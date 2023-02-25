99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Susan Estrich: A national divorce?

From the commentary: There has to be a better way, better than screaming for a divorce and then screaming back that we don't need one. What we need is less screaming all together.

House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing about Twitter's handling of 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop, in Washington
U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee member Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questions witnesses during the committee's hearing about Twitter's handling of a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop, in Washington, U.S. February 8, 2023.
Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein
Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
February 25, 2023 03:17 PM

This is what Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had to tweet on Presidents Day:

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich commentary
Tribune graphic
More Susan Estrich:
Former US President Donald Trump, joined by US Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) (R), and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (L), speaks at a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28, 2023.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump and the curse of the front-runner
From the commentary: (Donald Trump) has to do all of this against a backdrop of continuing investigations, which is not only a distraction of gargantuan proportion but a financial drain of unimaginable dimension.
March 01, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
2805390+prom.jpg
Columns
Susan Estrich: It is depressing to be a teenage girl
From the commentary: Our kids are depressed and worse; anxious, angry and desperate. Is anyone really surprised?
February 18, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Bonus editorial cartoon for Feb. 14, 2023
Columns
Susan Estrich: Trans families as targets in red states
From the commentary: It is the essence of Big Government ... making decisions that fall squarely within the zone of personal privacy that ... conservatives would be free to recognize and embrace.
February 14, 2023 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) yells at U.S. President Joe Biden as he delivers his State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2023.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Old-fashioned civility is lacking in Congress
From the commentary: The question for the State of the Union is whether there is any room left for respect and civility in the business of politics, where we show how we work together even when we disagree on the specifics, where we show the mutual respect we must have, where we set an example for others to follow, of respect and cooperation and not of antagonism and hate.
February 13, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Load More

"We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat's traitorous America Last policies ... "

A national divorce? Sort of like a civil war? This is a woman with the ear of the House leadership, part of the team that's running the Congress. And she wants to divide the country even more than it is now, whatever that would mean, leaving half the states what? Without access to health insurance? Free from civil rights? Fewer books in the libraries?

Is this really the message of Presidents Day?

This is what passes for leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The point is that Greene has been saying this kind of nonsense for years, and it has proven to be the path to power, which means she will continue to follow it to more power. She is no longer a crazy outlier. She has, by all reports, the speaker's attention and confidence. She is a distinguished gentlewoman, albeit from a state that might be bleeding blue and leave her on the wrong side of the aisle. But more on that later.

The gentlewoman from Georgia is not the only woman who sees power in the extreme path. So do Democrats who have done well in tinkering in Republican primaries to support the most right-wing candidate, knowing that that candidate will be the easier to beat in the fall. A risky strategy should you prove wrong, of course, and not entirely kosher, but a game both sides do play, and one that has been and continues to be played by Democrats.

It's all very entertaining. I mean, Greene makes for better quotes than the average member of Congress any day. Having people take extreme positions, calling each other traitors, brings energy to the debate and viewers to the audience. And if the fight is about Republican extremists, then just the fact of it makes it more likely that a regular Democrat can win. Including in Georgia.

But there is a price to this fight, and it's the attention the haters are getting, even if they lose in the long run, not to mention the risk that they may win. It's the easy acceptance of inflammatory invective that should be rejected out of hand. This is what has come to dominate our national discourse. It is the new normal.

And it's the simple fact that this debate is leaving us more bitterly divided than we really are. We do not have to be constantly split in two, defined by the extremes, pulled in opposite directions; there is room in the middle that quite simply gets lost, and with it, the people who do not see politics as a never-ending culture war or a battle between America First and Last — the majority who do not want a national divorce.

More Commentary:
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (left) talks with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as they arrive for a closed-door policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with the senators to encourage them to pass legislation to avert a nationwide railroad workers strike.
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Pete Buttigieg defames Pete Buttigieg
From the commentary: (Joe) Biden, who obviously believes in (Pete Buttigieg), just maybe has done America an unintended favor by putting his shortcomings on national display.
March 06, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose / Tribune News Service
Ukraine service men
Columns
Cal Thomas: Pay any price? Bear any burden?
From the commentary: The president should explain the goal )(of the United States in Ukraine) and in the meantime ask European nations to step up their aid to Kyiv.
March 06, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, walks to his office from the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2023.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Kevin McCarthy’s GOP leadership strategy shows no sign of working
From the commentary: (Kevin) McCarthy can defy extremist Republicans before a government default or he can defy them after a default. His real choice isn’t whether to avoid that clash; it’s whether or not to precipitate an economic calamity.
March 06, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York
Columns
Froma Harrop: They would kill our democracy for money
From the commentary: ... Rupert Murdoch, chairman of his conservative media empire, admitted that Fox hosts "endorsed" ludicrous and dangerous claims against Dominion Voting Systems' machines — and acknowledged that they were "BS."
March 04, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration picture
Columns
Cal Thomas: Who(m) do you trust?
From the commentary: Public trust reached a three-decade high shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but declined quickly thereafter. Since 2007, those saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30 percent.
March 04, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: I was a teenage librarian. Don't arrest me
From the commentary: Threats against librarians begin the end of civilization.
March 03, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Don Lemon
Columns
Leonard Greene: Open mouth, insert foot is the Don Lemon formula for CNN success
From the commentary: Any man stupid enough to even tackle this topic in public deserves a little time off.
March 02, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Leonard Greene / New York Daily News
Chickens are kept indoors due to Avian Flu on Feb. 23, 2023, in Lancashire, England.
Columns
Adam Minter: Want to control bird flu? Vaccinate the chickens!
From the commentary: The current (avian flu) outbreak is a stark reminder that the virus continues to spread, becoming endemic in some regions, while posing a growing risk to life and property.
March 02, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Adam Minter / Bloomberg Opinion
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Sen. Feinstein ignored Latinos — which, coming from California, is hard to do
From the commentary: Besides, the Republican brand is toxic with Hispanics because of the GOP's fearmongering over immigration. Still, Hispanics had the right to expect some loyalty from Feinstein in return.
February 28, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley campaigns in Iowa
Columns
Froma Harrop: Ah, Nikki Haley. Change your shoes
From the commentary: Nikki Haley is clearly a long shot, but ditching pointy toes for sharper counterattacks would be the way to go.
February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop

Our politics ends up poisoned and distorted, and can we blame those who turn away in disgust. Why not?

Shouldn't we ask: How can we make it better? Rather than simply accepting that it exists in the swampland where most of us would not want to tread.

There has to be a better way, better than screaming for a divorce and then screaming back that we don't need one. What we need is less screaming all together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Different voices. Loudest and shrillest is not always the one that should be heard. Or listened to.

This Susan Estrich commentary is her opinion. She can be reached at sestrich@wctrib.com.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich is an American lawyer, professor, author, political operative, and political commentator. She can be reached via sestrich@wctrib.com.
What To Read Next
A girl in a black coat, red dress, brown boots and tights sits next to a boy with tan pants, white socks, red sweater and white shirt sit in a brown chair.
Columns
Clinging to joy on the journey through life and death
March 06, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: It's not the job of Christians to 'convert' others
March 03, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Bottle feeding
Columns
How to respond when non-agriculturalists say goofy things
March 01, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown