Ruben Navarrette: Hey graduates, winning at life means doing what you love — not just what you're good at

From the commentary: Whatever you're good at, or not good at, is going to change throughout life. You can't make major decisions based on aptitude. You're better off picking a job that doesn't feel like work. Then you won't mind putting in the effort to be great at what you love doing.

Graduating seniors toss their caps high into the air following the Willmar High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Opinion by Ruben Navarrette and Ruben Navarrette
Today at 1:08 PM

SAN DIEGO — Follow your passion. And the rest of the pieces will fall into place.

That's long been considered good advice for college graduates, and it's a common refrain at commencement ceremonies this time of year.

Ruben Navarrete column logo
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
In fact, "follow your passion" has been my standard counsel to young people for the past 20 years. I've included it in commencement speeches I've delivered at colleges and universities, as well as in the unsolicited advice I pass along to my children, nieces and nephews.

Following one's passion doesn't mean falling into poverty. If you love doing something, you're going to be willing to dedicate the thousands of hours needed to become really good at it. And if you're really good at something, you're likely to be well compensated for doing it.

Yet lately, some people are worried this advice may have backfired. A group of researchers looked at what are often thought to be competing types of advice (i.e., follow your passion vs. follow the money) and examined how they affected career choices. Their findings — recently published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology — suggested that letting passion be your guide perpetuates gender stereotypes and increases wage disparities between men and women. When asked to follow their passion, women chose hypothetical jobs in the arts or health care, while men picked careers in science and business. But when the researchers asked respondents to pick jobs based strictly on salary, the women were more likely to pick STEM careers.

Then there is the view of Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at the New York University Stern School of Business and a serial entrepreneur.

Galloway, who is also a podcaster and best-selling author, thinks that the advice to follow one's passion is misguided and simplistic. He also fears that it can be harmful, because young people are likely to find it difficult to make a living if they pursue an impractical career.

"Most young people conflate passion with what they find entertaining," the professor said during a recent appearance on "The Michael Smerconish Program" on SiriusXM radio.

And just because someone likes doing something doesn't mean they're good at it. A person could love playing pickleball and still be terrible at it.

Galloway believes a better strategy is for young people to find something they're already good at and then grow to love it over time.

As he sees it, achieving success starts with "using your 20s to workshop something and find out what you're good at, and then investing the requisite thousands of hours and perseverance to become great at it." And once you've become great at something, he insists, all the benefits of being great — "camaraderie, economic security . . . prestige" — will make you passionate about that something.

Galloway is a smart guy with sharp insights on various issues, including societal stressors on young men and the adjustments companies need to make to succeed in a post-pandemic era. It's not often that he is wrong. So it's worth savoring the moment. Because this time, he's way off base.

Call me a romantic. But the kind of thinking Galloway advocates sounds like surrender. In fact, if we were giving romantic advice, this would be like telling someone it's not important to love the person you intend to marry. In time, the argument goes, you will learn to love them. What kind of life is that?

Another example: I had a friend in high school who became an accountant because he was good at math. I spent my 20s listening to him tell me how much he hated being an accountant. He didn't feel successful. Eventually, my friend found his way to another line of work that left him more fulfilled.

On the Smerconish program, Galloway noted that colleges and universities often invite billionaires to speak at commencement.

"When people tell you to follow your passion, it means they're already rich," he said.

Like most journalists, I'm not rich. But I will continue to tell young people to follow their passion.

Whatever you're good at, or not good at, is going to change throughout life. You can't make major decisions based on aptitude. You're better off picking a job that doesn't feel like work. Then you won't mind putting in the effort to be great at what you love doing.

None of this is easy. Choosing the road less traveled is always hard. If it weren't, there would be a lot more footprints on that path.

This commentary is Ruben Navarrette's opinion. He can be reached at ruben@wctrib.com.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

