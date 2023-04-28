99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Matthew A. Winkler: The truth about the Biden economy

From the commentary: ... As political consultant James Carville will tell you, all those things are just a sideshow to the economy when it comes elections. The key for Biden is finding a way to get voters to ignore perception and focus on reality.

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 facility in Accokeek, Maryland, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 facility in Accokeek, Maryland, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
(Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
By Matthew A. Winkler / Bloomberg Opinion
Today at 9:29 AM

Now that President Joe Biden has announced he is seeking a second term in office, the most pressing question may be why? After all, every survey of public opinion finds the view of the U.S. economy is somewhere between dismal and dire.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
Republican presidential hopefuls make their pitch to evangelical voters at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-off in West Des Moines
Columns
Froma Harrop: Donald Trump's extremism on abortion cannot be hid
From the commentary:
April 27, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
People look at electric BMWs and Volkswagens on the test track at the Chicago Auto Show on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Columns
Charles J. Murray: EPA’s electric vehicle plan would hurt working-class car buyers
From the commentary: So now we have an EPA plan to solve this dilemma. It’s a fix for a century-old technology struggling toward prime time. By handicapping the competition, the plan could make it possible for the electric car to finally reach its five-year goal of glory.
April 27, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Charles J. Murray / Chicago Tribune
FILE PHOTO: French President Macron on state visit in China
Columns
Cal Thomas: This should not be surprising
From the commentary: Macron's rationale for raising the retirement age is that the French must work longer or else the pension budget will fall billions of euros into a deficit each year by the end of the decade. Again, this mirrors the trajectory of the U.S. Social Security and Medicare programs absent reform.
April 26, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Load More

What else would you expect in an era when perception drives the prevailing media narrative, feeding what seems like a never-ending doom loop of negativity when it comes to the economy? For all the griping, though, it’s worth remembering George Orwell's timeless assertion that the hardest thing to see is right in front of one's nose.

Start with the fact that the economy during Biden's 27 months in the White House witnessed the greatest and fastest recovery of gross domestic product in modern times, an experience unmatched by any administration in at least half a century, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That the U.S. has outperformed every major developed economy in recovering from a pandemic that claimed more than 1 million American lives should dispel any notion the 46th president inherited a situation that was anything remotely like his 12 post-World War II predecessors.

Growth in gross domestic product exceeding 3% is three times the average under Donald Trump, paving the way for record corporate earnings, the lowest corporate debt ratios, rising real incomes, surging homeowners' equity in real estate to go along with the lowest mortgage delinquency rate on record, and household checking accounts flush with some $5 trillion of cash. And, no, your 401K has not suffered under Biden; the benchmark S&P 500 Index is up 23% since the November 2020 election.

For all that, the labor market is the real star. No president since Lyndon Johnson can match Biden's record here. He has created the equivalent of six times more jobs than the last three Republican presidents combined. Some 824,000 jobs were created alone in the high-paying manufacturing sector amid the biggest commitment to rebuilding roads, airports, bridges and ports since the Eisenhower administration’s new national highways. We have a jobless rate that is the lowest in a peacetime economy since World War II, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Consider that unemployment is at all-time lows in 24 states and less than 3% in 21, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The unemployment rate for Blacks has never been lower, nor has the gap with the overall jobless rate been narrower.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be sure, the number of economists calling for a recession gets longer by the day as the Federal Reserve continues its unprecedented tightening of credit by raising interest rates to bring the rate of inflation back down to its 2% target. But while we wait — and wait — for the economic downturn that was deemed inevitable and imminent more than a year ago, the cost of living as measured by the Consumer Price Index has eased for nine consecutive months, to 4.99% in March from the recent high of 9.06% in June and is likely to drop to 3.2% by the end of this year, according to the average of 66 economist forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.

As cost pressures moderate, the economy is gaining momentum, with S&P Global’s flash composite purchasing managers index rising to 53.5 for April, the highest since May despite worries about an emerging “credit crunch” stemming from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. This is a direct repudiation of the economic doomsayers (who in their defense could still be proven right if Republicans in Congress refuse to raise the nation’s borrowing capacity that they increased three times with no trouble under Trump).

Biden will be hard pressed to build upon the unprecedented improvement in the federal budget deficit as a percentage of GDP — shrinking it to 5.52% from 15.6% — during his first two years in office as the effects of the pandemic abate and Republicans controlling the House oppose any new or higher taxes. But the deficit expanded every year under Trump and Democrats have a superior record pursuing balanced budgets: Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter cut the deficit by 2.4 percentage points and 1.1 points in their first two years, respectively, while it expanded 1.1 points under Trump, 1.3 points under George H.W. Bush, 1.7 points under Ronald Reagan, 3.7 points under Barack Obama and 4.5 points under George W. Bush, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

More Opinion:
News headlines on the impeachment trial of Donald Trump are displayed outside of the Fox headquarters on Feb. 9, 2021, in New York.
Columns
Melinda Henneberger: Fox News alert: Andrew Lester didn’t act alone, even if only he shot Ralph Yarl
From the commentary: If violent lyrics can inspire murder rather than merely reflecting it, and books about race and gender should be banned to prevent them from “indoctrinating kids to a dangerous ideology,” why wouldn’t watching hour after hour of terrifying stories about urban crime impact behavior?
April 26, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Henneberger / The Kansas City Star
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Jamie Stiehm: Missing 'DiFi' in the Senate: A Dilemma for Democrats
From the commentary: Back to Feinstein's plight. She proposed a temporary removal from the Judiciary committee. Republicans refused. She counted many as friends, but that time is past, DiFi, partisanship is all.
April 25, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  042523.op.wct.Stiehm.Diane
If a Texas judge’s interpretation of the 1873 Comstock Act stands, it could ban abortion even in states where it’s legal.
Columns
Aaron Tang: Would a nationwide abortion ban be constitutional?
From the commentary: Congress can — and should — repeal the 1873 act for many reasons. To the extent the law can be read to block access to safe medication used by pregnant people, it intrudes dangerously on private, medical decisions.
April 25, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Aaron Tang / Los Angeles Times
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Ron DeSantis 2024 campaign looks over before it’s even started
From the commentary: DeSantis hasn’t been impressive on the stump. His rather wooden delivery is a stark contrast to Trump’s bombast.
April 24, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
Brandon Johnson, Chicago mayor-elect
Columns
Cal Thomas: Promoting lawlessness in Chicago
From the commentary: Chicago voters are largely to blame for the mess in their city. They keep electing leaders like Brandon Johnson and Lori Lightfoot. Do they expect different outcomes?
April 22, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Abortion rights protestors
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf : The political impact of the abortion issue is clear
From the commentary: ... There is no confusion about the political impact of the overall abortion issue, after last year’s Supreme Court revocation of a woman’s right to choose.
April 22, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / Dallas Morning News
People take part in a "March for Queer & Trans Youth Autonomy" in Washington
Columns
Cal Thomas: Splitting the difference, or just splitting?
From the commentary: Today, the debate is about sports. Tomorrow it's anyone's guess when "off limits" will apply only to signs at a military base or construction site and nowhere else.
April 21, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
A photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Colin P. Clarke: How could a 21-year-old leak national security data without the Pentagon knowing?
From the commentary: The U.S. government needs to get to work on preventing future leaks and must do so immediately, with the same sense of urgency as other pressing national security threats.
April 21, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Colin P. Clarke / Los Angeles Times
Children playing in kindergarten
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Will our children have better lives than us? That's the wrong question.
From the commentary: Our children will travel their own path, and the decisions they make along the way will determine where the road leads.
April 20, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Beautiful luxury kitchen and dining room with view windows.
Columns
Froma Harrop: They're very rich but also very lonely
From the commentary: Everyone in Xanadu was miserable. We eventually learn that Kane's lifetime of unhappiness stemmed from a loss of affection in far more humble surroundings. ... It's surprising how lonely the rich can be.
April 20, 2023 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop

In addition to jobs, Biden also stands alone when it comes to the manufacturing revival, much of it in the Republican-controlled states whose senators and representatives voted against legislation enabling companies to spend billions of dollars on new projects as they benefit from government subsidies. The reason why the U.S. is experiencing a manufacturing boom is because of the Infrastructure, Chips and Inflation Reduction Acts voted into law during his first two years in office. Bloomberg News reported last week that renewable power developers alone have already invested more than $150 billion in large clean energy projects over just eight months, surpassing the total over the five preceding years.

Sure, there is much to criticize the Biden administration about, from the crisis at the southern border to the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan and other foreign policy missteps. But as political consultant James Carville will tell you, all those things are just a sideshow to the economy when it comes elections. The key for Biden is finding a way to get voters to ignore perception and focus on reality.

Shin Pei assisted with this commentary. Matthew A. Winkler, editor in chief emeritus of Bloomberg News, writes about markets.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com/opinion. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Gratitude for time with a friend
April 28, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
A cat stands by a door.
Columns
The secret life of a spoiled farm cat
April 24, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A diverse world exists outside our bubbles
April 21, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Alexandria dominates Willmar, 7-0
April 27, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats boys, Litchfield Dragons girls take home team titles
April 27, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater Warriors fall to St. Cloud, 10-1
April 27, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott