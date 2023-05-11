99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Lawrence Goldstone: Getting out-Foxed in media world

From the commentary: ... One makes choices that are based on the perception of the quality of the product. The quality of Fox News’s product to those consumers that the Republican Party needs the most might now be viewed in a harsher light.

News headlines on the impeachment trial of Donald Trump are displayed outside of the Fox headquarters on Feb. 9, 2021, in New York City.
News headlines on the impeachment trial of Donald Trump are displayed outside of the Fox headquarters on Feb. 9, 2021, in New York City.
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)
By Lawrence Goldstone / The Fulcrum
Today at 9:08 AM

That the Murdoch family wants to control the news cycle rather than be controlled by it is hardly a secret. As such, the cascading scandals, misadventures, and the humiliation of allowing Dominion Voting Systems’ eager hands to dip into their deep pockets for three quarters of a billion dollars has likely made for a rather unpleasant few weeks for Rupert Murdoch, son Lachlan, and Fox Corporation’s shareholders and board members.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: What happened on that F Train remains to be determined
From the commentary: The story's end has not been reached. Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who is Black, clearly understood the complications.
May 10, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Jim Swenson casts his ballot at the Word of Faith Family Church in Willmar on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: US elections are more democratic now. Thank the money
From the commentary: There are plenty of reasons to worry about the state of US democracy. Small money isn’t one of them.
May 10, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
Cook County jail detainees check in before casting their votes after a polling place was opened in the facility for early voting on Oct. 17, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. It is the first time pretrial detainees in the jail will get the opportunity for early voting in a general election.
Columns
Kristen Budd: Expanding voting rights to justice-impacted individuals can improve public safety
From the commentary: Now is the time for us to build on this momentum and work toward building a country where every citizen has the right to vote — regardless of their involvement in the criminal legal system.
May 09, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Kristen Budd / InsideSources.com
Load More

Scandal is no stranger to a business that has blithely operated near the boundaries of veracity since its founding and blew through the decency boundary years ago. Roger Ailes, Glenn Beck, Gretchen Carlson, Bill O’Reilly, and Megyn Kelly are just a few of the sources of adverse publicity that Fox and the Murdochs have been forced to confront, sidestep, or buy off.

The company has survived — and thrived — because it never lost sight that its core audience thirsted for angry, hateful rhetoric, true or not, delivered by a series of shrill and smug program hosts, which allowed their viewers to feel justified in their own anger and hate. When Donald Trump came along — a man Rupert Murdoch never liked and may well have thought to be psychologically disturbed — it was as if the angels had descended and perched on his shoulder.

The Fox News haters, of which there are many millions, are desperately hoping that this new round of legal woes and corporate scandals might be more than the Murdochs can skate past. Dominion is just one of a number of legal actions for which Fox may be forced to agree to nine-figure settlements, to say nothing of the lawsuits that will inevitably be filed by stockholders against Fox board members, such as Paul Ryan.

As shocking as was Tucker Carlson’s banishment to the media wilderness, other Fox hosts, such as Maria Bartiromo, made a series of public and private statements that have caused media watchers to question their intelligence as well as their judgment. In Bartiromo’s case, this could be particularly bothersome, since, as a Fox Business anchor, she would be required by its more sophisticated audience to have at least some idea of what she is talking about.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the question that is being asked most about Fox is whether this recent avalanche will cause it to alter the manner in which it courts its audience, whether it will moderate, at least a little, its uber-tabloid approach to news reporting. If history is any guide, the answer to that is no.

This is not the first big hit the Murdochs have taken. In 2011, News of the World, a scandal sheet in the United Kingdom with practices so despicable that they make Tucker Carlson look like Walter Cronkite, was forced to close when it was learned that its reporters were regularly hacking into telephones of among others, a missing teenager who was later found murdered and the families of British soldiers killed in action. At the time, News of the World was among the world’s largest-selling English-language newspapers.

If that disaster did not dissuade the Murdochs, these recent debacles likely won’t either.

But that does not mean they will have no impact. With the 2024 elections looming, there might be profound repercussions indeed.

As the nation moves toward the 2024 election, those living in forty-three of the fifty states can expect to have no real voice in selecting the next president. Each of those states will almost certainly go red or blue without much of a contest. In the remaining seven, however—Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Virginia, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada—a very small slice of the electorate will determine the winner of their state’s electoral votes and thus determine who will claim the White House.

In addition, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Michigan all lean blue—at least for the presidency—which means that, unless there is a drastic change in the political landscape, Democrats are likely to have at least 260 electoral votes. That means Republicans cannot lose Arizona, Wisconsin, or Georgia, each of which President Biden carried in 2020. Arizona and Wisconsin have Democratic governors, as does Pennsylvania and Michigan, which adds to the challenge for Republicans. The ultraconservative agenda of House Republicans coupled with the backlash over the Dobbs decision will not make their task any easier.

All of which makes it vital for Republicans to convince independent voters, who will determine the winner in every swing state, not to desert them. It is here that Fox’s current difficulties might actually make a difference.

Independent voters are independent for a reason — they either do not ascribe fully to either party’s ideology and will choose the one that seems more appropriate to current conditions or they will make their decision based on which candidate they most trust rather than on policy alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who are nonaligned tend to be more informed and more curious than ideologues and will balance a variety of inputs before deciding for whom they will cast their ballots. They will read the Wall Street Journal as well as the New York Times or the Washington Post and may watch both Fox and MSNBC. These are the “persuadables” and what will persuade them is information or policies that seem to make sense, that will help them make choices that will better their own lives and be right for their country.

More Opinion:
Donald Trump
Columns
Susan Estrich: The Trump surge in the latest polls
From the commentary:
May 08, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
OPED-CORONATION-PLEDGE-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Tom Ginsburg: Having a king like Charles is a good defense for democracy
From the commentary: King Charles might appear to be the vestige of an archaic system, and no doubt his realm will shrink in the coming years. But it will not disappear, and for his remaining subjects that may be a very good thing.
May 08, 2023 08:19 AM
 · 
By  Tom Ginsburg / Los Angeles Times
Texas National Guard troops block immigrants from entering a high-traffic border crossing area along Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Columns
Cal Thomas: Roosting chickens due to lack immigration
From the commentary: This is the predictable response from government leaders who refuse to take responsibility for their failed policies.
May 06, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana) talks to reporters about the debt limit at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. could default on its debt as soon as June 1 if lawmakers do not increase the debt limit.
Columns
Bill Dudley: This debt-limit standoff could be really disastrous
From the commentary: One can only hope that sanity will prevail (on debt-limit talks). But given the vast political divide and the narrow margins in the House and Senate, it’s not obvious how this will occur.
May 05, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Bill Dudley / Bloomberg Opinion
The Ford Motor Co. plans to discontinue AM radios in most of its 2024 vehicles, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Columns
Cory Franklin: The impending death of AM radio
From the commentary: In the AM era, no matter where you grew up, chances are some DJ — or a whole constellation of faraway DJs — influenced your life.
May 05, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Cory Franklin / Chicago Tribune
Detention hearing for Air National Guard member Teixeira in Worcester
Columns
Froma Harrop: No, 21 Is Not Too Young to Properly Handle Classified Documents
From the commentary: "The vast majority of our military is young," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. "So it's not exceptional that young people are doing important things in the military."
May 04, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Book of law.
Columns
Nicholas Goldberg: Is God on the side of blasphemy laws?
From the commentary: It's wrong to disrespect the beliefs of others. But there should be no law in any country against doing so. ...Neither lashings nor executions will make believers out of dissenters.
May 04, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Nicholas Goldberg / Los Angeles Times
Bonus editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Columns
Cal Thomas: The debt limit: Same old song
From the commentary: According to the Congressional Budget Office, Clinton had "budget surpluses for fiscal years 1998-2001, the only such years from 1970 to 2023.
May 03, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. Supreme Court building
Columns
Noah Feldman: Sorry senators, but kids have free speech rights too
From the commentary: The precise rights of the platforms when recommending content are currently before the Supreme Court and may be clarified by the end of its term in June, so it is too soon to be absolutely sure.
May 02, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Noah Feldman / Bloomberg Opinion
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Democratic Party pols squelch dissent and opponents
From the commentary: These are the kinds of moves you’d see in totalitarian states where they don’t allow any opposition.
May 02, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald

In his 1919 dissent in Abrams v. United States, in which the Supreme Court upheld the conviction of anarchists for distributing leaflets protesting America’s intervention in the Russian revolution, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. wrote, “When men have realized that time has upset many fighting faiths, they may come to believe, even more than they believe the very foundations of their own conduct, that the ultimate good desired is better reached by free trade in ideas—that the best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market, and that truth is the only ground upon which their wishes safely can be carried out.” This notion of the “marketplace of ideas” has been fundamental to free speech advocates ever since.

But in a marketplace, one makes choices that are based on the perception of the quality of the product. The quality of Fox News’s product to those consumers that the Republican Party needs the most might now be viewed in a harsher light.

If that is true, Fox’s loss of credibility will be far more damaging than its loss of money.

Lawrence Goldstone’s latest book is “Not White Enough: The Long, Shameful Road to Japanese American Internment.” The Fulcrum covers what's making democracy dysfunctional and efforts to fix our governing systems. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 The Fulcrum. Visit at thefulcrum.us.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Strands of barbed wire are stretched tight. The wire is mostly rusted and brittle but has been repaired.
Columns
Shaking off the rust from a long winter
May 08, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Social connection is crucial to our wellbeing
May 05, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
IMG_0849.jpg
Columns
Hotdish, casserole, goulash or chop suey? Settle this debate
May 05, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinals boys claim 6AA True Team title
May 10, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: Rockford stalls NLS Wildcats, 10-4
May 10, 2023 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson girls golf invitational 051023 001.jpg
Prep
Golf roundup: Minnewaska Lakers shine bright
May 10, 2023 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.008.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Thriving on the home course
May 10, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown