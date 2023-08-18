Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Columns

Ruben Navarrette: To be president, you need good judgment - even when your son is involved

President Biden's struggles with holding his son accountable reveal a contradiction between his role as president, requiring good judgment, and his inability to address his son's issues effectively

FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden
FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. July 26, 2023.
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Opinion by Ruben Navarrette and Ruben Navarrette
Today at 1:17 PM

SAN DIEGO — When you elect someone president, you want that person to have good judgment. As leadership traits go, that is way up on the list.

Ruben Navarrete column logo
Ruben Navarrete column logo
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
You want someone who can have hard conversations and make tough decisions with a clear head. You want someone who always puts the country first, without showing favoritism to friends or family. You want someone who can draw the line and hold people accountable, even when doing so is difficult or painful.

Sadly, where his son Hunter is concerned, President Joe Biden can’t seem to do any of those things. Instead, the father coddles his son, turns a blind eye to his failings, excuses his misbehavior and enables his addictions.

The life of 53-year-old Hunter Biden should have little orange cones all over it. The dysfunctional family dynamic - which has probably caused headaches for both father and son for years — has finally spilled into the public square in ways that even President Biden’s defenders in the media can’t ignore.

Now that former president Donald Trump has been indicted for a fourth time — by a grand jury in Fulton County, Ga., on state charges of election fraud, racketeering and other alleged offenses related to the 2020 presidential election - those on the left will continue to argue that no one is above the law.

For the first time, it appears this includes the president’s son. Hunter Biden is back on the front page and facing one piece of bad news after another.

In one of the biggest headlines, David Weiss — the U.S. attorney for Delaware, who has investigated Hunter Biden since 2019 with little to show for it — was recently named special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The choice rankled conservatives. Some of them are frustrated with Weiss, accusing him of dragging his feet in the inquiry and ignoring Hunter Biden’s foreign business ventures, which included deals with clients in Russia , China and Ukraine that he appears to have landed by trading on the family name. Others would have preferred that Garland pick a lawyer outside the administration, in the hopes that the investigation would have more independence from the White House.

But little has changed within the federal food chain. Weiss still works for Garland, and Garland still works for the president. Has anyone ever advanced in a company by going after the boss’s kid?

There was more bad news for Hunter Biden last month when a federal judge rejected a plea deal with prosecutors in Weiss’s office that would have allowed him to avoid jail time. Under the deal, Hunter Biden would have pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes and signed onto a diversion agreement on a gun-related felony for owning a weapon while using drugs.

And this week, in his new role as special counsel, Weiss said the deal his team previously reached with Hunter Biden to resolve the felony gun possession charge was never approved by a probation officer and therefore is not binding.

Meanwhile, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee claim that they have obtained financial records proving that - while Joe Biden was vice president — more than $20 million in payments from foreign sources found their way to the Biden family and their business associates.

For those on the right, the Hunter Biden saga is about a troubled man who made his living by peddling his father’s influence. The case they want to make is that the president personally profited from Hunter’s business deals.

Is that true? Who knows? White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hasn’t done much to clear the fog. She used to say that President Biden never discussed his son’s business deals. More recently, she tweaked her statements and now claims that the president never involved himself in his son’s business.

If you think being president is a tough job, try being a parent to a drug addict. You have to feel sorry for Joe Biden. He must have felt powerless. Maybe he didn’t know what to do. So, instead of telling his son to knock it off and stop trading on the family name, it appears that he did nothing. And now here we are.

The Hunter Biden story is a tragedy. President Biden has a reputation as a devoted family man. But when it was time to be that parent who reins in a wayward son and puts an end to his shenanigans, he came up short.

This commentary is Ruben Navarrette's opinion. He can be reached at ruben@wctrib.com.

© 2022, The Washington Post Writers Group

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

