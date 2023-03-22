99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Joe Battenfeld: Trumped up charges could become rallying cry for Republicans

From the commentary: The divisive rhetoric permeating the political landscape today is even filtering down to what used to be less partisan areas — like official White House and congressional accounts.

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump arrives to address the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at Gaylord National Resort Convention Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland.
(Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)
By author name
March 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM

The likely indictment of former President Donald Trump is a bold — some would say foolhardy — political gambit and could simply become a rallying cry for Trump’s presidential campaign.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a bill signing ceremony at Nido's Backyard Mexican Restaurant on Feb. 9, 2022, in San Francisco.
Columns
Froma Harrop: 'Woke' or not, executives are into money
From the commentary: There is a way, meanwhile, politicians can put themselves in charge: They can buy the business.
March 23, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Book: The Teachers — A year inside America's most vulnerable important profession
Columns
Maureen Downey: New book: If we don’t fight for teachers, we will lose them
From the commentary: Parents are witnessing the fallout from these political attacks on teachers as districts resort to substitutes and larger class sizes because they can’t hire enough staff.
March 23, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Maureen Downey / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Columns
Froma Harrop: Before DeSantis, Miami was fun
From the commentary: As bystanders in the political farce consuming much of the Republican race for president, we can give thanks that DeSantis has decided to battle against the sinister forces of wokeness and leave the important issues pretty much alone.
March 22, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Load More

Liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is risking galvanizing Republicans by charging the former president in a seven-year-old hush money deal to silence a porn star right before the 2016 election.

Trump is already making hay of his potential arrest by urging supporters to protest — while other Republicans, even those like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — are rallying to Trump’s side.

DeSantis criticized Bragg as a “Soros-funded prosecutor” who is “pursuing a political agenda” — comments that drew Trump’s attention on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future as he gets older, wiser and better known,” Trump posted on his Truth Social site. “I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do.”

Of course DeSantis isn’t facing anything like the charges Trump is accused of, and both of them know that.

But now they have a common enemy in Bragg and other Democrats who are calling for Trump to be dragged in handcuffed and perp-walked — some even calling for him to be jailed without bail.

Every American should think long and hard about how they’re going after Trump because next time they could be coming after your candidate.

This is how they deal with political opponents in totalitarian countries — lock them up on trumped-up charges.

While there are plenty of other things to charge Trump with, paying off a porn star and violating campaign finance laws – with a sleazy lying lawyer as your star witness — is not the hill that Democrats want to die on.

They couldn’t nail Trump on Jan. 6 or tax evasion or taking confidential documents so they come up with this? A campaign finance violation?

There is no debate; this is a political prosecution that will divide the country and undermine the judicial system.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an extremely weak case yet it could drag on for two years — well into the 2024 campaign — and if Democrats get the mugshot photo they want it will all be worth it to them.

But that isn’t stopping Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren from jumping into the fray. Warren over the weekend insisted there’s “no reason to protest” Trump’s possible indictment.

“This is the law operating as it should without fear or favor for anyone,” she said.

That ludicrous claim is just the latest one Trump critics have made over the past few days, including saying Trump was advocating violence for saying people should protest his arrest.

The divisive rhetoric permeating the political landscape today is even filtering down to what used to be less partisan areas — like official White House and congressional accounts.

More Opinion:
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits Fairfax High School in Los Angeles.
Columns
Minerva Canto: Being multilingual is no longer a liability for students. That’s good for the US
From the commentary: The fact that most Americans speak only English puts our country at an economic disadvantage and threatens national security if we cannot understand and analyze potential threats such as terrorism or contagions.
March 22, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Minerva Canto / Los Angeles Times
Susan Estrich
Columns
Susan Estrich: Swastikas on campus is a danger
From the commentary: The antisemitism on college campuses coincides with a troubling rise in anti-Israel sentiment.
March 21, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Wellesley College file photo
Columns
Susan Estrich: Wellesley is for women
From the commentary: Sometimes, for some women, separate is not only equal but better.
March 20, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Christ Chapel on the campus of Hillsdale College, on March 1, 2023, in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Columns
Gene Collier: 2024? Forget it, Mike Pence
From the commentary: Further, Pence was perfectly willing to watch a multi-front coup attempt inflate on every side of him for months without making a sound, the same way he spent every hour of Trump’s decency-mocking presidency as its primary lickspittle.
March 18, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Gene Collier / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
FILE PHOTO: Silicon Valley Bank location in San Francisco
Columns
Cal Thomas: SVB not anyone's fault?
From the commentary: Government bailouts do not penalize bad management and lack of oversight, or risky investment strategies that caused the problem.
March 18, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
2017-06-29t131058z2lynxmped5s10irtroptp3walgreens-boots-results.jpg
Columns
Cal Thomas: A hard pill to swallow
From the commentary: While it is increasingly difficult to launch successful boycotts against large companies, pro-lifers can take their business to Walgreens that don't dispense the pill, or to independent pharmacies.
March 17, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 16, 2023
Columns
Tom Purcell: Wishing you St. Patrick's Day laughter
From the commentary: In describing the 1930s Depression, humorist Will Rogers said, “If stupidity got us into this mess, then stupidity can get us out of it.” That would appear to be the strategy of the “smart” people now running our government.
March 16, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Purcell / Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 7, known as the “Stop Woke” bill, in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, on April 22, 2022.
Columns
David L. Nevins: Learning to recognize political rhetoric
From the commentary: "Every tribe has its own words, basically, and it becomes more and more difficult to have conversations across tribal fault lines if we can't even agree on the terminology."
March 16, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  David L. Nevins / The Fulcrum
President Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris wave to the audience
Columns
Froma Harrop: Warren was right before she corrected herself
From the commentary:
March 15, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 15, 2023
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Get to the center and stay there — if you can
From the commentary:
March 15, 2023 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette

“The extreme MAGA Republican House Freedom Caucus recent budget proposal will be a five-alarm fire for families — including by endangering public safety,” an email from White House regional communications director Seth Schuster said.

So even in what should be a harmless press release about the budget the Biden administration is encouraging political strife by attacking conservative Republicans.

Can you blame “extreme MAGA Republicans” for wanting to protest?

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Battenfeld is a columnist for the Boston Herald. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
PinkeFam_91.jpg
Columns
5 highly esteemed qualities in a living 80-year-old example
March 24, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 21, 2023
Columns
Railroad President's View: Rail remains safest way to ship materials — despite derailment
March 21, 2023 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Tim Butler / Illinois Railroad Association
IMG_2893.jpg
Columns
Nature deserves our respect
March 20, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Bralyn Steffensmeier 2-DSC_6702.JPG
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 23, 2023
March 23, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, 31, goes by St. Cloud Apollo's Azayah Washington for a layup during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar.
Prep
Prep basketball: Fundraiser brings together area's best
March 22, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves
Pro
Karl-Anthony Towns is the hero in his return as Timberwolves top Atlanta
March 22, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Alex Kirilloff, Jorge Polanco to begin the season on injured list for the Twins
March 22, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press