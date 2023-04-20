99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Ruben Navarrette: Politics is about reaching people. Instead, two Republican governors act like creeps.

From the commentary: Neither of these amateurs is ready for prime time. Make no mistake, if they do enter the 2024 race, Trump will eat them both for breakfast — and still have enough appetite left over to devour a Big Mac.

FILE PHOTO: Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks in Conroe
FILE PHOTO: Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott running for re-election as governor of Texas in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, speaks during a rally, in Conroe, Texas, U.S., January 29, 2022. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Opinion by Ruben Navarrette and Ruben Navarrette
Today at 10:50 PM

SAN DIEGO — A few years ago, during a visit to a university in the Midwest, I met with a group of international students. A young woman from Britain was baffled that so many Americans, in picking a president, look for someone with whom "they'd like to have a beer." She thought the decision should be based on a candidate's intelligence, experience or capability.

Ruben Navarrete column logo
Ruben Navarrete column logo
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
More Ruben Navarrette:
FILE PHOTO: Protests after deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Nashville shooting should've opened a dialogue. Clashing ideologies shut it down.
From the commentary: Our country is ailing. What hope do we have of getting better if we can't even get a decent conversation going?
April 04, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
A mariachi takes pictures with a mobile phone Tuesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: War cries against Mexico summon ghosts from the past
From the commentary: Mexico is not our enemy. It's a friend, ally, trading partner and good neighbor. In fact, Americans don't realize how lucky we are that — unlike many other countries around the globe — we don't have a hostile country on our border.
March 28, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 15, 2023
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Get to the center and stay there — if you can
From the commentary:
March 15, 2023 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Sen. Feinstein ignored Latinos — which, coming from California, is hard to do
From the commentary: Besides, the Republican brand is toxic with Hispanics because of the GOP's fearmongering over immigration. Still, Hispanics had the right to expect some loyalty from Feinstein in return.
February 28, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Load More

I understand where she was coming from, but I also get the part about the beer.

Think of it this way, I told her. When Americans choose a president, they are inviting someone to be a constant presence in their home — through television, radio, Alexa, etc. — for the next four years. They're going to give a thumbs down to anyone who is boring, caustic, cruel, unrelatable or otherwise insufferable. Those are folks we scurry away from at parties.

There are a couple of Republican governors out there — Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas — who, you can bet, don't get invited to many parties. So they've got plenty of time to run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, and both of them appear to be planning to do exactly that.

Good luck. DeSantis and Abbott come across as unapproachable stiffs without an ounce of warmth or charm between them; as mean-spirited bullies with a John Wayne complex who are always spoiling for a fight — as long as they can punch down at weaker opponents. They seem to have zero empathy or social skills and are more likely to be caught scowling than smiling. Their "emotional intelligence" scores are probably negative numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It doesn't help that they seem to be competing in their own private contest — to be the creep in chief. It's a cynical and sadistic game of one-upmanship.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
FILE PHOTO: Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during his 2022 U.S. midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, U.S., November 8, 2022.
REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

DeSantis shipped desperate Venezuelan refugees to liberal Martha's Vineyard for laughs, declared war on Disney after it criticized a state law that limits discussion of sexual orientation in schools, and targeted university programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. Now he's pushing immigration crackdown measures that are cruel and repressive; they include a threat to charge people with felonies for offering shelter, jobs or transportation to the undocumented.

Abbott deployed state troopers to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, signed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country and prohibited Texas public schools from teaching critical race theory (which isn't usually taught outside of universities anyway). Now he appears ready to pardon a man named Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murder for shooting a Black Lives Matter protester named Garrett Foster in 2020.

This bravado could prove costly in the long run. Neither DeSantis nor Abbott can be elected president without appealing to independents and moderates. Being a creep won't help.

Politics is more art than science. Elections aren't decided on résumés, position papers or promises that will probably wind up getting broken anyway. Often, these contests are won or lost depending on how a candidate makes voters feel.

President Ronald Reagan — who was frequently described as a "happy warrior" — was depicted as not very smart by his critics in the liberal media. But Reagan was affable and a phenomenal communicator. And, in 1984, he figured out a way to get reelected by winning 49 states.

However, Reagan could not transfer that charm to his vice president - and successor - George H.W. Bush, who served only one term. Bush was defeated in 1992 by Bill Clinton, whose emotional intelligence was off the charts. But Clinton couldn't pass those skills to his vice president. Al Gore lost to George W. Bush, who was great at connecting with people. Nor could Clinton transfer his personal skills to his wife, Hillary, who has been described as the only Democrat who could have lost to Donald Trump. And, in 2016, she did.

For their part, DeSantis and Abbott have done all right politically. In 2022, DeSantis soared to reelection with 59.4% of the vote — beating Democrat Charlie Crist by nearly 20 points. That same year, Abbott won reelection by securing 54.8% of the vote — outdistancing Democrat Beto O'Rourke by almost 12 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

More commentary:
FILE PHOTO: Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks in Conroe
Columns
Cal Thomas: More or less debt — that is the question
From the commentary:
April 19, 2023 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Susan Estrich: The twilight of a legend of Congress
From the commentary: Feinstein has had a distinguished career of vigorous leadership. She should be remembered as such a leader. There is no honor in limping across a finish line.
April 18, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Jason Sudeikis of the hit comedy, “Ted Lasso"c on Apple TV+.
Columns
Lyn Schmidt: Find me an Abraham Lasso
From the commentary: This person is someone who believes in all of us, not just the ones who voted for that person, identifies the virtue in each other, knows we are not each other’s enemies, and affirms that there are better days ahead.
April 18, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Lynn Schmidt / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Nancy Reagan
Columns
Cal Thomas: Politics then and now
From the commentary: Kindness and praise for one's political opponent can affect others, especially voters. As Abraham Lincoln said about the South: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection."
April 17, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
President Joe Biden visits Carlingford Castle, in Carlingford, on April 12, 2023
Columns
Martin Schram: Making history in Ireland
From the commentary: And if dishing the blarney (see also: Irish chutzpah) ever becomes a measure of ethnicity, that may become famous as the day when Irish Dick Nixon stood in Timahoe and finally out-Irished all the Kennedys combined.
April 17, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Martin Schram / Tribune News Service
Abortion rights supporters attend "Rally for Our Rights" ahead of the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court in Madison
Columns
Susan Estrich: Supreme hypocrisy
From the commentary: The Texas case will, in the short run, go up to the circuit court and potentially the Supreme Court on the issue of whether the judge's decision will be stayed pending appeal — meaning that the drug will continue to be available pending appeal — and whether the Supreme Court will ultimately decide to hear the case.
April 15, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Supreme Court
Columns
Robin Abcarian: Hang on to the pill and your IUD. After abortion, birth control is the next fight
From the commentary: The idea that abortion and contraception are two sides of the same coin is not a fringe view in right-wing Christian circles. And it's why women of childbearing age in the United States should be very, very afraid.
April 15, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Robin Abcarian / Los Angeles Times
Glorifi Bank
Columns
Froma Harrop: Do you worry that your bank is too liberal?
From the commentary: The enterprise shut down last November, right after Thiel spent $32 million trying to elect a Congress to his liking. The super-patriot was also obtaining a passport from Malta. That gave him citizenship in four countries.
April 14, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
071319.op.wct.toon2.Perot.jpg
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: A spoiler alert for the 2024 presidential race
From the commentary: It’s hard to see how either Manchin or Hogan, or an even less well-known figure, can be anything but a “spoiler” in a race that — like the last two — seems likely to be dominated by attitudes toward Donald Trump.
April 13, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / The Dallas Morning News
Anti-Trump protesters outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
Columns
Froma Harrop: Free speech needs muscle
From the commentary: There has to be punishment with teeth. The prospect of getting kicked out of an elite law school could well have deterred the self-appointed censors.
April 13, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop

Still, for each governor, the game has been limited to Triple-A ball in his home state. Neither seems eager to venture beyond his comfort zone or give an interview to anyone not affiliated with right-wing media.

Neither of these amateurs is ready for prime time. Make no mistake, if they do enter the 2024 race, Trump will eat them both for breakfast — and still have enough appetite left over to devour a Big Mac.

This commentary is Ruben Navarrette's opinion. He can be reached at ruben@wctrib.com.

© 2022, The Washington Post Writers Group

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

What To Read Next
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: The swans show the way
April 19, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
A boy in a red sweatshirt and a boy in a gray sweatshirt are covered with mud.
Columns
Flood and mud season is here
April 17, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: We meet God in those around us
April 14, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Getting back on the diamond
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore shortstop Hannah Magnuson throws the ball to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Softball roundup: An unusual home opener for the Willmar Cardinals
April 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar opens with a win and a loss
April 18, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press