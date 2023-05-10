99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Froma Harrop: What happened on that F Train remains to be determined

From the commentary: The story's end has not been reached. Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who is Black, clearly understood the complications.

wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Froma Harrop Commentary
By Froma Harrop
Today at 1:54 PM

New Yorkers are divided on what happened on that F train when a former Marine, who was white, choked to death an unruly homeless man, who was Black. The comments sections of the New York papers reveal little division among the readers. Facts are still coming in, but based on what we know, most believe the passengers were within their rights to subdue him.

wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Froma Harrop Commentary
Tribune graphic
More Froma Harrop
A classic Ford Mustang departs Mel's Sport Shop & Shell Station in Spicer as gas prices hit $4.79 a gallon on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: High gas prices do not stop traffic
Summary: Demand for gasoline keeps rising. But so apparently is demand for space on the roads. Moan about high gas prices, if you must. The traffic doesn't seem to have noticed.
June 20, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
A voter exits after casting their ballot in the California primary at The Park in La Habra Heights Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: California Democrats had to educate the media
Summary: If the activist left succeeded in portraying itself as the heart and soul of the Democratic Party, the fault lies in much of the political media. Rather than sending Democrats a message, California has sent the media a message on where Democrats really stand on crime. ... Guess what? They don't like it.
June 10, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
2445457+BERNIE-SANDERS.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: The Left Fringe almost always loses
Summary: Had Cuellar lost to Cisneros in the Texas primary, the results would not have been a new lefty in Congress but another Democratic seat lost to a Republican. Smart progressives know that real power comes from supporting candidates, who, even if not their ideal, can get elected.
June 09, 2022 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Cast and crew including actors Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly pose for a group photo at the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London, Britain May 19, 2022.
Columns
Froma Harrop commentary: Sometimes you need a really big screen
Summary: OK. We don't really know whether big movies with a touch of IQ will bring in audiences the theaters need. Let's just say the coming attractions were doing their bit. "Jurassic World: Dominion," here we come.
June 08, 2022 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Load More

But the papers have columnists who specialize in portraying every deadly conflict between a white and Black as evidence of racism -- if the person who dies is Black. Sometimes they are right, sometimes wrong. But phoniness takes over when the argument steamrolls the sticky details into a neat story.

The New York Times oddly employed Roxane Gay to declare that Jordan Neely was killed on the train because he made people "uncomfortable." A native of Omaha who teaches creative writing in Indiana, she's hardly an expert on subway sociology. That she is a woman of color who is bisexual and a prominent supporter of transgender rights may have been her qualification ... in the minds of the Times editors.

Over at the New York Daily News, Leonard Greene, a Black columnist, opined that the 24-year-old Marine veteran, Daniel J. Penny, thought he had a right to kill Neely because he was being "obnoxious." Readers who often face unsettling situations on their way home to Brooklyn or The Bronx must be rolling their eyes.

As a frequent rider of the New York City subways, I've been in cars where a disheveled passenger, huddled in a corner, muttered crazy things. One could find the spectacle both distasteful and evidence that this person should be treated for mental illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the question here wasn't whether Neely made people "uncomfortable" but whether passengers felt endangered enough to restrain him with force. The good reporting noted that Neely yelled, "I don't mind if I go to jail and (get) life in prison. ... I'm ready to die" -- and was pacing back and forth. Five passengers called 911.

Neely had been previously arrested about 40 times, four on charges of punching people. One punch broke the nose of a 67-year-old woman. Another time, he had banged on a subway booth agent's door and threatened to kill her. He was on the city outreach workers' "Top 50" list of homeless people in urgent need of assistance.

The other passengers didn't know any of that, but wouldn't his history make plausible the possibility that he scared passengers into thinking that their lives were in danger? That in better days Neely had been a talented Michael Jackson impersonator was not known but also not relevant to the moment.

Neither pundit quoted Penny's lawyer saying that the Marine, in New York looking for a bartender job, had not intended to kill Neely. And they ignored reporting that another man on that subway car urged Penny to put Neely on his side so as not to choke him on his own spit and that Penny did that.

More Commentary:
Jim Swenson casts his ballot at the Word of Faith Family Church in Willmar on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: US elections are more democratic now. Thank the money
From the commentary: There are plenty of reasons to worry about the state of US democracy. Small money isn’t one of them.
May 10, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
Cook County jail detainees check in before casting their votes after a polling place was opened in the facility for early voting on Oct. 17, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. It is the first time pretrial detainees in the jail will get the opportunity for early voting in a general election.
Columns
Kristen Budd: Expanding voting rights to justice-impacted individuals can improve public safety
From the commentary: Now is the time for us to build on this momentum and work toward building a country where every citizen has the right to vote — regardless of their involvement in the criminal legal system.
May 09, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Kristen Budd / InsideSources.com
Donald Trump
Columns
Susan Estrich: The Trump surge in the latest polls
From the commentary:
May 08, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
OPED-CORONATION-PLEDGE-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Tom Ginsburg: Having a king like Charles is a good defense for democracy
From the commentary: King Charles might appear to be the vestige of an archaic system, and no doubt his realm will shrink in the coming years. But it will not disappear, and for his remaining subjects that may be a very good thing.
May 08, 2023 08:19 AM
 · 
By  Tom Ginsburg / Los Angeles Times
Texas National Guard troops block immigrants from entering a high-traffic border crossing area along Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Columns
Cal Thomas: Roosting chickens due to lack immigration
From the commentary: This is the predictable response from government leaders who refuse to take responsibility for their failed policies.
May 06, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana) talks to reporters about the debt limit at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. could default on its debt as soon as June 1 if lawmakers do not increase the debt limit.
Columns
Bill Dudley: This debt-limit standoff could be really disastrous
From the commentary: One can only hope that sanity will prevail (on debt-limit talks). But given the vast political divide and the narrow margins in the House and Senate, it’s not obvious how this will occur.
May 05, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Bill Dudley / Bloomberg Opinion
The Ford Motor Co. plans to discontinue AM radios in most of its 2024 vehicles, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Columns
Cory Franklin: The impending death of AM radio
From the commentary: In the AM era, no matter where you grew up, chances are some DJ — or a whole constellation of faraway DJs — influenced your life.
May 05, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Cory Franklin / Chicago Tribune
Detention hearing for Air National Guard member Teixeira in Worcester
Columns
Froma Harrop: No, 21 Is Not Too Young to Properly Handle Classified Documents
From the commentary: "The vast majority of our military is young," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. "So it's not exceptional that young people are doing important things in the military."
May 04, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Book of law.
Columns
Nicholas Goldberg: Is God on the side of blasphemy laws?
From the commentary: It's wrong to disrespect the beliefs of others. But there should be no law in any country against doing so. ...Neither lashings nor executions will make believers out of dissenters.
May 04, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Nicholas Goldberg / Los Angeles Times
Bonus editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Columns
Cal Thomas: The debt limit: Same old song
From the commentary: According to the Congressional Budget Office, Clinton had "budget surpluses for fiscal years 1998-2001, the only such years from 1970 to 2023.
May 03, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas

"The story" had to be that a white man killed a Black man for being a mere nuisance. Copy-and-paste commentary saves writers time, but in addition to being lazy, it is amazingly dishonest.

The story's end has not been reached. Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who is Black, clearly understood the complications. "Any loss of life is tragic," he said, but also, "There's a lot we don't know about what happened here." The city medical examiner deemed the death a homicide, but an investigation is under way to determine if criminal charges are warranted.
This is how it should be done.

Froma Harrop is an American writer and author. She can be reached at fharrop@wctrib.com or on Twitter @FromaHarrop.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More commetary:
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.008.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Thriving on the home course
In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, the sports guys — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — discuss the Willmar boys golf team's CLC win at Eagle Creek. Plus, Litchfield's legacy of throws is strong.
May 10, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published May 10, 2023
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.
May 10, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Mayo Clinic's Number One
Minnesota
What are the two bills opposed by Mayo Clinic?
Mayo Clinic said it wants one bill scrapped and another significantly amended. But how would those proposals impact Minnesota's medical systems, staff and patients?
May 10, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Minnesota fishing license
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota fishing license sales down so far
License sales reached a recent peak during the 2020 pandemic and have dropped some since then.
May 10, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Stock image of a picket fence along a yard
Community
Good Neighbors published May 10, 2023
Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.
May 10, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery exhibits published May 10, 2023
Exhibits on display in the next month
May 10, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
073ebd-20220412-homeownership04-1024.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers approve $1B for housing
Gov. Tim Walz has said he supports the bill and will sign it into law when it reaches his desk
May 10, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
late ice out.PNG
Weather
Weather Wednesday: Late ice out records
In this Weather Wednesday we take a look at some of the latest ice out dates across Minnesota lakes.
May 10, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
IMG_5562.JPG
Minnesota
Carson Kahler goes live from the tractor cab to a watching world
One young Minnesota farmer uses YouTube as a way to give his worldwide audience an inside look at day-to-day life on the farm
May 10, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
051023.F.WCT.DeptTransformation.ActivateRural.MniSotaArts.png
Arts and Entertainment
Mni Sota Arts, in Redwood Falls, one of five organizations selected to participate in Activate Rural project
The Mni Sota Arts organization's goal is to activate a downtown building in Redwood Falls to serve as a place for Native artists to exhibit, gather and connect, and to further serve as a "safe place for truthful historical sharing."
May 10, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

What To Read Next
Strands of barbed wire are stretched tight. The wire is mostly rusted and brittle but has been repaired.
Columns
Shaking off the rust from a long winter
May 08, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Social connection is crucial to our wellbeing
May 05, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
IMG_0849.jpg
Columns
Hotdish, casserole, goulash or chop suey? Settle this debate
May 05, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: RTR Knights earn the sweep over YME Sting
May 09, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV vs. RCW, 050923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: LQPV Eagles rally late
May 09, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Minnewaska Lakers go 1-1 at Osakis triangular
May 09, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons have a big day at Glencoe
May 09, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott