99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Rod Sims and Anya Schiffrin: Making Google and Meta pay for news they profit from

From the commentary: This is a critical time for journalism. News organizations are struggling to stay alive while huge internet platforms that benefit financially from journalism are freeloading from content providers. This imbalance is a serious threat to information in any free society.

A sign is posted in front of a building on the Google campus on Jan. 31, 2022 in Mountain View, California.
A sign is posted in front of a building on the Google campus on Jan. 31, 2022 in Mountain View, California.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)<br/><br/><br/>
By Rod Sims and Anya Schiffrin / Los Angeles Times
Today at 9:25 AM

The California Assembly recently voted in favor of journalism by supporting the proposed California Journalism Preservation Act (Assembly Bill 886), which would require social media companies to pay a “usage fee” to publishers for the news content that the platforms benefit from. The publishers, in turn, would have to spend at least 70% of the fees they receive on journalists or support staff. The money would come out of the platforms’ advertising revenue and the amount would be determined by arbitration.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg
More Commentary:
US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters about the continued debt ceiling negotiations before boarding Air Force One as he departs from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 13, 2023.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Joe Biden has found his footing
From the commentary: Stand up for Joe Biden. Carefully, of course. There's really not much you can do when you're old to prove that you're not too old. Ronald Reagan did well by dismissing it with a joke, promising not to make an issue of his opponent's youth or inexperience.
June 12, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Donald Trump
Columns
Noah Feldman: With Trump's federal prosecution, timing is everything
From the commentary: A former president, a leading candidate for the presidency, has been charged criminally in a case where he is, statistically speaking, very likely to be convicted. From here on out, it’s all new ground.
June 12, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Noah Feldman / Bloomberg Opinion
Cal Thomas commentary
Columns
Cal Thomas: Soft vs. hard bigotry
From the commentary: Indeed it is, and it's also a far more subtle and less observable form of racism. If a Black child is told, overtly or covertly, he or she cannot succeed in life, many will internalize that message.
June 10, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Load More

The bill now goes before the state Senate. By passing the law, California would be just one of many jurisdictions looking to emulate Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code, developed by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which became law in 2021. Canada’s equivalent will likely become law in a few months and now governments in Britain, Brazil, Indonesia, New Zealand, South Africa and Switzerland are all considering similar laws.

Around the world, many journalism outlets are in crisis with advertising revenues plummeting while Google and Meta use their news content to attract users — and advertising dollars — without paying for it. Attempts by media companies to receive some payment for their work have gone nowhere for years. Australia’s groundbreaking law directly addresses this bargaining power imbalance.

We now have two years of Australian experience to learn from. The estimated payout to Australian publishers has been well over $140 million each year, with both small and large media organizations benefiting from that revenue source. Google has formed commercial arrangements with virtually all qualifying media outlets, while Meta has completed deals with outlets employing some 85% of Australian journalists.

A review of the news bargaining code by the Australian Treasury department in late 2022 deemed the code a success. Hundreds of new jobs have been created, with employment data showing a 46% increase in job ads for journalists. For example, the Guardian Australia added 50 journalists, bringing its newsroom total to 150. Journalism professors also say that more of their students are getting hired and some job vacancies are going unfilled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opponents of the Australian law argued that most of the money would go to the largest media outlets. That is, of course, true since those organizations employ the most journalists and produce the most news used by Google and Meta. But small media groups have benefited enormously from the law, just as small media groups will in California. Country Press Australia, which represents 160 very small publications, has been able to negotiate excellent deals for its members with both Google and Meta, which will help underwrite their prosperity.

Another argument put forward by opponents is that Google and Meta do not always advertise against media content. That is not the point; media content attracts users to the platforms where they can see advertisements.

Google search would be far less useful if it did not offer users access to media content ranging from the best new movies to court cases to COVID-19. By showing the headline and a few lines of news in Google search, Google skims off the most valuable part of the news without sharing the monetary benefits with news outlets. And imagine how much less useful your daily Facebook feed would be with no journalist-produced news content at all.

Opponents of the law have also argued that it could benefit media organizations that traffic in misinformation or biased reporting. But laws should not choose one outlet over another. Australia has four large media companies, many medium-sized companies and a huge number of smaller media outlets. They all benefited from deals with Google and nearly all benefited from Meta deals. Journalism as a whole was the winner.

Meta has threatened to block all news from Facebook if the California law passes, just as it did in Australia for a week before backing down. Facebook blocked Australian news in early 2021 during the COVID pandemic and bush fire season which prevented potentially lifesaving news getting out. The popular backlash against Facebook was swift.

More Opinion:
Harold Varner III of RangeGoats GC at LIV Golf Invitational
Columns
Adam Minter: PGA merger with LIV Golf is only the beginning
From the commentary: The PGA isn’t alone in its willingness to do business with countries that have troubling human rights records. In recent years, both the NBA and the WTA have accommodated China’s political prerogatives after high-profile standoffs over human rights.
June 10, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Adam Minter / Bloomberg Opinion
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Anatomy of one person's insanity
From the commentary: Perhaps it was because her story was increasingly looking like 100% baloney. Perhaps it was all the lies popping out of her biography. Perhaps it was her gushing over the magnificent virility of Vladimir Putin, his love of animals, his gentleness combined with strength.
June 09, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 9, 2023
Columns
Dave Anderson: How America gets to a new center
From the commentary: The president will need to help steer a new centrist legislative agenda, but ultimately it is Congress that will be the driving force of this transformation because Congress, not the president, makes laws.
June 09, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Dave Anderson / The Fulcrum
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 8, 2023
Columns
Cal Thomas: Donald Trump just never changes his act
From the commentary: People like me who rationalized that a vote for Trump was a vote for his policies and not his corrosive personality made the political equivalent of a bargain with the Devil. ... As did so many others, I bought into the view that Trump was better than the Democratic alternatives.
June 08, 2023 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Louise Aronson: Biden, Feinstein, Trump — how do we know when our leaders are too old?
From the commentary: We are the generations that get to reap the benefits of the human race’s new longevity. With that privilege comes a responsibility to evolve our ideas about aging and adapt societal norms, structures and policies to optimize work and well-being across the lifespan.
June 08, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Louise Aronson / Los Angeles Times
Drag show
Columns
Froma Harrop: It seems impossible to embarrass the right
From the commentary: In his 70-page ruling, Judge Thomas Parker called the Tennessee anti-drag queen law "unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad."
June 07, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Ron DeSantis
Columns
Jean Guerrero: DeSantis and Trump compete to take the most extreme stance on immigration
From the commentary: At the core of the GOP's ever-expanding multiverse of scapegoats are immigrant communities, who represent a real threat to white male minority rule. The GOP has proved it's just getting started with persecution of them.
June 07, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Jean Guerrero / Los Angeles Times
Graduating seniors toss their caps high into the air following the Willmar High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Hey graduates, winning at life means doing what you love — not just what you're good at
From the commentary: Whatever you're good at, or not good at, is going to change throughout life. You can't make major decisions based on aptitude. You're better off picking a job that doesn't feel like work. Then you won't mind putting in the effort to be great at what you love doing.
June 06, 2023 01:08 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Election 2020
Columns
David Mills: The president America needs (is not Trump or Biden)
From the commentary: A few days ago, after reading through lots of news about current American politics, I came upon Havel's memoir "To the Castle and Back" in a thrift store. Fifty pages in, I thought, "Why can't we have a president like this?"
June 06, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  David Mills / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Solar panels file photo
Columns
Froma Harrop: Taxing clean energy: What is wrong with these people?
From the commentary: Last year, over a third of the country's clean-power projects were in Texas. One reason, ironically, is that Texas is a low-regulation state that lets people easily build things. Plus, it has loads of open land swept by mighty winds.
June 05, 2023 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop

This is a critical time for journalism. News organizations are struggling to stay alive while huge internet platforms that benefit financially from journalism are freeloading from content providers. This imbalance is a serious threat to information in any free society.

The California Journalism Preservation Act, like the Australian law, is a vital piece of legislation that will help keep journalism sustainable.

Rod Sims, a professor at Australian National University, was chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission when the News Media Bargaining Code was being formulated and enacted. Anya Schiffrin is the director of the Technology, Media, and Communications specialization at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. This commentary is the columnist's opinion. Send feedback to: opinion@wctrib.com.

©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
North Dakota's most common tick is the American dog tick, also known as the woodtick. Wikipedia Commons
Columns
Wood ticks make my skin crawl
June 12, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A picture of what church is meant to be
June 09, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Soybean harvest
Columns
Good reasons for the many seasons in area ag
June 09, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
YME senior Bryce Sneller locks in on a pitch during a Section 3A playoff game against RTR on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Yankee Field in Milroy.
Prep
State baseball: YME, BBE relish underdog role
June 12, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS senior Nixon Harrier hits an approach shot on hole No. 18 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Boys golf: NLS Wildcats back at state with younger, more relaxed lineup
June 12, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball roundup
Prep
Baseball: BBE Jaguars, YME Sting face top seeds at state
June 11, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield junior Blake Aller, middle, pulls away from Mankato East's Aaron Stewart, right, and Red Wing's Thomas Lamkin during the boys 200-meter dash finals at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Winning surge for Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller
June 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown