99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Martin Schram: Making history in Ireland

From the commentary: And if dishing the blarney (see also: Irish chutzpah) ever becomes a measure of ethnicity, that may become famous as the day when Irish Dick Nixon stood in Timahoe and finally out-Irished all the Kennedys combined.

President Joe Biden visits Carlingford Castle, in Carlingford, on April 12, 2023
President Joe Biden visits Carlingford Castle, in Carlingford, on April 12, 2023, during a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland for the 25th anniversary commemorations of the Good Friday Agreement. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
(Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
By Martin Schram / Tribune News Service
Today at 10:13 AM

At last, stripped across a full page of The Washington Post, was the headline Richard Nixon had always wanted to see:

“President’s Irish heritage on full display as he visits the Emerald Isle.”

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
Abortion rights supporters attend "Rally for Our Rights" ahead of the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court in Madison
Columns
Susan Estrich: Supreme hypocrisy
From the commentary: The Texas case will, in the short run, go up to the circuit court and potentially the Supreme Court on the issue of whether the judge's decision will be stayed pending appeal — meaning that the drug will continue to be available pending appeal — and whether the Supreme Court will ultimately decide to hear the case.
April 15, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Supreme Court
Columns
Robin Abcarian: Hang on to the pill and your IUD. After abortion, birth control is the next fight
From the commentary: The idea that abortion and contraception are two sides of the same coin is not a fringe view in right-wing Christian circles. And it's why women of childbearing age in the United States should be very, very afraid.
April 15, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Robin Abcarian / Los Angeles Times
Glorifi Bank
Columns
Froma Harrop: Do you worry that your bank is too liberal?
From the commentary: The enterprise shut down last November, right after Thiel spent $32 million trying to elect a Congress to his liking. The super-patriot was also obtaining a passport from Malta. That gave him citizenship in four countries.
April 14, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Load More

Alas, it came more than a half century after Nixon wanted to see it. And worse yet, it wasn’t about Nixon, America’s most Wannabe Irish president of all time. It was all about another American president who had a non-Irish name — but who, unlike Nixon, has unquestionably Irish ancestors: the Finnegans.

Joseph Robinette Biden’s maternal great-great-grandfather, Owen Finnegan, had toured Carlingford Castle to say farewell, just before departing for New York in 1849. And this week, Joe Biden toured the castle and declared: “It feels wonderful. It feels like I’m coming home.”

Despite being a guy with non-Irish names, Joe Biden has always been famously and unquestionably Irish. And as he spent last week in Ireland, basking in the glories of his Irishness, there were times when I was sure I could hear the bonkity-bonk of Richard Milhous Nixon spinning in frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, Nixon had been famously jealous of all things Kennedy Irish even before Jack Kennedy narrowly beat him in the 1960 presidential election. Even his White House staff loyalists talked about it as “The Old Man’s obsession.” Finally, in 1970, Nixon decided to do something about it. (And I was there to chronicle it.)

On Oct. 3, 1970, President Nixon ended a tour of European capitals by landing in Ireland where humongous presidential preparations had been made to help Nixon make history. Or, more precisely, remake his family history.

It wasn’t easy. No records had ever been found to document that Richard Milhous Nixon had any Irish ancestors — even though Nixon had long claimed to be Irish. So, frantic Nixon staff arranged for personnel from other U.S. embassies to be sent to Ireland to search. They found a few Quaker families that spelled their name “Milhouse.” Close enough.

They picked a bucolic setting in Timahoe, in County Kildare — and arranged for history to be made there. It was a quaint spot bounded by a woody hedge and an old rail fence, where some Irish Quakers were buried without fancy headstones.

Then the commemorators of history arrived to make the place fit for a history-making presidential visit. They sheared the woody hedge, tore down the old rail fence, and installed store-bought sod where the old grass had been. They hacked a grand bush and used the stump-top as a resting place for a temporary White House communications telephone. They built a gravel pathway that led to a new modern monument — a stone slab, tilted rakishly atop six pillars, engraved with an official confirmation none dare deny:

“In Memory of The Irish Quakers of Timahoe. Dedicated October 5, 1970 by Richard Milhous Nixon, President of the United States of America, Whose Maternal Ancestors Are Resting Here.”

Helicopters landed, America’s president emerged, a band played and the ceremony began. No Nixon relative could be found, so they brought in the next best thing. Mrs. Olive Goodbody, the historian of the Society of Friends in Ireland. She stepped to the microphone and handed Nixon replicas of documents showing that a man named Milhouse had lived there before departing for Pennsylvania well before the American Revolution. She proclaimed he was Nixon’s sixth great-grandfather.

Finally! A beaming Nixon thanked Mrs. Goodbody profusely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Half a world away, U.S. troops were pursuing the massive bombing and ground war in Vietnam. That day, their commander in chief declared that his mother and grandmother, both pacifists, would be proud of him for using U.S. troops in the pursuit of peace.

“I am a member of the Society of Friends and this cemetery is in the spot where once there was a church where the Society of Friends in Timahoe worshipped,” said Nixon (whose father was a Methodist). Then Nixon took it to the next level — talking about what it will mean if his military quest for peace succeeds.

More Opinion:
071319.op.wct.toon2.Perot.jpg
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: A spoiler alert for the 2024 presidential race
From the commentary: It’s hard to see how either Manchin or Hogan, or an even less well-known figure, can be anything but a “spoiler” in a race that — like the last two — seems likely to be dominated by attitudes toward Donald Trump.
April 13, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / The Dallas Morning News
Anti-Trump protesters outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
Columns
Froma Harrop: Free speech needs muscle
From the commentary: There has to be punishment with teeth. The prospect of getting kicked out of an elite law school could well have deterred the self-appointed censors.
April 13, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
A parent walks with their child from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Guns kill people. Zombie politicians see to it
From the commentary: When employers consider relocating, they may well look at numbers in addition to tax rates. They may include the number of gun deaths per 100,000 population — which is 3.7 in Massachusetts but 21.3 in Tennessee.
April 12, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 4, 2023
Columns
Cal Thomas: Trump unites, then divides
From the commentary: Letting voters decide Trump's fate might help restore some of the public's faith in the legal and political systems which are now in serious disrepair.
April 12, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Former U.S. President Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, in New York City
Columns
Susan Estrich: What the world has been waiting to hear
From the commentary: It disserves the interests of justice by putting a weak case first and raising questions of fairness and justice, which are difficult to answer.
April 11, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
US President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence
Columns
Lynn Schmidt: The Pence-Trump divide defines today's Republican Party conundrum
From the commentary: The road ahead for the GOP isn’t about making big decisions. The future is in the small choices, like a primary vote, that may have big consequences and may reveal themselves to be of crucial importance later.
April 11, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Lynn Schmidt / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
President Donald Trump, right, and Florida's governor Ron DeSantis hold a COVID-19 and storm preparedness roundtable in Belleair, Florida, July 31, 2020.
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Trump-DeSantis ticket in 2024 would be formidable team
From the commentary: And there have been shifts in DeSantis’s views of Trump lately that could smooth things over between the two power-hungry pols.
April 10, 2023 01:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg
Columns
Harry Litman: Don't underestimate the strengths of Alvin Bragg's case against Donald Trump
From the commentary: Here is where it's important that Bragg alleged an entire course of conduct — not just the Daniels payout but also a broader "scheme to boost [Trump's] election prospects" by squelching other potentially damaging stories.
April 10, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times
President Dwight Eisenhower
Columns
Andrew Bacevich: Dwight Eisenhower's misgivings about military power still ring true
From the commentary: In 1953, Eisenhower tallied up the costs exacted by the militarization of U.S. policy prompted by the onset of the Cold War.
April 08, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Bacevich / Tribune News Service
A church
Columns
Jerad Morey: Faith leaders help heal divided communities
From the commentary: To shore up the torn and tattered social fabric that serves as a foundation for our democracy, faith leaders and representatives from across America’s religious communities have a unique and important role to play: We can bring the healing needed in our nation at this time.
April 07, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Jerad Morey / The Fulcrum

“As one who happens to be of the Quaker faith, now holding the office of President of the United States,” Nixon said, “ … then I can truly say that I have lived up to what I think my ancestors, who worshipped in this place so many centuries ago, would have wanted one of theirs to be, if he ever got to the high office that I now hold.”

That was the day Nixon made history, his way. And if dishing the blarney (see also: Irish chutzpah) ever becomes a measure of ethnicity, that may become famous as the day when Irish Dick Nixon stood in Timahoe and finally out-Irished all the Kennedys combined.

Martin Schram, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist, author and TV documentary executive. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
A boy in a red sweatshirt and a boy in a gray sweatshirt are covered with mud.
Columns
Flood and mud season is here
April 17, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: We meet God in those around us
April 14, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Cows huddle up in the midst of a blizzard.
Columns
A hearty thank you to those who have made a miserable winter bearable
April 10, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
051722.S.WCT.YME base Dahlager.JPG
Prep
Baseball preview: YME has lots of experience
April 15, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Baseball preview: Cards start fresh in '23
April 15, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
042322.S.WCT.RCW base Carter Rice.JPG
Prep
Baseball preview: RCW Jaguars hope to up their batting average
April 15, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press