99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Noah Feldman: With Trump's federal prosecution, timing is everything

From the commentary: A former president, a leading candidate for the presidency, has been charged criminally in a case where he is, statistically speaking, very likely to be convicted. From here on out, it’s all new ground.

Donald Trump
Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a round of golf at his Turnberry course on May 2, 2023, in Turnberry, Scotland.
(Robert Perry/Getty Images/TNS)
By Noah Feldman / Bloomberg Opinion
Today at 9:20 AM

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on federal charges, catapulting the U.S. into new legal and constitutional territory. What this means for democracy and for the 2024 presidential race I’ll leave for others to explore. Legally, the two key issues for Trump’s future are, obviously, whether Trump is convicted and whether he wins the presidency. Less obviously, the timing matters a lot.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
Cal Thomas commentary
Columns
Cal Thomas: Soft vs. hard bigotry
From the commentary: Indeed it is, and it's also a far more subtle and less observable form of racism. If a Black child is told, overtly or covertly, he or she cannot succeed in life, many will internalize that message.
June 10, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Harold Varner III of RangeGoats GC at LIV Golf Invitational
Columns
Adam Minter: PGA merger with LIV Golf is only the beginning
From the commentary: The PGA isn’t alone in its willingness to do business with countries that have troubling human rights records. In recent years, both the NBA and the WTA have accommodated China’s political prerogatives after high-profile standoffs over human rights.
June 10, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Adam Minter / Bloomberg Opinion
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Anatomy of one person's insanity
From the commentary: Perhaps it was because her story was increasingly looking like 100% baloney. Perhaps it was all the lies popping out of her biography. Perhaps it was her gushing over the magnificent virility of Vladimir Putin, his love of animals, his gentleness combined with strength.
June 09, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Load More

No doubt his lawyers will aim to delay the trial as long as possible. But it is almost certain that Trump will now be tried criminally in the midst of his presidential run. He will make bail, so he won’t be in jail. And he can keep running regardless of the charges against him. In fact, he can keep running even if he is convicted and sitting in a jail cell — Eugene v. Debs did that in 1920.

If Trump is elected and takes office before his trial reaches a verdict, he will be able to dismiss the federal charges against himself, because under the Constitution, the Department of Justice answers to the sitting president. (State charges, like those filed in New York and those expected to be filed in Georgia, would remain in place, because they aren’t under federal authority and Trump can’t dismiss them.)

If, however, Trump is convicted in federal court before he takes office — which isn’t totally out of the question, timing-wise — then we would be in uncharted territory. Nothing in the Constitution says a convicted felon can’t be president. Trump would certainly attempt to pardon himself. But according to many constitutional scholars (including me, writing years ago), he can’t. The Supreme Court would then have to decide whether the self-pardon was effective. If the justices said yes, Trump would go free. If they said no, Trump would have to serve out his sentence.

If Trump were convicted but got minimal or zero prison time, his presidency could proceed as normal — or as normal as such a thing possibly could be. The judiciary is not going to want to block the choice of the American people to make a convicted Donald Trump their president, so you could imagine the courts going for a minimal sentence that wouldn’t interfere with his ability to serve as president.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Trump were imprisoned, we would face the unprecedented question of whether and how a president could do his job from within a federal penitentiary. One possibility, which admittedly sounds like the premise for a bad Hollywood comedy, is that a court would agree to put Trump under house arrest — in the White House. That wouldn’t be very much punishment for most people. For Trump, it would mean he couldn’t travel, which could arguably impede foreign-policy making, but not so much that he couldn’t govern. (It would also presumably mean he couldn’t play golf.)

Failing that sort of a compromise, a convicted, sentenced Trump would have to serve as president from inside prison. We have no idea how that would work. The Constitution is silent on the imprisonment of a president.

Arguably, Trump’s powers could be given to the vice president under the 25th Amendment, if invoked by the vice president and voted on by a majority of the cabinet. Under the amendment’s language, what’s required is a written statement that the president is unable to discharge the duties of his office. It doesn’t say that he is unable to discharge him because he is ill. You could imagine that being in federal prison would count as proof of inability to discharge the job.

The 25th Amendment could be used, I suppose, with Trump’s agreement — although it is hard to imagine that as a matter of Trump’s personal psychology. If Trump cooperated, however, the vice president could do his job until he was released from prison.

If Trump did not agree to relinquish his powers while in prison, then the 25th Amendment would send the issue to both houses of Congress, where it would take a two-thirds in both chambers to hand Trump’s powers to his vice president.

More Opinion:
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 9, 2023
Columns
Dave Anderson: How America gets to a new center
From the commentary: The president will need to help steer a new centrist legislative agenda, but ultimately it is Congress that will be the driving force of this transformation because Congress, not the president, makes laws.
June 09, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Dave Anderson / The Fulcrum
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 8, 2023
Columns
Cal Thomas: Donald Trump just never changes his act
From the commentary: People like me who rationalized that a vote for Trump was a vote for his policies and not his corrosive personality made the political equivalent of a bargain with the Devil. ... As did so many others, I bought into the view that Trump was better than the Democratic alternatives.
June 08, 2023 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Louise Aronson: Biden, Feinstein, Trump — how do we know when our leaders are too old?
From the commentary: We are the generations that get to reap the benefits of the human race’s new longevity. With that privilege comes a responsibility to evolve our ideas about aging and adapt societal norms, structures and policies to optimize work and well-being across the lifespan.
June 08, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Louise Aronson / Los Angeles Times
Drag show
Columns
Froma Harrop: It seems impossible to embarrass the right
From the commentary: In his 70-page ruling, Judge Thomas Parker called the Tennessee anti-drag queen law "unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad."
June 07, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Ron DeSantis
Columns
Jean Guerrero: DeSantis and Trump compete to take the most extreme stance on immigration
From the commentary: At the core of the GOP's ever-expanding multiverse of scapegoats are immigrant communities, who represent a real threat to white male minority rule. The GOP has proved it's just getting started with persecution of them.
June 07, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Jean Guerrero / Los Angeles Times
Graduating seniors toss their caps high into the air following the Willmar High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Hey graduates, winning at life means doing what you love — not just what you're good at
From the commentary: Whatever you're good at, or not good at, is going to change throughout life. You can't make major decisions based on aptitude. You're better off picking a job that doesn't feel like work. Then you won't mind putting in the effort to be great at what you love doing.
June 06, 2023 01:08 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Election 2020
Columns
David Mills: The president America needs (is not Trump or Biden)
From the commentary: A few days ago, after reading through lots of news about current American politics, I came upon Havel's memoir "To the Castle and Back" in a thrift store. Fifty pages in, I thought, "Why can't we have a president like this?"
June 06, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  David Mills / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Solar panels file photo
Columns
Froma Harrop: Taxing clean energy: What is wrong with these people?
From the commentary: Last year, over a third of the country's clean-power projects were in Texas. One reason, ironically, is that Texas is a low-regulation state that lets people easily build things. Plus, it has loads of open land swept by mighty winds.
June 05, 2023 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Joe Biden
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: McCarthy declares victory, but Biden may be the real winner
From the commentary: Joe Biden has staked a substantial degree of his presidency on showing that he can work across the bitter partisan boundaries of recent years, already producing the massive bipartisan infrastructure law and measures to spur domestic chip production and protect the health of veterans.
June 05, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / The Dallas Morning News
U.S. Supreme Court
Columns
Larry Goldstone: Supreme Court math: 3x3=5
From the commentary: Whether public pressure can alter the course of the current Supreme Court is not at all a certainty. But with the justices serving with impunity for life, for those who wish to oppose this nation reversing the painful and tortuous progress it has made in moving toward the ideals it claims to espouse, there is little choice but to try.
June 03, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Larry Goldstone / The Fulcrum

There are some technical issues here, to be sure. The 25th Amendment requires the existence of a cabinet. If Trump were to be imprisoned after his election but before his new cabinet could be confirmed, things could get messy. If the 25th were invoked by the remaining members of Biden’s cabinet, Trump would certainly fire them. That could lead to a failure of the amendment, because it would raise the question of whether Trump’s firing of those cabinet officers was effective given his nominal “incapacity.”

All these scenarios sound far-fetched, I know. But so is the situation we now found ourselves in: A former president, a leading candidate for the presidency, has been charged criminally in a case where he is, statistically speaking, very likely to be convicted. From here on out, it’s all new ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com/opinion. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
North Dakota's most common tick is the American dog tick, also known as the woodtick. Wikipedia Commons
Columns
Wood ticks make my skin crawl
June 12, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A picture of what church is meant to be
June 09, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Soybean harvest
Columns
Good reasons for the many seasons in area ag
June 09, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Baseball roundup
Prep
Baseball: BBE Jaguars, YME Sting face top seeds at state
June 11, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield junior Blake Aller, middle, pulls away from Mankato East's Aaron Stewart, right, and Red Wing's Thomas Lamkin during the boys 200-meter dash finals at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Winning surge for Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller
June 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore Lauren Eilers reaches the finish line of the girls 4x400-meter relay at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field championships, Saturday, June 10, 2023
June 11, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Area athletes compete at the Class A state track and field championships
June 10, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne