99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Martin Schram: Discovering the real Trump — unhinged and unworthy

From the commentary: And so it goes. Fox (News) has redefined itself as the ultimate conveyor of fake news. And (Donald) Trump’s former faithful may soon discover that all he can ever do is Make Americans Grate Again.

Fox News headquarters
A political display is posted on the outside of the Fox News headquarters on 6th Avenue in New York on July 21, 2020.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
By Martin Schram / Tribune News Service
February 23, 2023 10:23 AM

Without warning, Donald Trump’s patriotic, faith-based MAGA believers were bombarded not just once, but twice, last week by shattering news.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (left) talks with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as they arrive for a closed-door policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with the senators to encourage them to pass legislation to avert a nationwide railroad workers strike.
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Pete Buttigieg defames Pete Buttigieg
From the commentary: (Joe) Biden, who obviously believes in (Pete Buttigieg), just maybe has done America an unintended favor by putting his shortcomings on national display.
March 06, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose / Tribune News Service
Ukraine service men
Columns
Cal Thomas: Pay any price? Bear any burden?
From the commentary: The president should explain the goal )(of the United States in Ukraine) and in the meantime ask European nations to step up their aid to Kyiv.
March 06, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, walks to his office from the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2023.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Kevin McCarthy’s GOP leadership strategy shows no sign of working
From the commentary: (Kevin) McCarthy can defy extremist Republicans before a government default or he can defy them after a default. His real choice isn’t whether to avoid that clash; it’s whether or not to precipitate an economic calamity.
March 06, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
Load More

Worse yet, it wasn’t fake.

So of course they looked south to their supreme leader to give them a fact-based rebuttal to gush through their favorite social media firehose. But, in his Mar-a-Elba, their lonely leader had nothing for them. He may well feel like the walls are slowly closing in. And we know why: He knows what else will soon be coming.

Today we’re going to spotlight the most obvious reality Trump hopes you’ll never discover. But before that, we need to recap the news that has just shaken Trump’s faithful.

First: In Georgia, the Fulton County special grand jury issued a short, powerful uppercut of a redacted report. In a unanimous decision, the 26-member grand jury that investigated the conspiracy claims pushed by Trump and his team concluded “no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Second: Texts and emails, made public in a lawsuit by the Dominion voting machine company, showing that those “Big Lie” conspiracy claims that were pushed by Trump and his cuckoo’s nest of lawyers were contemptibly rejected and profanely sneered at in private by the MAGA crowd’s favorite far-right Fox News commentators: Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, and the behind-the-scenes Fox producers. Plus one other noteworthy: the zillionaire who owns the whole shebang, Rupert Murdoch.

But Fox News and all those Fox superstars continued to publicly air the election denial claims of interviewees they privately called liars. Why? Their internal communications made clear they feared losing their far-right audience if they reported the truth.

Carlson wrote (according to the evidence made public) that Trump — whom he championed on the air — was a “demonic force” and was “destroying things,” adding: “He’s the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong.” After privately rejecting the election denial deceptions, Carlson had Fox advertiser Mike Lindell of My Pillow fame on his show to air his unsubstantiated claims. And then Carlson said goodbye: “Mike Lindell, I really appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you very much. God Bless you.”

Sean Hannity kept putting election deniers on his shows, even though he privately fumed at Trump’s claims that he really won the election, writing (according to the evidence revealed): “He’s acting like an insane person.”

Hannity — Trump’s admirer, backer and sometimes adviser — gets us to that one observation and insight that our defeated president hopes you’ll never explore. Especially because Trump knows, deep down, that his own actual mental state is out there for us all to see and hear — if we google the entire audio and transcript of Trump’s entire one-hour-plus Jan. 2, 2020, phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

We’re not just talking here about Trump’s one infamous plea to Raffensperger: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.” We’re talking about the inescapable revelation about the real Trump that will be understood by those who take the time to listen to and/or read the entire phone call. We’ll hear and read Trump rambling and ranting, often repetitively, sometimes incoherently, increasingly desperate, ultimately unhinged. Trump keeps offering differing large numbers of ballots he claims were lost or stolen or shredded or whatever — but offers no proof.

Raffensperger and his team calmly interrupt only to respectfully say Trump is wrong, that the facts, videos don’t show that.

Trump sometimes intimidates: “That’s a criminal offense. … That’s a big risk to you and to … your lawyer.” Trump sometimes insults: When Georgia’s secretary of state doesn’t agree with something, Trump likens Raffensperger to “a child … just a child.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More Opinion:
FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York
Columns
Froma Harrop: They would kill our democracy for money
From the commentary: ... Rupert Murdoch, chairman of his conservative media empire, admitted that Fox hosts "endorsed" ludicrous and dangerous claims against Dominion Voting Systems' machines — and acknowledged that they were "BS."
March 04, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration picture
Columns
Cal Thomas: Who(m) do you trust?
From the commentary: Public trust reached a three-decade high shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but declined quickly thereafter. Since 2007, those saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30 percent.
March 04, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: I was a teenage librarian. Don't arrest me
From the commentary: Threats against librarians begin the end of civilization.
March 03, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Don Lemon
Columns
Leonard Greene: Open mouth, insert foot is the Don Lemon formula for CNN success
From the commentary: Any man stupid enough to even tackle this topic in public deserves a little time off.
March 02, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Leonard Greene / New York Daily News
Chickens are kept indoors due to Avian Flu on Feb. 23, 2023, in Lancashire, England.
Columns
Adam Minter: Want to control bird flu? Vaccinate the chickens!
From the commentary: The current (avian flu) outbreak is a stark reminder that the virus continues to spread, becoming endemic in some regions, while posing a growing risk to life and property.
March 02, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Adam Minter / Bloomberg Opinion
Former US President Donald Trump, joined by US Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) (R), and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (L), speaks at a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28, 2023.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump and the curse of the front-runner
From the commentary: (Donald Trump) has to do all of this against a backdrop of continuing investigations, which is not only a distraction of gargantuan proportion but a financial drain of unimaginable dimension.
March 01, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Sen. Feinstein ignored Latinos — which, coming from California, is hard to do
From the commentary: Besides, the Republican brand is toxic with Hispanics because of the GOP's fearmongering over immigration. Still, Hispanics had the right to expect some loyalty from Feinstein in return.
February 28, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley campaigns in Iowa
Columns
Froma Harrop: Ah, Nikki Haley. Change your shoes
From the commentary: Nikki Haley is clearly a long shot, but ditching pointy toes for sharper counterattacks would be the way to go.
February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Pres. Calvin Coolidge
Columns
Cal Thomas: History in black and white
From the commentary: Is history repeating itself in our day with the failures of progressivism? If it is, will history repeat next year should voters reject the progressive agenda?
February 27, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing about Twitter's handling of 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop, in Washington
Columns
Susan Estrich: A national divorce?
From the commentary: There has to be a better way, better than screaming for a divorce and then screaming back that we don't need one. What we need is less screaming all together.
February 25, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich

Trump pleads like a pol: “You have a big election coming up, and because of what you’ve done to the president — you know, the people of Georgia know that this was a scam,” Trump said. “ … and a lot of Republicans are going to vote negative because they hate what you did to the president. OK? They hate it … if this can be straightened out before the election.”

Finally, in desperation, America’s president begs: “So what are we going to do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.”

And so it goes. Fox has redefined itself as the ultimate conveyor of fake news. And Trump’s former faithful may soon discover that all he can ever do is Make Americans Grate Again.

Martin Schram, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist, author and TV documentary executive. Readers may send him email at martin.schram@gmail.com. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
A girl in a black coat, red dress, brown boots and tights sits next to a boy with tan pants, white socks, red sweater and white shirt sit in a brown chair.
Columns
Clinging to joy on the journey through life and death
March 06, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: It's not the job of Christians to 'convert' others
March 03, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Bottle feeding
Columns
How to respond when non-agriculturalists say goofy things
March 01, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown