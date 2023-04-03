99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Susan Estrich: Donald Trump gets just what he wanted

From the commentary: ... Alvin Bragg, far from proving himself to be Trump's greatest nightmare, has proven himself to be, in many respects, Trump's best hope.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Waco, Texas
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends his first campaign rally after announcing his candidacy for president in the 2024 election at an event in Waco, Texas, U.S., March 25, 2023.
REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Today at 1:11 AM

Does anyone really want to be indicted?

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich commentary
Tribune graphic
More Susan Estrich:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Ron DeSantis is an enemy of free speech
From the commentary: If anchorman Ron DeSantis has his way, freedom (of speech) loses. Liberty loses. And that's not a victory for anyone.
March 28, 2023 01:04 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Donald Trump
Columns
Susan Estrich: The Stormy Daniels of it all
From the commentary: If Stormy Daniels were all he had to worry about, Donald Trump would be in better shape than he is. Stay tuned.
March 27, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich
Columns
Susan Estrich: Swastikas on campus is a danger
From the commentary: The antisemitism on college campuses coincides with a troubling rise in anti-Israel sentiment.
March 21, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Wellesley College file photo
Columns
Susan Estrich: Wellesley is for women
From the commentary: Sometimes, for some women, separate is not only equal but better.
March 20, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Load More

Maybe if your name is Donald Trump, and you're facing four investigations, three of them for serious abuse of presidential powers and one for using a lousy fix-it lawyer who paid hush money to an alleged mistress.

Which one would you pick to go first?

It's too easy.

I'm not saying what he did was right. Or legal. I'm not an expert on New York bookkeeping laws or business practices. It may well be that Michael Cohen, the liar who Trump relied on to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 campaign, did so in a way that violated state law. But securing a conviction on that basis is bound to be difficult. And doing so obviously gives Trump the opportunity to tell his base that he is the subject of a giant witch hunt by his political opponents, which he has already begun doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that he is the subject of far more serious investigations that do go to his abuse of presidential powers -- interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia, inciting the riots on Jan. 6, taking and hiding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago -- can easily be lost in the overheated rhetoric of his witch hunt story. That should not happen.

Why is this indictment coming first?

Politics?

The Manhattan district attorney was criticized internally for not indicting the former president for financial fraud by the Trump Organization. Did he double down to prove how tough he really was?

The closest precedent for this indictment — and the one that puts Democrats like me in the most awkward position — is the case that was brought against former North Carolina senator and presidential candidate John Edwards, whose payments to a videographer with whom he had an affair were challenged as an illegal campaign contribution. That case ended in a hung jury. I'm no fan of turning the quagmire of election laws into a federal case, whether it's a Republican or a Democrat who is caught in the maze, especially when there are far more serious charges to be brought.

That isn't to say that what Trump, or Edwards, did was lawful. Obviously, paying off Stormy Daniels to go away and be silent helped Trump win the election. Of course, this was after he had already survived the scandal better known as "p----gate" — Trump's off-color comment about how, as a celebrity, he could get away with grabbing women's private parts — so there's no telling what his base would forgive, but clearly he thought Stormy Daniels was a problem he needed to hide. But of all the things Trump has done, of all the things he should now be held accountable for, this is at the bottom of my list. And that's why Alvin Bragg, far from proving himself to be Trump's greatest nightmare, has proven himself to be, in many respects, Trump's best hope.

Because, after all, here we are. Talking about Trump. Trump as the center of attention. Trump as the victim. Trump as the man who has been betrayed by his lying lawyer. For a man who likes to whine, what could be better? For a man who like to complain, who yearns to be the center of everything, here it is. He ought to thank Alvin Bragg, not condemn him. Bragg has given him everything he could possibly want.

More Commentary:
Former President Donald Trump speaks at an election campaign event on Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina.
Columns
Mark Z. Barabak: Scandal after scandal, Trump has defied political physics. Will this time be different?
From the commentary:
April 01, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Mark Z. Barabak / Los Angeles Times
U.S. President Joe Biden (left) walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right)
Columns
Nicholas Goldberg: Democrats flip red, Republicans flip blue on one major issue. Is it permanent?
From the commentary: (One expert) argues that the party in power — whichever it is — tends to emphasize the importance of strong American leadership and the minority party generally shows more sensitivity to risks, costs and tradeoffs.
March 30, 2023 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Nicholas Goldberg / Los Angeles Times
California flooding
Columns
Cal Thomas: California demons are so many
From the commentary: California could clean up its act if it wanted to, but that would require adopting some Republican and conservative princ
March 30, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Gen Z gets ready to don its gray flannel suit
From the commentary: With a return to many offices, young Americans are trying to enter the gray flannel world at a time when many aren't even sure what that world wears these days.
March 29, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
A mariachi takes pictures with a mobile phone Tuesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians in Mexico City, Mexico
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: War cries against Mexico summon ghosts from the past
From the commentary: Mexico is not our enemy. It's a friend, ally, trading partner and good neighbor. In fact, Americans don't realize how lucky we are that — unlike many other countries around the globe — we don't have a hostile country on our border.
March 28, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Columns
Simon Johnson: The Fed just raised interest rates. Does that mean there is no banking crisis?
From the commentary: Increasing the deposit insurance cap and focusing on small business transaction accounts could stabilize midsize banks, reduce more deposit transfers out of those institutions, and shore up confidence in the banking system. If there is enough support in Congress, the Biden administration should submit a request for rapid approval.
March 27, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Simon Johnson / Los Angeles Times
Long shadows are cast as the sun sets over West Madison Street on the final day of winter on March 19, 2021, in Chicago.
Columns
Barbara Mahany: The yin and yang of springtime, which brings equal measure of light and shadow
From the commentary: Take springtime, season of quickening, season of equal parts shadow and light — the very equation at its astronomical heart, the vernal equinox marking the fleeting moment when earth’s axis aligns directly with the sun, and the planet is neatly halved with equal allotments of light, and the sun shines squarely on the equator.
March 25, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Barbara Mahany / Chicago Tribune
Voters fill out their absentee ballots as people look for books to check out at the Madison Central Public Library on the last day of early voting on Nov. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Columns
Annie Caplan and Cristy Moran: The power of libraries to connect communities
From the commentary: During these times of increasing polarization, community conversations in libraries continue to show us there is so much more that connects us than divides us.
March 25, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Annie Caplan and Cristy Moran
Alaska oil project
Columns
Stephen J. Lyons: Biden’s compromise on new oil drilling is devastating for the Arctic
From the commentary: In the administration’s rush to appease the powerful oil industry, it has once again demonstrated that no matter which party is in power, it must kowtow to corporate interests who green-wash their way to record profits at the expense of our planet’s health
March 24, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Stephen J. Lyons / Chicago Tribune
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a bill signing ceremony at Nido's Backyard Mexican Restaurant on Feb. 9, 2022, in San Francisco.
Columns
Froma Harrop: 'Woke' or not, executives are into money
From the commentary: There is a way, meanwhile, politicians can put themselves in charge: They can buy the business.
March 23, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop

He is ready for his close-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

How pitiful can you get.

What does it say about our politics.

Nothing good is the answer.

This Susan Estrich commentary is her opinion. She can be reached at sestrich@wctrib.com.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

WCT.OP.Commentary.jpg

Susan Estrich
Opinion by Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich is an American lawyer, professor, author, political operative, and political commentator. She can be reached via sestrich@wctrib.com.
What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the highs and lows of Holy Week
March 31, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
soil_health_conservation.jpg
Columns
So many differing views on agriculture, so many 'blind spots'
March 31, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: The time for women leaders
March 29, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Louisiana State vs Iowa
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 3 LSU coasts to national championship vs. No. 2 Iowa
April 02, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Northam / Field Level Media
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (right) scores the game-winning basket over Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd (2) in a men's NCAA Tournament Final Four game April 1, 2023, in Houston.
College
MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: San Diego State rallies, defeats Florida Atlantic on buzzer-beater
April 01, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar boys, girls each finish 4th at CLC championships
April 02, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Softball: Ridgewater loses twice Saturday at Crossover Tournament
April 02, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott