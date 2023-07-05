Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Kevin Frazier: All have a personal responsibility to work for change

From the commentary: ... All of us bear a responsibility to take whatever actions are necessary to disrupt institutions that sow discord, foment inequality, and divide our communities. The risks you take may spark another to contribute to the movement — a pattern that, when repeated, can result in institutional change and societal reform.

Bonus cartoon for July 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Weyant draws on the smoke of summer.
Bruce Weyant / Cagle Cartoons
By Kevin Frazier / The Fulcrum
Today at 12:32 PM

At a time when so many issues seem beyond the control of any one person, it’s important to remember that the institutions capable of changing the status quo are made up of folks like you and me. In other words, individuals can change the world by changing the institutions they drive and keep running. A teacher can reorient a school. An engineer can alter a company. An organizer can upend a community. That said, an individual’s efforts will only bring about collective change if that one person gives others opportunities to join them.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
Ozempic
Columns
Lisa Jarvis: Eli Lilly’s new weight-loss drug is even better than Ozempic
From the commentary: The hope is that the right weight-loss drug could tackle obesity, diabetes and liver disease all at once. While larger studies still need to be run, it’s looking a lot like retatrutide might be the one to take on that triple threat.
1h ago
 · 
By  Lisa Jarvis / Bloomberg Opinion
Missouri soybean harvest
Columns
Katie Brimm: If we want climate-friendly food, we should support young farmers
From the commentary: We can increase our chances of producing food in a way that cools the planet by bolstering the lives of the people dedicating themselves to this essential work. Young farmers, if given the support system they need to thrive, could lead us towards a just and climate-resilient food system. The alternative is to sustain the unsustainable.
2d ago
 · 
By  Katie Brimm / Progressive Perspectives
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Joe Biden's economy is boffo
From the commentary: This is real-life economic growth benefiting real-life Americans. Rich adventurers perishing in a dive to the Titanic wreck is fascinating — to a point. But so is today's economic success story. If "serious" media won't cover it, then Democrats should make that an issue. ... The Biden economy is boffo. The people should know.
4d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Load More

The importance of courageous contrarians and the collaborators they attempt to inspire to join them became all the clearer during my two-week tour of Berlin and Krakow with Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics (FASPE).

On that trip, I learned about Lothar Kreyssig, a district court judge at the time of Hitler’s reign and an example of a courageous contrarian. Early in 1940, the Nazi regime launched Operation T-4, which involved the killing of individuals unfit and unworthy of Aryan race due to epilepsy, schizophrenia, asocial behavior, and “mental enfeeblement.” Many professionals — including doctors and lawyers — made those killings possible. Yet, Judge Kreyssig dared to steer members of the legal community away from perpetuating this system.

Judge Kreyssig soon realized that patients sent to Operation T-4 killing sites never returned. In response, he did not merely hope that the institution would suddenly reverse its ways. Instead, he took all available actions to protect those under his care as their legal guardian and provided others with an opportunity to join him in ending a horrific practice. First, he instructed the State Hospital to not release any of his wards without his approval. Second, he traveled to one of the killing sites to again order that none of his patients be transferred to that location. In short, he recognized that his individual actions — though just a ripple — could catch the attention of others and bring about a wave of institutional reform.

Sadly, such a wave never formed. Others refrained from supporting Judge Kreyssig’s efforts. Soon he found himself forced into retirement — unable to prevent thousands of killings under Operation T-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

One could interpret Judge Kreyssig’s courageous stand as a failed effort. He stood up to a killing machine that simply evolved, grew larger, and succeeded in many of its worst goals. Still, Judge Kreyysig opened a door to resistance that others could have followed. The mere act of creating such an opportunity reduced the odds of catastrophe — though his gamble did not pay off it could have and that’s all any individual can hope to do.

To bring things into the modern era, Frances Haugen — the Meta whistleblower — provides an example of a courageous contrarian who managed to place a winning bet on upending an institution. Haugen and Judge Kreyssig both risked their jobs and reputations to encourage the reform of massive institutions — in Haugen’s case, others shared her courage and followed her lead. Members of the press picked up her story. Congressional officials gave her a platform. Her former colleagues verified her allegations and, to some extent, affirmatively responded to the concerns she raised.

More Opinion:
Linda Vanderwerf 061523 001.jpg
Columns
Linda Vanderwerf: Thank you to Tribune readers for letting me tell their stories
From the commentary: Linda Vanderwerf retired June 16, 2023, after 42 years of working in journalism.
4d ago
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
070420.WCT.Fireworks 3.jpg
Columns
Craig Shapiro: Bombs bursting in air: For many animals, the Fourth of July is no holiday
From the commentary: Unfortunately for Max and all the other animals who will be scared stiff on the Fourth of July, their corner of coastal Virginia has yet to get with the times. Until then, this Yankee Doodle Dandy wants just one thing for his birthday.
5d ago
 · 
By  Craig Shapiro / PETA Foundation
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick
Columns
Chris McLamb and Marlene Koury: The Titan sub implosion was a preventable tragedy
From the commentary: Regulation and exploration can and must coexist. And we should make it safer for whistleblowers, regardless of their employment or efforts of their employers to dodge regulation, to disclose information that keeps the public safe.
6d ago
 · 
By  Chris McLamb and Marlene Koury / Los Angeles Times
U.S. President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden disembark from Air Force One in Syracuse, New York
Columns
Cal Thomas: Whom to believe?
From the commentary: If one has bad character — like Hunter Biden and, yes, Donald Trump, anything is believable.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
immigration
Columns
Carmen Kcomt: Immigration should be about more than politics
From the commentary: Congress has failed for more than a decade to pass meaningful immigration reform, and the resulting hash of band-aid "solutions" leaves many in shaky and unsafe circumstances. It increases the sense of worry and concern for vulnerable migrants as well as the danger they face in coming to America.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Carmen Kcomt / The Fulcrum
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: With ignorant, inflammatory tweet, Kennedy Jr. fails his first immigration test
From the commentary: Still, Bobby had a magical connection to everyday Americans. Journalist Jack Newfield wrote in his book "Robert Kennedy: A Memoir" that Kennedy identified with the powerless because he lived in the shadow of older siblings and felt ignored in the family hierarchy.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
3613210+college.jpg
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: I'm ready for affirmative action in college admissions to end
From the commentara: For Latinos and African Americans, the road to college has always been bumpy. We've had to work twice as hard to get half the credit. What would a world without affirmative action look like? Probably a lot like it does now.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
OPED-FLAM-COLUMN-DMT
Columns
F.D. Flam: Want to be more creative? Try dream-hacking while you sleep
From the commentary: The findings should remind us that the line between productivity and resting is blurry — especially in creative endeavors. It’s possible that in our productivity-obsessed society, people will keep skimping on sleep and then try to use dream-hacking to stay productive 24/7. But ideally these new revelations about dreams and creativity will move us toward more balance, giving sleep and even naps some much-needed respectability.
Jun 26
 · 
By  F.D. Flam / Bloomberg Opinion
A crude oil tanker is seen at Qingdao Port, Shandong province, China
Columns
Cal Thomas: China's economy and America's opportunity
From the commentary: This from the Center for Strategic & International Studies ought to be the starting point for any argument in favor of a changed economic relationship with China: "It should be noted that the incidents of Chinese espionage far outnumber those by any other country, even Russia. The long-term cost to the American economy and national security cannot be precisely measured, but estimates run into the billions of dollars for commercial and technological espionage.
Jun 24
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Hunter Biden
Columns
Harry Litman: Is the Hunter Biden plea deal really a slap on the wrist? Not remotely
From the commentary: We can only hope that it will be apparent to many observers on both sides of the aisle that literally nothing the administration could do would fail to trigger the same response. If the department were guided by such wild-eyed detractors, it truly would be corrupt — much as Trump himself has promised it will be if he regains the reins of power.
Jun 24
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times

A lack of change cannot and should not be blamed on institutional rigidity and resilience — every institution is just the sum of a finite group of individuals. Each of those individuals have agency and, consequently, power over that institution. At a minimum, they can choose to reject an assignment, to delay a duty, or to otherwise poorly perform their job. Such actions may not seem revolutionary but such actions can cause ripples that turn into waves of reform.

Cynicism is a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you think institutions are too large to change, then they will carry on as is and your power to leverage your influence will go unrealized. Some are better positioned than others to take risks that may jeopardize their lives and their well-being. But all of us bear a responsibility to take whatever actions are necessary to disrupt institutions that sow discord, foment inequality, and divide our communities. The risks you take may spark another to contribute to the movement — a pattern that, when repeated, can result in institutional change and societal reform.

Kevin Frazier will join the Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University as an Assistant Professor starting this Fall. He currently is a clerk on the Montana Supreme Court. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

The Fulcrum covers what's making democracy dysfunctional and efforts to fix our governing systems.

©2023 The Fulcrum. Visit at thefulcrum.us.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A lesson in 'come as you are'
5d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
IMG_4858.jpg
Columns
Finding a 4-H mentor is key to finding fair success
5d ago
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: Can't see the forest for the smoke
Jun 28
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
Jun 27
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Hayden Venenga, 77, jumps up to try to block a pass by Hutchinson's Logan Butler during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Football: Willmar lineman makes a big-time commitment
21h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers close out road trip with an extra-inning win
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown