Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate

WILLMAR — Some readers were upset with a photo posted in a track and field photo gallery Wednesday on Wctrib.com. A few readers on our Facebook pages wrote complaints and others called or left messages for the Tribune publisher Steve Ammermann or myself.

Thank you to all readers who commented — positively or negatively — on the photo as it is part of freedom of speech in the United States.

Unfortunately, some readers did not understand the event being depicted was before typing away angrily on social media or leaving their critical voicemail. Overall, there were more than 100 comments on our Facebook page, the vast majority were positive.

Here the context of the photo: Willmar Cardinal junior Drew Schroeder was competing in a common exhibition track and field event at high school meets called a thrower's relay (also known a weight men's relay), where shotput and discus throwers compete in a 4x100 meter spring relay. The race is an exhibition; no points are awarded. Relay batons are often replaced with unconventional items, the more outrageous the better.

The Willmar team used a Pringle can Tuesday as its baton. Another team used a pizza box as its baton, another a Arizona tea can and another used a baguette, a long loaf of French bread.

To say that a thrower's relay at a prep track meeting is competitive and enjoyed is an understatement. These throwers are competitive and sprint their very best. There is often a bit of smack talk back and forth between the thrower sprinters.

And the support from the throwers’ teammates is overwhelming before and during this sprint relay. The majority of Willmar's 80-member boys team and 40-member girls team were cheering Schroeder and his teammates strongly during the event.

This show of support was why Tribune sports reporter/photographer Michael Lyne quickly snapped a few photos during this competitive event. A photojournalist's role is to take photos of live events to show "the thrill of victory, and the agony of defeat."

The concept of a thrower's relay is not new or unique to west central Minnesota. One can easily Google the term "throwers relay" or "weightman relay" to find other such relays across the country.

However, some uninformed readers quickly criticized the Tribune in some not-so-kind words. Some criticize photographing a heavy-set track athlete. Others inferred that the Tribune was humiliating the teenager for running with a Pringles can. Frankly, some Facebook comments were so offensive, they were removed.

Drew Schroeder and his mother Erica Bakke-Schroeder appreciated the photograph. Her message to the photographer read, "I'm Drew Schroeder's mom. I just wanted to say a big thank you. We both loved what you had put in the paper today. Honestly, Drew was so excited when he saw the picture had taken. ... You did an amazing job covering the meet today. Drew was so happy that he was in the paper. You made his day."

Some readers just said simply, "great photo."

Brad Daak posted a Facebook comment, "This kid is awesome. He is busting his tail for his team and teammates s while having fun doing it."

Shannon Elliott wrote, "I may not know you or your child but it looks like he is having the time of his life! They captured a happy teenager doing what he loves, that’s all that matters!"

Kiesha Kusch commented, "I see an athlete being featured in the newspaper for doing great on his sport."

Brittany Peterson penned, "I happen to know this young gentleman and so very very proud of him! Way to go kiddo!"

Brad Daak wrote, "This kid is awesome. He is busting his tail for his team and teammates while having fun doing it. I think this is great keep up the great work. You will go far in life with your determination and confidence. Great job."

Laura Tersteeg Beier said, "If the picture would even capture more you'd see almost EVERYONE cheering on their teammates! #weruntogether #grit"

Erica Bakke-Schroeder posted on Facebook, "Just so you all know! My son loves that he was in the paper! And his response to the haters is 'If you don't have anything good to say, then don't say anything at all!"

Finally, there were a total of five teams competing in this throwers' relay race Tuesday and Drew's team took second place.

Way to compete, Drew. Great photo, Michael. Well done all around.

