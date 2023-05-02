99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Joe Battenfeld: Democratic Party pols squelch dissent and opponents

From the commentary: These are the kinds of moves you’d see in totalitarian states where they don’t allow any opposition.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) participates in a TV interview at the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol prior to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address at a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C.
(Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)
By Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
Today at 12:37 PM

The Democratic Party is showing itself to be anything but democratic.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gloats about “deplatforming” her critics.

The Democratic Party says it has no intention of sponsoring any debates with President Joe Biden and his primary opponents.

Biden in his announcement video labels all Republicans “MAGA extremists.”

And Twitter files revealed Democratic-led efforts to actively censor conservative voices on social media, despite repeated denials from company executives that turned out to be lies. Also on Twitter and other social media, any posts deemed anti-vaccine have been removed by the social media companies.

It’s all part of a larger effort by Democrats to silence critics by any means necessary.

Ocasio-Cortez sent out a fundraising email this week promoting her efforts to get Fox News’s Tucker Carlson off the air.

“Deplatforming works and it is important, and there you go, good things can happen,” she said of Carlson’s firing.

Not only that, AOC says she plans to go after “all the many voices like him that are still on the air.” So watch out, Republicans. And Democrats too who won’t toe the line.

Biden won’t debate opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the Democratic Party announced it has no plans to schedule any debates because Biden is running for re-election.

That move will likely prevent Kennedy and any other opponents from getting the national exposure they need to keep alive their underdog campaigns.

These are the kinds of moves you’d see in totalitarian states where they don’t allow any opposition.

In our own backyard in Boston, Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu – with the help of the City Council – successfully squelched opponents protesting in front of her house.

And there have been numerous cases of local pols in Massachusetts refusing to debate opponents or give them the time of day.

Biden’s refusal to debate RFK Jr. is particularly galling. Back when Biden was running the first time, he needed the debates. Now that he’s president, forget about free speech.

Kennedy has challenged Biden to several debates and own halls, saying, “We differ profoundly on fundamental issues such as corporate influence in government, censorship, civil liberties, poverty, corruption and war policy.”

“I invite him into a new era of respectful dialog in these times of division,” Kennedy tweeted.

Biden announced this week he will seek a second term in a campaign video that allowed for no questions or interaction from the public.

But the Democratic National Committee has said they have no intention of sponsoring any primary debates.

Joe Battenfeld is a columnist for the Boston Herald. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.
