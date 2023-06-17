Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Robin Abcarian: Chris Christie won't win, but at least he's speaking truth to Trump

From the commentary:

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks during a New Hampshire Town Hall at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, on June 6, 2023.
(Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
By Robin Abcarian / Los Angeles Times
Today at 9:48 AM

Out of the miasma of Republican denial, a bold truth-teller has emerged.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
Joe Biden
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Biden’s plan to tax people for money that isn’t money
From the commentary: The catastrophe was averted because the debt limit was dropped by way of a compromise between Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy who persuaded Biden to reduce some significant costs. What we need now is compromises that adjust taxes and spending in accordance with reason and reality on both sides of the aisle and a new president in 2024 unlike Biden, Trump or the previously cited sagacious senator who broke spending records as a president.
June 15, 2023 01:25 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose
Donald Trump
Columns
Cal Thomas: The challenge of the Trump indictment
From the commentary: Trump has brought many of his legal troubles on himself by his attitude and behavior. Still, his supporters and even some of his Democratic detractors, realize prosecuting a former president could bring serious consequences to the country and future presidents.
June 14, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
OPED-CALMES-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Jackie Calmes: The last gasps of the party of Reagan
From the commentary: When candidates for president are mired in single digits in the polls, it can't hurt for them to wrap themselves in the mantle of a party icon. But it won't help them either. Reaganism is the past. The Republican Party shows no signs of going back — and certainly not in time for the 2024 primaries.
June 14, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Jackie Calmes / Los Angeles Times
Load More

Of course, he doesn't stand a rat's chance of winning his party's presidential nomination, but former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie should be celebrated for calling out former President Donald Trump.

On the eve of Trump's second arraignment — this time on federal charges — his former buddy and current 2024 opponent trash-talked him with zest during a CNN town hall Monday.

No insult Christie leveled at Trump was quite as poetic as his description last week of the former president as "a lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog." He also called Trump "a child," "completely self-centered, completely self-consumed," "a three-time loser," a "loser, loser, loser," and "victim me, poor me."

ADVERTISEMENT

In the current GOP orthodoxy, Christie's honesty is apostasy.

And yet his performance, I daresay, brought a touch of sanity to an otherwise delusional Republican presidential field.

Folks like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence have been reluctant to take on the former guy, who continues to dominate the polls regardless of his mounting legal woes.

Some of the Republican presidential candidates can't even bring themselves to utter Trump's name. A recent Iowa gathering of some Republican candidates, said Christie, was a case in point.

"It was like he was Voldemort from 'Harry Potter,'" Christie said. "Like, nobody wanted to mention his name. Like, say his name, man, say his name! Right? I mean, how do you beat someone if you won't talk about them? How do you beat them if you won't distinguish yourself from them?"

Maybe they don't want to distinguish themselves from Trump. Maybe each is praying that Trump's candidacy implodes, opening the way for him- or herself as the Trump alternative.

"A number of Republicans have been reluctant to talk about the substance of actually what's in [the indictment]," noted CNN host Anderson Cooper.

"I hadn't noticed," Christie replied dryly. "How about you decide who is the most honest, forthright leader who has common sense and will put you first, and let's put that person behind the desk in the Oval Office?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking boxes of classified documents in violation of the Presidential Records Act, then trying to keep them away from federal officials who subpoenaed them and inducing others to lie, said Christie, "is inexcusable in my opinion for someone who wants to be president of the United States."

As for the tiresome Republican refrain that President Biden has "weaponized" the Department of Justice against Trump, Christie, a former federal prosecutor was brusque: "You know, look, I don't think so. This evidence looks pretty damning. … How about blame him? He did it."

If Trump had simply returned the boxes, said Christie, "none of this would have happened. He is saying, 'I am more important than the country. These are my papers.' This is vanity run amok, ego run amok."

And if the "angry and vengeful" Trump were to be reelected, Christie said, you can bet the rerun will be uglier than the original. A second Trump term would be "all about him settling scores with everybody who he thinks wasn't perfectly nice to him."

In 2018, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson authored the withering critique "Everything Trump Touches Dies." Trump's friendship with Christie is no exception.

Christie supported Trump early on after he dropped out of the 2016 nominating contest, and helped Trump prep for his presidential debates that year and in 2020. (Christie nearly died after contracting COVID-19 from Trump during a 2020 debate prep session. Trump had not disclosed to Christie that he had tested positive that morning before the prep had begun and, Christie alleged Monday, later told reporters that Christie gave it to him.)

Christie's breaking point with Trump came when the president stood behind the presidential seal in the wee hours after polls closed in November 2020 and declared himself the winner. CNN played the clip for the town hall audience: "This is a fraud on the American public," Trump said. "This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election."

Of course, no one knew who won the election at that point. It was far too early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, Christie said, behaved like a schoolchild who came home with a bad grade and blamed the teacher, or the kid sitting next to him for distracting him.

"It's a child's reaction," he said, "and I beg you to think about this. Don't allow the showmanship to obscure the facts. The facts are he lost to Joe Biden."

The town hall wasn't all Trump bashing, as refreshing as that was.

More Opinion:
Nikki Haley
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Nikki Haley could make the Republican Party human again
From the commentary: That's something for Republicans to keep in mind as the 2024 GOP presidential field takes shape. Already, there are 10 candidates officially vying for their party's nomination.
June 13, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
A sign is posted in front of a building on the Google campus on Jan. 31, 2022 in Mountain View, California.
Columns
Rod Sims and Anya Schiffrin: Making Google and Meta pay for news they profit from
From the commentary: This is a critical time for journalism. News organizations are struggling to stay alive while huge internet platforms that benefit financially from journalism are freeloading from content providers. This imbalance is a serious threat to information in any free society.
June 13, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Rod Sims and Anya Schiffrin / Los Angeles Times
US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters about the continued debt ceiling negotiations before boarding Air Force One as he departs from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 13, 2023.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Joe Biden has found his footing
From the commentary: Stand up for Joe Biden. Carefully, of course. There's really not much you can do when you're old to prove that you're not too old. Ronald Reagan did well by dismissing it with a joke, promising not to make an issue of his opponent's youth or inexperience.
June 12, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Donald Trump
Columns
Noah Feldman: With Trump's federal prosecution, timing is everything
From the commentary: A former president, a leading candidate for the presidency, has been charged criminally in a case where he is, statistically speaking, very likely to be convicted. From here on out, it’s all new ground.
June 12, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Noah Feldman / Bloomberg Opinion
Cal Thomas commentary
Columns
Cal Thomas: Soft vs. hard bigotry
From the commentary: Indeed it is, and it's also a far more subtle and less observable form of racism. If a Black child is told, overtly or covertly, he or she cannot succeed in life, many will internalize that message.
June 10, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Harold Varner III of RangeGoats GC at LIV Golf Invitational
Columns
Adam Minter: PGA merger with LIV Golf is only the beginning
From the commentary: The PGA isn’t alone in its willingness to do business with countries that have troubling human rights records. In recent years, both the NBA and the WTA have accommodated China’s political prerogatives after high-profile standoffs over human rights.
June 10, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Adam Minter / Bloomberg Opinion
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Anatomy of one person's insanity
From the commentary: Perhaps it was because her story was increasingly looking like 100% baloney. Perhaps it was all the lies popping out of her biography. Perhaps it was her gushing over the magnificent virility of Vladimir Putin, his love of animals, his gentleness combined with strength.
June 09, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 9, 2023
Columns
Dave Anderson: How America gets to a new center
From the commentary: The president will need to help steer a new centrist legislative agenda, but ultimately it is Congress that will be the driving force of this transformation because Congress, not the president, makes laws.
June 09, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Dave Anderson / The Fulcrum
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 8, 2023
Columns
Cal Thomas: Donald Trump just never changes his act
From the commentary: People like me who rationalized that a vote for Trump was a vote for his policies and not his corrosive personality made the political equivalent of a bargain with the Devil. ... As did so many others, I bought into the view that Trump was better than the Democratic alternatives.
June 08, 2023 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Louise Aronson: Biden, Feinstein, Trump — how do we know when our leaders are too old?
From the commentary: We are the generations that get to reap the benefits of the human race’s new longevity. With that privilege comes a responsibility to evolve our ideas about aging and adapt societal norms, structures and policies to optimize work and well-being across the lifespan.
June 08, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Louise Aronson / Los Angeles Times

Christie refused to step into the culture wars muck, telling Cooper that states should make up their own minds about abortion. He disavowed his previous position that no one "needs" assault weapons, saying that it's not a matter of "need," it's a matter of what the 2nd Amendment allows. He gave a remarkably sensitive answer about drug addiction and incarceration — telling a woman with a troubled son that addiction is a disease requiring treatment, not a moral failing.

Which is probably why he's polling at only about 1% among likely Republican voters.

In today's GOP, speaking truth to Trump is unforgivable. Necessary, if the party is to regain its sanity, but unforgivable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robin Abcarian is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Young people offer profound insight into church
June 16, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
guineapigs.JPEG
Columns
Dolly and Penny the pandemic pets are still going strong three years later
June 16, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
North Dakota's most common tick is the American dog tick, also known as the woodtick. Wikipedia Commons
Columns
Wood ticks make my skin crawl
June 12, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.005.jpg
Prep
State Class AA golf: NLS takes home a good experience at state
June 14, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne