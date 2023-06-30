Linda Vanderwerf: Thank you to Tribune readers for letting me tell their stories

WILLMAR — I’m a newspaper reporter, always have been. I always will be, at least in my heart, but it’s time to call it a career. I retired on June 16, 2023.

More Linda Vanderwerf stories



My reflections on 42 years in journalism are filled with awe.

I can’t count how many times I called a person who didn’t know me and said, “My name is Linda Vanderwerf, and I’m a reporter for the West Central Tribune (or Mesabi Daily News; Rapid City Journal and Las Cruces Sun-News). I’m writing a story about ….”

More often than not, those people would talk to me, a total stranger, and trust me to tell the stories of the best and worst times of their lives. They would invite me and a photographer to their homes. Amazing.

Many stories are memorable. Years ago, a woman talked to me for an hour about her son who had died in jail days before. She wanted me to tell everyone what a good boy he was.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Iron Range, a colleague and I wrote about the efforts of first responders to revive a little boy after a cold water drowning. They got his heart started again, but he died a few weeks later in a Twin Cities hospital.

Months later, we won several awards for our work on that story. To our amazement, the boy’s parents wrote a letter to congratulate us and praise our work. It was humbling that they would reach out to us after their extraordinary loss.

It was a long trail I took, only to wrap up my career about 50 miles away from where I grew up.

Linda Vanderwerf Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

I was broke when I graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1980, and I just needed a job. I started out in Waseca, then went to Fairmont. I wasn’t at either small daily paper very long, just long enough to know I was doing what I wanted to do, just not there.

In mid-1982, I heard from a former boss about a job in southern New Mexico, and that’s where I started to grow as a person and reporter.

In Las Cruces, I learned to love the view of the nearby mountains, and I learned desert heat is just not for me.

I covered gubernatorial and senatorial campaigns. I covered the city council in tiny Hatch, New Mexico, now known for its widely marketed chiles.

Rapid City, South Dakota, my next stop, had both mountains and cooler temperatures. I heard elk whistling in the Black Hills during their mating season and saw 18 inches of snow in the first week of May.

ADVERTISEMENT

I was assigned to cover a congressional race, too. It didn’t seem unusual to me, since I’d done it before.

Then some of my male colleagues began discussing the novelty of a woman covering a statewide race, because it hadn’t happened before.

One of them suggested I might be distracted by one candidate’s “piercing blue eyes.” I laughed, thinking he had to be joking. He wasn’t.

The newspaper and I survived the election season, and the blue eyes.

Family and personal reasons drew me back to Minnesota. In late 1985, I went to Minnesota’s Iron Range and the Mesabi Daily News in Virginia.

In Virginia, my job was a hybrid of reporter and editor. Because I was a salaried employee, I was often tapped to cover murder trials, which are time-consuming. In my 10 years, I covered more than a half dozen of them until I begged to have someone else do the next one.

I enjoyed covering the rough and tumble world of Iron Range politics, where people would become red-faced yelling at each other during a meeting and get together for a drink afterward.

After 10 years there, personal and family reasons caused me to move on again. I heard about a job in Willmar at the West Central Tribune.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a good, if unexpected, place for me to land.

I grew up on a farm outside Redwood Falls , and after high school, I couldn’t wait to get away. I didn’t see my future there.

Had anyone told me at high school graduation that I’d spend more than half my career 50 miles from where I grew up, I may have thrown something at them.

As with my other stops, Willmar gave me memorable experiences. I wrote about four Ukrainian sisters adopted by four Willmar families. It was a sometimes complicated, heartwarming series of stories.

When reporter beats were shuffled in the mid-2000s, I asked for education and I got it. I wanted to do it for the fun stories about new things happening in classrooms and projects kids were working on.

I knew school board meetings would be part of the deal, too.

What I didn’t expect was how many times I would write about young people who had died or were dying.

An eighth-grader whose regrets as she was dying were that she wouldn’t go to prom or graduate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teen whose family told me about the cyberbullying they believed contributed to her suicide.

The politician who, along with his wife, told the story of their son’s overdose death.

I’ve interviewed people at high points in their lives, and about family tragedies. They’ve let me ask questions that would be inappropriate in any other setting, and they’ve answered them, too.

I will be forever grateful to everyone who allowed me to tell their stories. My hope, as it has always been, is that I was able to do their stories justice.

Linda Vanderwerf is a Redwood County native and a veteran journalist who spent 27 years as a reporter at the West Central Tribune. She retired on June 16 and is enjoying a new chapter in life without daily deadlines. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.