.S. democracy and the future, of course, remains uncertain. While we face the surreal possibility that Trump could somehow find a path to winning the presidency in 2024, that path will be rocky. A lot will depend on how he navigates multiple criminal prosecutions and whether Republican elites continue to stand behind him."
2d ago
 · 
By  Chris Edelson / Progressive Perspectives
Las Vegas weather
Columns
Conor Sen: Maine is the new Florida for climate migrants
From the commentary, "There's an opportunity here — if northern towns want it, that is — to transform some of the communities near lakes or the northern Atlantic Ocean to revolve even more around tourism, catering to southerners who may or may not be familiar with places like Maine, Michigan, or Minnesota. ..."
3d ago
 · 
By  Conor Sen / Bloomberg Opinion
Bonus editorial cartoon C for July 18, 2023
Columns
Daniel O. Jamison: American ways of life are many
From the commentary, "Also, long-delayed before Congress is the proposed Civics Secures Democracy Act, which aims to improve civics and history education. It is fully discussed here. Concerned Americans should contact their senators and representatives to urge them to adopt the Act."
3d ago
 · 
By  Daniel O. Jamison / The Fulcrum
OPED-SUMMER-BIRTHDAYS-HEALTHRISKS-COMMENTARY-LA
Columns
Commentary: Why kids with summer birthdays face surprising health risks
From the commentary, "Why kids with summer birthdays face surprising health risks."
5d ago
 · 
By  Anupam B. Jena And Christopher M. Worsham / Los Angeles Times
congress.jpeg
Columns
Susan Estrich: A righteous cause in the U.S. House?
From the commentary, "All of this is sure to set up a fight with the Democratic-controlled Senate, where the bill is headed next. In the meantime, what is at stake is an $886 billion bill that includes a 5.2% raise to military personnel, along with programs to deal with offensive moves by China and Russia, and creating a special inspector general for U.S. aid to Ukraine. So much for not social engineering."
5d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Same-sex marriage support
Columns
Robin Abcarian: How the ripple effect of the Supreme Court's 303 Creative decision could swamp civil rights
From the commentary,m "Thanks to the Supreme Court, the possibilities for discriminating against those who have traditionally been protected by civil rights laws are endless."
Jul 15
 · 
By  Robin Abcarian / Los Angeles Times
Heat collapse
Columns
F.D. Flam: How much heat can the human body stand?
From the commentary, "Heat has been killing people for decades — especially in cities acting as heat islands. As the Earth gets hotter, that will put more pressure on city officials to embrace heat warning systems, public cooling centers and science-based regulations aimed at preventing heat from killing us."
Jul 14
 · 
By  F.D. Flam / Bloomberg Opinion

This summer's Barbiecore craze has spawned parties for which grownup women dress in the pink spandex and platform shoes covered in glitter. Has anyone found a pink Corvette?

In a 1977 interview, Barbie's creator Ruth Handler explained why she felt girls should have a sexy doll with puckered lips and thick eyeliner: "Every little girl needed a doll through which to project herself into her dream of her future." If she says so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyhow, it's nice to color our world pink, if just for a few summer weeks.

Froma Harrop is an American writer and author. She can be reached at fharrop@wctrib.com or on Twitter @FromaHarrop.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More commetary:
Jake Wallin.jfif
Opinion
Midwest Opinion: Mourning a fallen police officer and struggles to understand an incomprehensible tragedy
Fargo not only mourns the loss of Officer Jake Wallin, killed in the line of duty, but also is coming to terms with shooting incidents that not long ago would be unimaginable.
43m ago
 · 
By  The Forum Editorial Board
072223.N.FF.WallinFuneral
North Dakota
Live: The funeral for Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
Officer Jake Wallin was killed in the line of duty during a July 14 shooting in Fargo. His funeral will be held in Pequot Lakes, Minn.
1h ago
 · 
By  WDAY News
CCM Health in Montevideo is among 50 hospitals nationwide nominated in an "Amercia's Most Beautiful Hospital" contest.
Local
CCM Health in Montevideo among 50 facilities in 'Most Beautiful Hospital' contest
The program recognizes hospitals for commitment to developing and improving their campuses, facilities and staff, thereby creating holistic and healing environments.
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
072223.F.FF.FIELDINQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Clematis vine, bark cracks on maple, best perennial daisy
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler answers questions about the cause of bark cracks on a maple tree and best perennial daisy for our climate.
2h ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Daniels Family.jpeg
Community
Reader News: YMCA Day Camp Garden in Willmar dedicated to founder
The late Tim Daniels began the garden used to teach day campers how to grow food. It was dedicated July 17, 2023, in his memory.
3h ago
 · 
By  Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA
072223.F.WCT.ACTMural.001.jpeg
Community
Area Churches Together parishioners creating multi-location mural in west central Minnesota
The "City of God" mural, which will measure 24 by 20 feet once completed, will be assembled during Pennock's Fun Days on Aug. 4-6, 2023.
4h ago
 · 
By  Kit Grode
Growing-Together.71823.wildFlowers.1.jpg
Lifestyle
NDSU Garden tour offers unique experiences for everyone
Plants, Local Foods and Outdoor Spaces will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the NDSU Horticulture Research and Demonstration Gardens
4h ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Artist sits near his work.
Northland Outdoors
Rural Duluth man's fish art brings metal to life
Brian Luoma has developed a way to give flat metal images the illusion of 3D realism.
4h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 22, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through July 29, 2023
5h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 22, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
5h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: An invitation to the Holy Land
1d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Two yearling calves -- one white and one black -- are tied up next to three baby calves -- two black ones with a red in the middle. A blonde girl is cleaning up their pen with a green pitch fork.
Columns
The misfit calves go to the county fair
5d ago
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A faithful servant in passing
Jul 14
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
4948521+baseball-art.jpg
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo wins a playoff thriller from Madison
12h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers bring their bats to blast Rox
12h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs shut down Willmar Rails, 9-0
12h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar shortstop Sam Etterman makes a throw to first base during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Corn Belt League playoffs loom
18h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott