Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Ruben Navarrette: My old friend Tavis Smiley and I agree - and disagree - about affirmative action

From the commentary, "At the time, one of the hot issues was affirmative action. Today, that subject is still driving a national argument, even though many people don't have the foggiest idea what the term means."

Bonus cartoon on affirmative action for July 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action.
John Darkow/Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by Ruben Navarrette and Ruben Navarrette
Today at 11:40 AM

SAN DIEGO — Radio host Tavis Smiley and I agree on 9 out of 10 issues. After we've spent nearly 30 years in each other's lives, who could have guessed the 10th issue would be affirmative action?

Ruben Navarrete column logo
Ruben Navarrete column logo
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
More Ruben Navarrette:
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: With ignorant, inflammatory tweet, Kennedy Jr. fails his first immigration test
From the commentary: Still, Bobby had a magical connection to everyday Americans. Journalist Jack Newfield wrote in his book "Robert Kennedy: A Memoir" that Kennedy identified with the powerless because he lived in the shadow of older siblings and felt ignored in the family hierarchy.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
3613210+college.jpg
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: I'm ready for affirmative action in college admissions to end
From the commentara: For Latinos and African Americans, the road to college has always been bumpy. We've had to work twice as hard to get half the credit. What would a world without affirmative action look like? Probably a lot like it does now.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Nikki Haley
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Nikki Haley could make the Republican Party human again
From the commentary: That's something for Republicans to keep in mind as the 2024 GOP presidential field takes shape. Already, there are 10 candidates officially vying for their party's nomination.
Jun 13
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Graduating seniors toss their caps high into the air following the Willmar High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Hey graduates, winning at life means doing what you love — not just what you're good at
From the commentary: Whatever you're good at, or not good at, is going to change throughout life. You can't make major decisions based on aptitude. You're better off picking a job that doesn't feel like work. Then you won't mind putting in the effort to be great at what you love doing.
Jun 6
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Load More

Not the two young men who, in 1994, were hired by ABC News Radio in Los Angeles to host a nightly talk show. The 20-somethings in baseball caps got the gig because they were overachievers, superb communicators and hard workers.

There was also the fact that, as George Green, then-general manager of KABC, crassly told the Los Angeles Times: "We thought it would be an interesting, novel thing to have a black and a Hispanic discussing all the issues — not just generational issues, but what's going on in the community."

At the time, one of the hot issues was affirmative action. Today, that subject is still driving a national argument, even though many people don't have the foggiest idea what the term means.

I asked Tavis for his definition.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a corrective program for past, and enduring, injustices," he said. "It's an attempt to right a wrong. It allows people of color - in my case, African Americans - to be ushered into the room. You have to be qualified. But affirmative action gets you into that space."

For me and many other Latinos, the value of affirmative action isn't wrapped up in the past. It's about the future. It is estimated that, by 2042, Whites will be a statistical minority in the United States. So it's not a bad thing that your kid goes to college with people of color.

Yet, there are other ways to achieve diversity. Affirmative action — created by an executive order from President John F. Kennedy in 1961 — has overstayed its welcome by about three decades.

Tavis disagrees.

"Black people lag far behind in every single leading-economic-indicator category," he said. "So I get bothered by people, respectfully, who want to look at the clock but not the data. The data suggests that the clock has not run out on the need for affirmative action."

Recently, the six conservative Supreme Court justices - several of whom had, over the years, expressed contempt for taking race into account in college admissions — disregarded the facts and the law and instead let politics be their guide in striking down the practice.

A conservative activist group, Students for Fair Admissions, had sued Harvard and the University of North Carolina, alleging discrimination against Asian Americans.

The plaintiffs failed to show discriminatory intent or disparate impact. There is no conspiracy to keep Asians out of college because they're seen as inferior. Besides, many beat the odds; at Harvard, Asian Americans account for nearly 30% of the Class of 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affirmative-action debate is surreal for African Americans and Latinos, many of whom still fight for opportunities.

That includes those two guys in the baseball caps. In the 1990s, the cohort of talk radio hosts was almost entirely White males. Today, it's pretty much the same.

Smiley is now a co-owner of KBLA-1580 AM, a progressive Black radio station in Los Angeles, where he hosts a daily talk show. I'm a regular contributor to that show.

Neither of us believes we've benefited from affirmative action in our careers. Many media companies didn't get the diversity memo. They do what they want to do when they want to do it, and they're immune to pressure.

"Affirmative action has not helped me in my climb," Smiley said. "Yet I've been a strong proponent of it because I know it helps the least among us."

I don't think so. A school like Harvard admits Black valedictorians, Native American student body presidents and Latino star athletes - all of them raised in the suburbs by parents with graduate degrees - and it calls that practice affirmative action. It's not. It is just a Harvard tradition: recognizing excellence.

Smiley's own pursuit of excellence has been a bumpy road.

"I had to fight to buy a radio station," he said. "Given the tiny number of Black folks in talk radio, I would have loved an affirmative-action program for owners of radio stations. I wish there had been a program to make White folks do right by me. There is no such thing."

ADVERTISEMENT

More commentary:
Sea otter
Columns
LZ Granderson: Yacht-busting orcas and board-stealing otters? The Earth is angry
From the commentary, "The whales are unionizing in the east, pythons are migrating north, and out west a sea otter is terrorizing surfers. I don't know about y'all, but if the monkeys start talking, I'm going off the grid. I've seen that movie, and it does not turn out well for us."
1h ago
 · 
By  LZ Granderson / Los Angeles Times
U.S. President Joe Biden
Columns
Conor Sen: The White House knows where inflation’s headed. You can too
From the commentary, "
1d ago
 · 
By  Conor Sen / Bloomberg Opinion
Premiere of "Barbie" in London
Columns
Froma Harrop: The summer of Barbie couldn't come too soon
From the commentary, "This summer's Barbiecore craze has spawned parties for which grownup women dress in the pink spandex and platform shoes covered in glitter. Has anyone found a pink Corvette?"
2d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
U.S. House of Representatives
Columns
John M. Crisp: We should acknowledge, rather than deny, our racist past
From the commentary, "A more honest acknowledgment of our racial past would help us understand — and improve — our racial present. The Republican amendment on the defense spending bill has just the opposite effect."
3d ago
 · 
By  John M. Crisp / Tribune News Service
Mike Pence
Columns
Lynn Schmidt: Mike Pence: A man of character and integrity
From the commentary, "If America is going to again be a beacon of hope atop “the shining city on a hill,” we will need to relight the flame of our democratic values. Whether you vote for a Democrat or Republican, we all should vote for someone of character and integrity. On the Republican side, I think that person is Mike Pence."
4d ago
 · 
By  Lynn Schmidt / The Fulcrum
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden
Columns
Cal Thomas: It's time of President Joe Biden to be tested
From the commentary, "If he has been tested, the public deserves to see the results. If he hasn't, he should be tested to put the issue to rest and allow voters to determine whether he should serve, or is up to serving, a second term. For the ultimate in credibility, testing should be conducted outside of the White House physician's office, perhaps at the Mayo Clinic."
4d ago
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Donald Trump
Columns
Chris Edelson: The surreal possibility of another Donald Trump term
From the commentary, "This continues to be a perilous moment for U.S. democracy and the future, of course, remains uncertain. While we face the surreal possibility that Trump could somehow find a path to winning the presidency in 2024, that path will be rocky. A lot will depend on how he navigates multiple criminal prosecutions and whether Republican elites continue to stand behind him."
5d ago
 · 
By  Chris Edelson / Progressive Perspectives
Las Vegas weather
Columns
Conor Sen: Maine is the new Florida for climate migrants
From the commentary, "There's an opportunity here — if northern towns want it, that is — to transform some of the communities near lakes or the northern Atlantic Ocean to revolve even more around tourism, catering to southerners who may or may not be familiar with places like Maine, Michigan, or Minnesota. ..."
5d ago
 · 
By  Conor Sen / Bloomberg Opinion
Bonus editorial cartoon C for July 18, 2023
Columns
Daniel O. Jamison: American ways of life are many
From the commentary, "Also, long-delayed before Congress is the proposed Civics Secures Democracy Act, which aims to improve civics and history education. It is fully discussed here. Concerned Americans should contact their senators and representatives to urge them to adopt the Act."
5d ago
 · 
By  Daniel O. Jamison / The Fulcrum
OPED-SUMMER-BIRTHDAYS-HEALTHRISKS-COMMENTARY-LA
Columns
Commentary: Why kids with summer birthdays face surprising health risks
From the commentary, "Why kids with summer birthdays face surprising health risks."
Jul 17
 · 
By  Anupam B. Jena And Christopher M. Worsham / Los Angeles Times

And what about the Supreme Court decision?

"It will have an impact," Smiley said. "But, at the same time, the story of Black folks in this country, and Latinos in this country, is that we never let misery have the last word. We'll just work harder and continue to fight. And when we fight, we win."

On that point, my old friend and I agree.

This commentary is Ruben Navarrette's opinion. He can be reached at ruben@wctrib.com.

© 2023, The Washington Post Writers Group

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

What To Read Next
Black raspberries in a silver bowl.
Columns
Picking fruit, though potentially 'berry' painful, yields tasty rewards
6h ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: An invitation to the Holy Land
3d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Two yearling calves -- one white and one black -- are tied up next to three baby calves -- two black ones with a red in the middle. A blonde girl is cleaning up their pen with a green pitch fork.
Columns
The misfit calves go to the county fair
Jul 17
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
072423.S.WCT.Elrosa.wins.1.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A playoff thriller for Elrosa Saints
13h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry headed to state tournament
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers take 2 from Border Cats
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
4948521+baseball-art.jpg
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo wins a playoff thriller from Madison
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott